The connection between Israel and the Diaspora will be our legacy of light - opinion

Another Hanukkah is upon us, and with it comes a greater responsibility than ever to spread light that cuts through the darkness.

With a multifront war ongoing in Israel and antisemitism rising around the world, it may feel difficult or even unnatural to focus on light at a moment like this. Nonetheless, it is time to help the Festival of Lights live up to its name.

It is crucial to acknowledge the current challenges and, simultaneously, to keep them in perspective. Growing up around Holocaust survivors – both in my household and throughout my community - it was always striking how strong, resilient, and hopeful those individuals were despite their experiences with unfathomable darkness. They built their lives around Judaism, family, and love for Israel.

Today, we see the same shining qualities from the Israeli people in the aftermath of the heinous atrocities of October 7. They do not allow trauma and grief to define them. Rather, they respond through volunteerism, connection, engagement, empathy, and bravery. From the soldiers on the battlefield to the family members and friends of the hostages, their grit and determination are unrelenting.

In Israel and across the Diaspora, the current generation has something that my parents' generation did not during the Holocaust – the tools and the strong identity that empower us to fight back. And the most effective way of fighting back against darkness is to spread light.

In that regard, world Jewry has resoundingly answered the call since October 7. From campuses to communities to city councils, advocates for Israel have been energized by an awakening and a unifying force.

For many in the global Jewish community, the tragedy of October 7 has made clear a reality that was not as apparent before – a renewed connection with Israel and a deep understanding of the importance of Israel’s existence are indispensable ingredients to a vibrant Jewish life.

Several of The Jewish Agency for Israel’s initiatives demonstrate the extent to which the Diaspora is stepping up for Israel right now.

Communities2Gether is pairing 26 Israeli communities highly affected by October 7 with Jewish communities worldwide. Each overseas Jewish community commits to offering at least three years of sustained support to the impacted Israeli town or kibbutz, including financial support of $250,000 annually over three years.

Building off the existing success of the Partnership2Gether program, Communities2Gether develops the deep connections that strengthen Jewish communities and a sense of Jewish peoplehood in Israel and worldwide.

This past summer, Campers2Gether brought more than 1,500 Israeli teenagers who have been displaced or otherwise affected by the war to Jewish camps in North America and across the Jewish world. This generated positive experiences for the Israeli teens, utilizing the camp community to convey a healing sense of unity while simultaneously providing a platform for global Jewish youth to understand Israel on a personal level.

Support of Jews worldwide

The generous support of Jews worldwide also enables The Jewish Agency to operate and expand essential programs such as Youth Futures and the Fund for Victims of Terror.

One of Israel’s leading positive-intervention programs, Youth Futures partners teen mentors with at-risk children for a long-term period of cooperative learning and growth. The Jewish Agency recently announced a $13 million expansion that will double the program’s budget and enable it to serve 1,600 additional children nationwide. Youth Futures is also now formally recognized as a national program for rehabilitating children.

The Fund for Victims of Terror is operating on a wider scale than ever before, given the number of murdered on October 7 and the extent of the property damage throughout communities in the Gaza border region.

In as quickly as 48 hours following a terrorist attack, every single individual who suffers either injuries or property damage receives a $1,000 check from the Fund for immediate needs. The Fund also provides long-term rehabilitation grants for up to three years and ongoing support to the victims as they navigate the days after an attack, with this financial support totaling approximately $6,000.

Now, The Jewish Agency is using this Hanukkah to double down on spreading the light. We are organizing “Global Glow,” the world’s largest digital hanukkiah, connecting Jewish communities from every corner of the globe.

Participants light a virtual candle to be part of this unequivocal display of unity, while the resulting digital hanukkiah is also being projected throughout the eight days of Hanukkah on the National Institutions building in Jerusalem and on billboards at central junctions across Israel.

Global Glow underscores the special connection between Israel and the Diaspora. This connection is a source of light, building the Jewish people’s strength, resilience, and hope. In defiance of darkness, our light will continue to grow, just like the miracle in which one day’s worth of oil grew to last for eight days.

This will be our legacy – a legacy of light.

The writer is chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel.