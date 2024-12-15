The Gaza Health Ministry’s widely cited casualty figures, which claim over 44,000 deaths since the start of Israel’s military response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks, have come under scrutiny for being significantly inflated and misleading.

Research by the Henry Jackson Society and the Fifty Research Group, published on Saturday, reveals systematic manipulation of these numbers, contributing to a distorted conflict narrative.

The HJS report accuses the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry of inflating its figures by including natural deaths, combatant deaths, and even fatalities predating the war. “The Ministry of Health, operating under Hamas, has systematically inflated the death toll by failing to distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, over-reporting fatalities among women and children, and even including individuals who died before the conflict began,” it states.

In addition, The Fifty Research Group (FRG), in its study “Mislabeling on the Battlefield: How Mass Media Misrepresents Combatant Casualties as Civilian Deaths in Gaza Coverage,” analyzed 1,378 articles from major global media outlets, including the BBC, CNN, and The New York Times.

It found that 98% relied on casualty figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry, while only 5% cited data from Israeli or US intelligence sources. The research notes, “This overwhelming reliance on Hamas-controlled data has created a narrative that disproportionately portrays Israel as targeting civilians.” DISPLACED PALESTINIANS who fled Rafah, after the IDF began evacuating civilians, travel on a vehicle in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in May. While relocations are unfortunate, they have been distorted by Hamas, which frames Israel’s actions as brutal, the writer argues. (credit: Ramadan Abed/Reuters)

The findings also challenge claims that most of the casualties in Gaza are civilians. Israeli and US intelligence data, corroborated by the Henry Jackson Society, estimate that nearly 17,000 of the reported deaths are Hamas fighters. Andrew Fox, the lead author of the HJS report, explained: “The failure to separate civilian and combatant casualties contributes to a narrative that civilian populations, particularly women and children, bear the brunt of the conflict, influencing sentiment and media coverage.”

FRG also criticized leading media organizations for perpetuating this skewed narrative. “The data shows a systemic failure to scrutinize casualty figures and source information from both sides,” the report states. For instance, The New York Times and other outlets have frequently quoted the Gaza Health Ministry’s figures without contextualizing them or verifying their accuracy. “Casualty reports play a critical role in shaping international perception, and misrepresentations only deepen the crisis,” the research noted.

Far-reaching consequences

This manipulation has far-reaching consequences. Priti Patel, the UK’s shadow foreign secretary, said, “The manipulation of events and facts on the ground throughout this conflict confirms that a terrorist organization like Hamas will distort the truth to further their aims.” She added, “The media must be alert to this and report information and events taking place in a responsible and balanced way.”

The Henry Jackson Society report noted that these tactics are designed to provoke international condemnation of Israel, even as they violate international law.

Despite these realities, the media’s overwhelming reliance on Hamas-controlled data has fueled accusations against Israel, including claims of “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.” The society’s report warns, “The skewed narrative shapes public opinion and international policy based on incomplete or manipulated data.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Fifty Research Group’s findings also highlight that casualty figures often fail to account for deaths caused by Hamas itself. One example cited is the case of 17-year-old Ahmed Shdad Halmy Brika, who was reportedly shot by Hamas while attempting to collect humanitarian aid for his family. The report observed that incidents like these are routinely omitted from mainstream media narratives.

The Jerusalem Post calls on the international media to exercise greater caution when reporting on casualty figures, ensuring their information is sourced from reliable, verified data rather than propaganda tools controlled by terrorist organizations. Journalistic integrity demands that all sides of the conflict be accurately represented, allowing for a clearer understanding of the complexities.

Furthermore, we urge policymakers, journalists, and the public to reject narratives rooted in manipulation and misinformation. The truth matters – not only for the sake of Israel’s right to self-defense but also for the credibility of the media and the pursuit of peace. It is time to hold Hamas accountable for its lies and ensure that the narrative surrounding this conflict is grounded in facts, not fabrications.