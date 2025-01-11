Walking ancient paths in Israel with my grandson - opinion

There are moments in life when time feels suspended—when the past, present, and future converge in a profound way. As I embark on a ten-day journey across Israel with my son and my soon-to-be-13-year-old grandson, Gavi, I find myself living one of those moments.

This trip, a pre-bar mitzvah adventure, is more than just an exploration of places; it is an exploration of identity, history, and the threads that connect generations of Jewish life. For Gavi, it is a step toward becoming a Jewish adult. For me, it is a step back in time, as I see familiar landscapes and stories through his young, curious eyes.

Our journey is meticulously planned, a rich tapestry of experiences designed to immerse Gavi in his heritage. From ancient cities like Caesarea and Hebron to the vibrant streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, from the serene waters of Ein Gedi to the stark cliffs of Masada, each stop tells a chapter of our collective story. We will visit museums that chronicle Jewish resilience, partake in traditions like shofar-making in the Golan Heights, and spend a meaningful day volunteering at Leket, Israel’s national food rescue organization. Shabbat will be spent with family, weaving the sacred rhythm of tradition into this unforgettable journey.

Our first day set the tone for what would follow. In Netanya, we visited the Eyal Klaf and Tefillin Factory. Here, Gavi and I witnessed an ancient craft brought to life. The process of creating tefillin—small, black leather boxes containing Torah scrolls that are placed on the forehead and upper arm—is labor-intensive and time consuming, unchanged in its essence for thousands of years.

Watching skilled hands transform animal skin into parchment, we marveled at the continuity of Jewish tradition. Gavi’s wonder was palpable as he was handed a quill made from a turkey feather and invited to write his name on a freshly prepared piece of parchment. His face lit up with joy, and I was struck by the beauty of his innocence—a boy on the cusp of adulthood, connecting with rituals that have bound our people together across millennia.

In that moment, Gavi understood the value—both spiritual and material—of these sacred items. He saw the meticulous care required to create something imbued with holiness. For me, watching him absorb these lessons was a gift. It reminded me of the resilience embedded in our traditions and how, despite the passage of time, they continue to thrive.

FROM NETANYA, we traveled to Tel Aviv to visit ANU: The Museum of the Jewish People. This museum is a masterpiece of storytelling, offering a sweeping chronicle of Jewish life across continents and centuries. Gavi walked through exhibits that traced our people’s migrations, expulsions, and adaptations. England, France, Spain, Portugal, Yemen, Lithuania, Sicily—the list of places from which Jews have been exiled is painfully long. Yet, the museum also highlights the creativity and perseverance that have defined Jewish communities throughout history.

Gavi was particularly struck by the narrative of the “Wandering Jew.” He began to grasp the weight of our shared history—how, time and again, we rebuilt our lives in foreign lands while yearning for a return to our ancestral home. For me, walking through these exhibits was a bittersweet reminder of why Israel exists—not just as a refuge, but as the realization of a 2,000-year-old dream. The museum’s message resonated deeply: the Jewish story is one of survival, innovation, and unbreakable spirit.

The museum’s final exhibit was a harrowing collage of photographs from October 7th—a day seared into the collective memory of our people. Images of body bags, charred buildings, and grieving families confronted us with the reality of living in a homeland that, even today, is not without its challenges. Gavi’s eyes widened as he took it all in, and I could see the questions forming in his mind: Why does hatred persist? How can we ensure our survival?

Together, we stood in silence, paying our respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our people's continuity. It was a sobering moment, but also one that reinforced the importance of teaching Gavi about vigilance, unity, and hope. Even amidst tragedy, the resolve of the Jewish people endures. It is this resolve that we pass on to the next generation, embodied in the very journey we are taking together.

As we move through these sacred sites and historical landmarks, I find myself cherishing the moments in between—the quiet conversations, the shared laughter, the simple act of walking side by side. Gavi lives thousands of miles away in Australia, and opportunities like this to connect deeply are rare. I am learning as much about him as he is learning about his heritage. His sweet, inquisitive nature and his openness to new experiences fill me with pride and hope.

The journey

THIS JOURNEY is as much about the future as it is about the past. Gavi’s bar mitzvah will mark his transition into adulthood, but it is trips like these that prepare him for the responsibility that comes with it. By walking the paths of our ancestors and standing on the soil of our forefathers, he is beginning to understand the weight and wonder of being part of the Jewish story.

The days ahead promise more lessons, more laughter, and more moments of connection. We will climb Masada, learning of its heroic defenders. We will volunteer at Leket, experiencing the mitzvah of tzedakah (charity) firsthand. We will wander the ancient streets of Jerusalem, standing in awe of the Western Wall and exploring the City of David. Each experience will add a layer to Gavi’s understanding of who he is and where he comes from.

For me, this trip is a reminder of the enduring strength of our people and the importance of passing on our legacy. It is also a reminder of the simple joy of being with family, of creating memories that will be treasured long after the journey ends.

As I watch Gavi discover his roots, I feel a renewed sense of purpose and pride. Our story is not just one of survival; it is a story of love, resilience, and an unyielding connection to the Land of Israel and to one another.

This trip is a gift—to Gavi, to myself, and to the generations that came before and will come after us. It is a testament to the power of heritage, the beauty of tradition, and the unbreakable bond of family. As we continue our journey, I carry with me the hope that Gavi will one day walk this land with his own children and grandchildren, sharing the stories, the lessons, and the love that define us as a people.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya. He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.