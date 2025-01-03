2024 was a year fueled by hate. Let’s make 2025 different - comment

The year 2024 was one in which Israelis’ eyes glowed red.

With tears. With pain. With fury. With hate.

We cried for our hostages, fallen soldiers, and displaced friends and families forced to relocate because of the way the war ravaged Israel’s North and South. We suffered at the hands of our enemies — and, I hate to say it, one another, too.

We raged against our enemies, our leaders, and our diplomatic partners. We boiled over with hate: some for the terrorists who destroyed so much and others for the leadership that failed to prevent it from happening.

The year opened with a massive accident in the Gaza Strip. Twenty-one IDF soldiers were killed and several others injured in central Gaza, marking the worst single-day loss for Israeli forces since the war began. Palestinian picks up debris on the site of an Israeli strike at Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, January 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED AL-MASRI)

The incident occurred near Maghazi, about 600 meters from the border fence. Hamas fighters attacked buildings containing IDF soldiers with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), causing explosions and building collapses. The buildings contained stored explosives/landmines.

Then, Hamas fired an RPG at an IDF tank that was responding to the initial attack, killing two more soldiers and injuring two others.

Three months later, in April, Iran launched a massive attack against Israel involving over 300 projectiles, including 100 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles, and numerous drones. This was in retaliation for the alleged Israeli killing of an IRGC commander on April 1.

The attack's impact was largely mitigated through an unprecedented multinational defense effort, and that was a moment of pride and joy. The US, UK, France, and Jordan helped intercept projectiles over multiple countries, managing to prevent all drones and cruise missiles from entering Israeli airspace.

Despite the high interception rate, a seven-year-old Bedouin girl was seriously wounded, and damage was inflicted upon an Air Force base.

Three months after that, the IDF conducted approximately 10 airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah Port area, marking Israel's first direct military action against Yemen.

The strikes targeted oil refining facilities, Yemeni air force assets, an electricity production plant, and facilities allegedly used for weapons storage and transport. They marked a clear escalation in that side of the conflict.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed a few short days later in Tehran by projectiles reportedly launched from an adjacent building. Hamas blamed Israel for the "treacherous Zionist raid," though Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.

One month later, six hostage bodies were found less than three days after they were murdered.

The bodies of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were found in the Gaza Strip. Five of the six hostages had been taken from the Nova music festival on October 7. They were so close to seeing their loved ones again, but right before they could be brought home safely, they were murdered. A WOMAN uses a megaphone as people protest against the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and demand the immediate release of hostages, at the Nitzana border crossing in February. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

A little over two weeks later, a massive coordinated attack targeted Hezbollah's pager communication system, resulting in over 3,600 people wounded, mostly Hezbollah members, around 200 critically wounded, and nearly a dozen fatalities reported.

While technically speaking, this was a brilliant attack, it was also just another expression of the hate plaguing our region throughout the past year.

Israeli F-15I jets bombed Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in Beirut, killing Hassan Nasrallah, the group's leader of 32 years, along with other top commanders, including Ali Karaki, a couple of weeks after that.

The operation, involving a decade of intelligence and GBU-31 bunker-buster bombs, was meticulously planned to prevent Nasrallah’s escape. Iran’s Supreme Leader vowed retaliation for Nasrallah's death, and, indeed, some 180 ballistic missiles were launched onto Israel just a few days after that by Iran, leading to 1,800 rocket sirens sounding across the country.

If things were not dire enough as is, that same day, the IDF invaded Lebanon.

The IDF launched an invasion into southern Lebanon, encountering little resistance from Hezbollah and sustaining no casualties at first.

The campaign significantly weakened Hezbollah, eliminating much of its leadership and strategic capabilities.

Two weeks later, the IDF killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

An unplanned operation saw him killed in Tel Sultan in Rafah in mid-October. Israeli television channels proudly aired uncensored images of his dead body.

A little over a month later, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.

This was after Israel spent a year since the start of the war experiencing nonstop attacks from international organizations such as the United Nations.

Netanyahu and Gallant face charges of war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity. The ICC accused them of knowingly depriving Gaza’s civilians of essential supplies, leading to deaths from malnutrition and dehydration.

How we should act moving forward

So clearly, the events of 2024 were undeniably catastrophic, leaving deep scars on Israel and the region. But as we step into 2025, we are faced with a choice: allow hate to consume us or work toward something greater.

Hate is a powerful force, but so is resilience. While the past year was marked by immense suffering and loss, it also demonstrated the remarkable strength of Israelis in the face of adversity. The defense collaboration with international partners proved that cooperation, even amid chaos, can save lives and inspire hope.

2025 must be a year of healing and rebuilding. We must channel our grief and anger into a determination to create a future where such tragedies are less likely to occur. This means holding ourselves and our leaders accountable, fostering dialogue instead of division, and prioritizing the safety and dignity of all who call this land home.

It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight. But if we strive to replace hate with understanding, fear with courage, and despair with hope, perhaps 2025 can be the year we finally begin to break the cycle.