Switzerland’s turning point: Why Hamas was finally declared a terror organization

In what could have been a scene from a dark comedy, Swiss diplomats gathered in a gilded hall following Hamas’ violent takeover of Gaza in 2007. While nodding solemnly at the undeniable atrocities committed by Hamas and acknowledging the history of suicide bombings and other murderous acts, the diplomats carefully crafted statements to avoid labeling Hamas as a terrorist organization. Switzerland’s sacrosanct neutrality, they argued, demanded open avenues of dialogue—even if those avenues were drenched in blood.

This absurd dance exposed a troubling truth: for the Swiss government, political posturing and neutrality trumped integrity. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), Switzerland’s equivalent of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clung to its justification for years, insisting that “open communication” with Hamas could somehow inspire the brutal organization to embrace peace with Israel, human rights, and democracy.

Another naive Swiss policy, also intended to nudge Hamas towards these important values, took the form of substantial funding directed by the FDFA to illusory human rights NGOs. Analysis by NGO Monitor has demonstrated that, ironically, Switzerland’s foreign funding practices were far from neutral. According to its own records, Switzerland supports an Israeli NGO that seeks to “break” Israeli “myths” about the country’s founding, while amplifying the Palestinian narrative. The FDFA also generously financed several NGOs that actively advocate for dismantling Israel and denying the legitimacy of a Jewish state – regardless of borders.

As part of this agenda, Swiss-funded NGOs are at the forefront of lobbying efforts to prosecute Israeli leaders at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Additionally, Swiss-funded Israeli political NGOs have published demonizing accusations against Israel, labeling it an “apartheid” state and accusing it of “genocide.” These inflammatory terms are used to promote a narrative of unparalleled Israeli immorality and to advance legal actions against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ruthless atrocities of October 7—the largest assault against the Jewish people since the Holocaust—laid bare the naïveté of Switzerland’s approach.

At this point, things finally began to change in Switzerland. In November 2023, the Swiss government announced that it was canceling contracts with three of the most virulent Palestinian NGOs.

And more recently, on December 11, 2024, Swiss parliamentarians overwhelmingly voted to declare Hamas a terrorist organization.

One cannot help but marvel at the tragedy: it took a massacre of historic proportions for Switzerland to acknowledge what most democracies had long understood—that Hamas is, and always has been, a violent, despicable, heinous terrorist organization.

The decision in Switzerland to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, which should have been obvious, was too many years in the making. Discussions first emerged in the Swiss parliament in 2017, when numerous parliamentarians called for Hamas’ designation. Yet the Department of Foreign Affairs repeatedly resisted, claiming that Switzerland’s unique role as a neutral mediator required keeping channels open, even with groups openly committed to violence. “We talk to everyone” was the unofficial hallmark of Swiss diplomacy, as though engaging with terrorists was a badge of moral superiority rather than a superfluous folly.

When Swiss parliamentarians finally acted following the Oct 7 attacks, the process was straightforward. On November 22, 2023, the Federal Council proposed a Parliamentary act banning Hamas in Switzerland. It was discussed in committee in February 2024 and debated in the full parliament in May. On December 11, members overwhelmingly supported the move with a vote of 168-6. Now, the Federal Council is tasked with implementing the change, including freezing Hamas' assets, prohibiting any support for the group, and aligning Switzerland with international efforts to combat terrorism.

The vote marked a decisive shift in Switzerland’s foreign policy.

By recognizing the undeniable reality, the country has taken a firm stance against terror. This decision not only aligns Switzerland with much of the Western democratic community but also paves the way for future action. As the focus now turns to Hezbollah, which the Swiss only designated last week, there is hope that Switzerland will continue to prioritize integrity over the illusion of diplomatic neutrality. The Swiss parliament’s courage and clarity in the face of difficult truths offer a promising vision for the future, where terror is unequivocally condemned, and justice prevails.

Shaun Sacks is senior researcher at NGO Monitor and has provided expert testimony on NGO funding before parliamentary committees in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, and Denmark.