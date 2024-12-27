Editor's notes: Your ideas for solving the Israeli Palestinian conflict

It’s a strange feeling to open your inbox and find yourself at the epicenter of a brainstorming session on one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. Last week, I invited readers to share their thoughts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the response was overwhelming. Ideas poured in – some rooted in policy, others in philosophy, and a few that could only be described as audacious. If nothing else, this exercise reaffirmed one thing: While our leadership may be busy fighting among themselves, the people of Israel are ready to talk, discuss, and think differently.

In last week’s column, I argued that the status quo was untenable. The October 7 massacre was a wake up call – a tragic reminder that a situation of just merely managing the conflict is not a solution. The responses I received throughout the week ranged from modified two-state solutions to proposals for regional confederations, cultural reforms, and even economic incentives. This week, I’d like to share the fascinating ideas I was pitched and reflect on what they reveal about the paths we might consider in the future.

Two-state solutions with a twist

I received dozens of emails; some were short comments, others were more concrete. Some referenced the classic solutions to this conflict; others were several-paged documents offering an entirely new approach.

Analyzing the emails I received, certain trends became apparent. Approximately 40% of respondents advocated for variations on the two-state solution, often proposing innovative governance models or phased approaches to build trust. Although most Israelis are against the notion, this, in a sense, suggests that it’s difficult for people to disconnect from classic models. A PALESTINIAN protests outside Jerusalem. The international community and some Israelis and Palestinians are once again talking about the two-state solution. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Another 25% of the respondents leaned toward regional confederation ideas, drawing on historical examples like post-World War II Europe. Cultural and ideological reforms were highlighted by 20% of contributors, who stressed that education and the empowerment of women were critical steps. Economic incentives and grassroots community engagement accounted for the remaining about 15%, emphasizing a pragmatic focus on improving everyday life to reduce tensions in Israel, as well as in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The trends represent a strong preference for practical solutions that combine political frameworks with social and economic reforms. Most respondents agreed on the importance of addressing root causes like mistrust and extremism while leveraging regional cooperation and international support to sustain progress.

Among the most popular responses were variations on the two-state solution. J’s “Modified Two-State Solution” caught my attention for its innovative approach to governance. He envisions a binational entity, the “United Nations of Jerusalem,” where Israelis and Palestinians share voting rights while maintaining their distinct national identities. His model emphasizes proportional representation and dual voting systems – ideas designed to reduce extremism and foster cooperation. They explained this idea in the email: “The dual voting system in the United Nations of Jerusalem will create an environment where extremists cannot dominate and cooperation becomes necessary.”

Other readers proposed a phased approach, starting with Gaza. B suggested rebuilding Gaza as a peaceful, prosperous state to serve as a prototype for the West Bank or Judea and Samaria. “Start with Gaza; show the world and Palestinians what prosperity under peace looks like,” he advocated. This concept is ambitious, but it focuses on a recurring theme in the responses to the column: The belief that tangible progress in one area can catalyze broader change.

Another fascinating model is H’s “Holy Land Union,” which draws inspiration from Europe after the Second World War, where former enemy countries forged a path to peace through economic and political cooperation. “Regional cooperation can transform mistrust into mutual benefit, as it did in Europe,” he explained. “Economic integration is the key to ensuring lasting peace, as it builds dependencies that discourage conflict,” H elaborated. He added, “This model could redefine how we view borders, turning them into bridges rather than barriers.” Could a similar framework work here? H believes integrating regional players like Jordan and Egypt into a confederation could help bridge the gaps between Israelis and Palestinians. It’s an idea worth exploring, particularly in light of the Abraham Accords, which have already reshaped the Middle East’s diplomatic landscape.

Cultural reforms: Addressing the root causes

Several readers emphasized the need to address the cultural and ideological roots of the conflict. G proposed education reforms modeled on the United Arab Emirates, where tolerance is taught as a virtue. "Imagine a generation that grows up learning that coexistence is not just possible but admirable," he wrote. He elaborated, "Education reform is not just an investment in peace but a shield against future conflicts." He also noted, "Incorporating stories of shared successes between Israelis and Palestinians could make these lessons tangible and inspiring."

D – in an emotional letter dedicated to his parents, both veterans of Israel’s 1948 War of Independence – suggested empowering Palestinian women and families as agents of change. “Let the mothers and grandmothers lead; they have had enough of loss and war,” he wrote. His idea to isolate Hamas by offering shelter and reeducation to young men willing to renounce extremism was as bold as it was humane. He added, “Change begins at home, with the voices of those who have suffered most leading the way.” He further emphasized, “Empowering women creates ripple effects across entire communities, fostering resilience and peace.”

Economic incentives and community engagement

The idea of a “Palestinian Foreign Legion,” proposed by J, aims to create jobs and skills for unemployed Palestinian men while providing economic benefits to the broader region. “This initiative could give young Palestinians a purpose beyond conflict,” he suggested in the email. He elaborated, “A structured program that offers both training and employment opportunities can transform frustration into productivity, giving young men a tangible stake in peace.”

“International collaboration in rebuilding efforts – to restore dignity and stability” is also a point that P advocates for. He sees this as essential for reducing tensions.

P’s focus on “temporary shelters and international funding for rebuilding efforts” reflects a broader belief in the power of economic stability to promote calm. “Stability comes from dignity, and dignity starts with a roof over your head,” he emphasizes. He further notes, “International collaboration in rebuilding efforts would signal to Palestinians that the world values their future, not just their politics.”

On the community level, S and others advocate for grassroots engagement, including interfaith dialogues and programs to foster mutual understanding. “Real peace begins with neighbors talking, not politicians negotiating,” he writes, adding, “Grassroots initiatives create personal bonds that political agreements alone cannot achieve.”

What now?

I was struck by the diversity of thought and the common thread of hope in these responses. There’s a yearning for solutions that go beyond headlines and slogans. Whether it’s a two-state solution with new governance models, a regional confederation, or grassroots initiatives, these ideas remind us that creativity and courage are not in short supply.

Yet, as some readers pointed out, translating ideas into action is the real challenge. How do we overcome the political inertia, the entrenched narratives, and the deep mistrust? Perhaps the first step is to keep the conversation going. If last week’s responses are any indication, so much collective wisdom is waiting to be heard on this broad topic.

I’ve decided to devote my upcoming columns to this issue – and already have more exceptional ideas at the ready, while others are being developed as you are reading this column.

I invite you to keep sending your ideas. Let’s brainstorm publicly.