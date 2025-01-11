Building community should be Israel's top resolution for 2025 - opinion

As we stand amid the ongoing challenges of war, one resolution should top everyone’s list this year: to build and nurture a sense of community.

Recently, there’s been a growing conversation about the importance of mutual support and of community as a strength. This stems from several factors: global trends emphasizing tribal and familial connections, a renewed focus on balancing work and personal life, and the social-political climate in Israel, which played a role in the strategic surprise of Oct. 7.

Additionally, with the world entering a period of uncertainty, many are discovering that local communities can provide stability and comfort in the face of inner turmoil.

A video I recently received from the US highlighted this idea, illustrating how community-oriented thinking directly impacts even economic profitability. The video presented an experiment in which two groups participated in an economic game based on the “prisoners’ dilemma.”

The difference between the groups lay in the language used: One group was encouraged to act as a community, while the other was framed as competitors within a corporate structure. The results were striking. The "corporate" group earned only a third of the potential profits, while the "community" group achieved an average of two-thirds for each of the participants. Pretty amazing, right?

Some might argue that in the “real world” community only works if everyone contributes equally; otherwise, the burden falls on a few. However, the strength of a community lies in its diversity, both in contributions and the ways individuals share their resources. The returns aren’t just measurable in numbers but also in quality.

Take a simple example: A group of residents decides to renovate the local playground for their children as a public good. Not everyone can contribute equally. One resident, a professional landscaper, offers subsidized equipment and expertise in planting.

Another, an advertising professional, creates a neighborhood campaign to support rallying. A third person, unable to contribute time, donates a small sum for materials, while an elderly woman with limited means brings her grandchildren to help clean up.

Each contribution, no matter the size or form, moves the project forward while revealing the particular strengths of community members – strengths that could have economic value later. The key is understanding that community is not a zero-sum game. When some give more today, they build a foundation that benefits everyone and fosters a sense of commitment in others.

The ongoing crisis

In Israel, many are directly affected by the ongoing crisis: soldiers returning from service, families grieving lost loved ones, and citizens coping with the trauma of rocket fire. Through family ties, friendships, or the local community, the ripple effects of these challenges touch nearly everyone. Community strengthens the sense of unity, reminding people they are not alone and that collective solutions are possible.

War often leaves individuals without jobs, homes, or basic physical and emotional resources. An organized community helps redistribute resources and provides critical support to those in need.

The beauty of community? Everyone, regardless of age or ability, can contribute. From organizing mental health support groups to shopping for affected families, from helping reservists’ households to tutoring displaced children, opportunities to assist are endless. Communities can establish shared spaces, coordinate visits by retired nurses to neglected elderly, host communal Shabbat dinners for soldiers, and more.

And the outcome? Everyone benefits. This is a win-win game. In our hopes for a better year, economic stability, and the rebuilding of large parts of Israel, even the smallest acts of kindness can create waves of positive change.

Community in tough times isn’t just a survival tool – it’s the force that brings us back to life. It must become a national priority to create an environment that fosters community as a cornerstone of rebuilding Israel’s resilience.

The author works in the media sector and is a writer and blogger.