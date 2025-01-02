Trump's Middle East diplomacy deserves the Nobel Peace Prize - opinion

Some questioned the merit of former president Barack Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. Seemingly, it was given not for tangible achievements but for the promise of change. In contrast, Donald Trump’s work on the Abraham Accords stands as one of the most significant advancements in Middle Eastern diplomacy in modern history, achieving what many thought impossible: peace agreements between Israel and its Arab neighbors. For this groundbreaking accomplishment, Trump deserves the Nobel.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, normalized relations between Israel and four Arab nations: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. This achievement reversed decades of animosity and broke through a geopolitical stalemate that had persisted since Israel’s founding in 1948.

Unlike earlier attempts at peace, which often relied on temporary ceasefires, the Abraham Accords were built on mutual recognition, economic cooperation, and shared strategic interests.

Before the accords, only two Arab nations – Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 – had formalized peace with Israel. Trump’s administration tripled that amount in just one year.

The accords created direct flights, embassies, and economic partnerships, demonstrating how diplomacy can bypass historical tension. By the end of 2022, trade between Israel and the UAE alone exceeded $2.5 billion, a 234% increase from pre-accord levels. This new economic relationship created jobs, fostered innovation, and encouraged other nations to consider normalization with Israel. THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump hosts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the foreign ministers of Bahrain (left) and the UAE, at the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House, September 15, 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

The significance of the Abraham Accords extends beyond economic benefit. They have reshaped the Middle East, presenting a united front against common adversaries like Iran.

With mutual recognition as a foundation, nations can now collaborate on infrastructure, technology, and security, reducing the likelihood of conflict. For instance, joint military exercises between Israel and the UAE have improved counterterrorism efforts and ensured safer waterways for global trade – showcasing a level of cooperation unimaginable a decade ago.

Many often downplay Trump’s role in these achievements, attributing the accords to preexisting trends or regional shifts. Such claims, however, overlook the diplomacy that made these agreements possible.

The Trump administration used economic incentives, like arms deals and development aid, to encourage normalization. More importantly, his approach diverted from past efforts, bypassing stalled negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and instead focusing on building peace with willing Arab partners. His strategy was a calculated risk – one that paid off spectacularly.

Trump outshines other Peace Prize laureates

Contrast Trump’s achievements with those of previous leaders who have received the Nobel Prize. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Obama received the prize early in his presidency, mainly for his rhetoric of hope and promises to strengthen international diplomacy. Yet his presidency saw an expansion of military actions, including interventions in Libya and Syria – which left the regions destabilized – and a sharp increase in drone strikes across the Middle East, reportedly resulting in thousands of civilian casualties.

TRUMP’S TANGIBLE contributions to peace through the Abraham Accords dwarf Obama’s empty promises. If the Nobel Committee values peace, it cannot ignore Trump’s success in fostering stability in one of the world’s most turbulent regions.

Furthermore, the Abraham Accords have inspired broader conversations about coexistence and tolerance. For decades, hostility between Jews and Arabs was the norm. The accords have not only proven otherwise but have also facilitated cultural exchanges, with thousands of Israeli and Arab tourists visiting each other’s countries.

Synagogues have opened in the UAE and interfaith dialogue has gained momentum. Through Trump’s diplomacy, two nations with a centuries-long history of tension came together to achieve peace.

Data underscore the revolutionary impact of the accords. In Morocco, normalization has led to agreements on renewable energy projects and agricultural innovation, which are critical for economic growth.

Sudan’s inclusion has opened pathways for debt relief and international investment, helping stabilize a fragile nation. In Bahrain, security cooperation with Israel has strengthened maritime defenses in the Persian Gulf, a vital artery for global oil shipments. These achievements are not abstract; they are measurable, impactful, and directly tied to Trump’s efforts.

While some may point to Trump’s polarizing rhetoric or domestic controversies, the Nobel is awarded to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to peace, as specified in Alfred Nobel’s will.

The selection process focuses on specific achievements rather than an overall assessment of a candidate’s life or career, meaning that one may be honored for a particular action or contribution, even if other aspects of their record are less commendable. An 18-carat gold Nobel Peace Prize medal, awarded in 1921 to Norway's Christian L. Lange, is seen in an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo December 9, 2009. (credit: REUTERS)

If the Nobel Committee seeks to maintain its credibility, it must award the prize based on results, not ideology. The Abraham Accords have brought tangible peace to a region defined by turmoil, proving that diplomacy can persist over division. For this reason, Donald Trump’s contributions to Middle Eastern peace deserve the recognition of a Nobel Peace Prize.

The writer is a student from Great Neck, New York, passionate about advocacy and supporting Israel. Through his writing and activism, he focuses on engaging others in meaningful conversations about Israel’s importance as a homeland for the Jewish people and key ally of the United States.