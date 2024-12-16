‘I’ve never been with a bald man before’ - opinion

I was prepared for my hair to fall out. Just not the way it started.

I had expected it to be in clumps. I would be in the shower, and a handful of hair would come off in my hands while I was rinsing off. Or, as Nurse Shlomit explained, I’ll start to see hair piling up on my pillow.

Instead, I was sitting, having a bowl of soup, when a single strand tentatively floated down from my head to the kitchen table. I touched my scalp, and another wisp was launched airborne.

My hair loss started more with a whisper than a bang.

That I would lose my hair was a given when I started this latest round of chemotherapy to fight off an increasingly aggressive case of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. My journey started in 2018 and has been comprised of two brief remissions, followed by relapses and several years of “watch and wait” (but do nothing for now), which is common when battling this typically slow-growing cancer. Brian Blum is seen with a fedora on his head. (credit: COURTESY BRIAN BLUM)

But following the unexpected and rapid expansion of a tumor that threatened to compromise one of my kidneys and caused excruciating pain, my hematologist told me I had no choice but to address it without delay. No more tarrying was warranted.

My doctor’s treatment of choice: CAR-T. This plunged me into a panic.

CAR-T is intense and riddled with risks. First, your T-cells are “harvested” and then sent to a lab in Europe, where they’re re-engineered to produce proteins called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), which, when injected into your body a few weeks later, recognize and bind to specific antigens on the surface of cancer cells to fight your particular disease profile.

When I was first diagnosed with follicular lymphoma seven years ago, the mantra was “This is a chronic cancer, incurable but usually treatable. You won’t die from it.”

But on that day, after failing chemo, radiation, and even that bi-specific antibody I was so optimistic about, the prospect of CAR-T was, frankly, terrifying. Not the process itself – although that’s tough, too, including a three-week in-patient hospital stay while you’re monitored for potentially fatal side effects – but rather what CAR-T symbolizes. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It is, in many ways, the end of the road. If I were to fail CAR-T, all that’s left are clinical trials, which may or may not work, and new drugs in the pipeline that are not ready yet.

When CAR-T was first introduced, some people reportedly never relapsed at all. But now we have more data, and while upward of 90% of patients go into remission after the treatment, for 60% the cancer will be back after a year or two.

Given my track record, it is a race I may have no choice but to run.

THEN OUR health maintenance organization said no.

I had only failed two lines of “systemic therapy” (radiation doesn’t count). I needed to flunk out three times to be eligible for CAR-T.

Was I caught in a nauseating healthcare bureaucracy?

“We can do a bridging treatment,” my hematologist offered. “Two rounds of chemo, then a scan to see if it’s working. If the tumors are shrinking, we’ll continue through the full six cycles. If not, we stop; you’ll have officially failed a third line, and we go on to CAR-T.”

The “bridging chemo” she recommended is called R-CHOP. It’s the strongest, most toxic treatment one can get for my kind of lymphoma. It comes with a host of nasty side effects, including nausea, bone pain, fatigue, runny nose (apparently due to one’s nostril hair falling out), tummy troubles, and possible infections. I started a few weeks ago and have gotten every single one of them.

As for my head hair, I know it will grow back, and this is just temporary. I nevertheless can’t deny my vanity. I’ve long been proud I never went bald. In college, I didn’t cut my hair for two years. I was happy during previous treatments that I didn’t present publicly as a cancer patient in a ski cap.

Now, there will be no hiding it.

“I’ve always found the Israeli-man-with-the-shaved-head look to be very sexy,” my wife, Jody, said.

I searched for a snappy rejoinder, but as I ran a hand through my hair, the follicles on my scalp ached as if they were prepping to angrily disgorge any remaining locks.

Should I eschew brushing my hair, preserving a clump here or there for as long as I can? Or would it be better to bite the bullet and give myself a hipster buzz cut and buy a funky fedora or a hippie bandana – maybe even a fur shtreimel like the ultra-Orthodox?

“You should worry more about the cancer than your hair,” well-meaning friends will try to comfort you. But hair is a part of our identity, our relationships, and our culture.

Author Christopher Hitchens, who died in 2011 of esophageal cancer, wrote in his book Mortality that “I wasn’t quite prepared for the way my razor blade would suddenly go slipping pointlessly down my face, meeting no stubble.”

Nurse Shlomit’s prediction came true eventually: My pillow would be peppered in hair by morning, of which I had no choice but to lie in, as I was too exhausted to change the pillowcase.

Then the unexpected happened: My hair loss strangely stopped. Would I be left with just a partially bald new do? Or was this a brief respite before the recommencement of the main act?

I’m trying to stay positive, reassuring myself that if my hair is falling out – whether fully or not – the R-CHOP must be working. I’ll know in another few weeks.

In the meantime, how do you think I look in this topper? 

The writer’s book Totaled: The Billion-Dollar Crash of the Startup that Took on Big Auto, Big Oil and the World has been published as an audiobook, available on Amazon and other online booksellers. brianblum.com