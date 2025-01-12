The morals and values of lone soldiers in the IDF should inspire us all - opinion

At a time when the number of young Jews from abroad who wish to come to Israel and serve in the IDF is on the rise, the anti-enlistment discourse of the haredi leadership is promoting extremism and insularity.

Without delving into the political arena, Israeli society praises those who are not obligated to enlist yet feel a deep connection and commitment to the Jewish national home and its people. Detractors should be reminded that they once believed in and acted within these same set of values.

There are many synonyms for “duty” (Hebrew: hovah) in both Hebrew and English. One can talk of obligation (hiyuv) and commitment (mehuyavut), need (tzorekh) and requirement (drishah), responsibility (ahrayut) and necessity (hekhre’ah).

In these times, when discussions revolve around the “duty” to enlist, it is essential to also discuss the values and morals underlying that duty: commitment to the state, the need to help and take part in the war effort, and the understanding that everyone is required to lend a hand to overcome the challenges ahead.

A powerful expression of this duty can be found today amongst the “lone soldiers” – young Jews from around the world who choose to step away from the comforts of their lives abroad to realize their connection and responsibility toward the Jewish nation-state. Over 150 lone soldiers join the IDF through Garin Tzabar Scouts program. (credit: TZOFIM GARIN TZABAR)

For example, the Scouts Movement has been running the Garin Tzabar (“core sabra group”) program since the 1990s, which identifies these young individuals, assists them with pre-military preparations, maintains contact with the IDF, and supports lone soldiers throughout their service. The Jewish Agency operates Wings, a program with a similar format. Several other organizations that support lone soldiers have been established since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

TOO FEW among us are familiar with Mahal (not the political party). During the War of Independence, a special unit within the fledgling IDF was formed, known as Mahal (an acronym for Mitnadvei Hutz La-aretz, or Volunteers from Abroad). It consisted of experienced soldiers, Jews and non-Jews, who were willing to put their lives abroad on hold to come and help secure the Jewish national home.

Many of them, such as Israel’s first general David “Mickey” Marcus, the Israel Navy’s second commander Gen. Paul Shulman, aerospace executive and Israel Prize recipient Al Schwimmer – all Americans – and others like Canadian officer Ben Dunkelman DSO, made significant contributions to building up the IDF’s strength and operational doctrines. While the list is not exceptionally long, each figure represents a milestone in ensuring the state’s survival.

Back in '48

During the 1948 War of Independence, haredim (ultra-Orthodox) within the Jewish Yishuv understood the gravity of the moment and took an active part in addressing the needs of the war effort. Dr. Moshe Ehrenwald, who has researched haredi participation in that war, described the establishment of “Tuvia’s Battalion,” which enlisted about 370 haredi men between the ages of 17 and 25, who were tasked with building Jerusalem’s fortifications.

At that time, Agudat Yisrael published a pashkevil (poster posted in haredi neighborhoods) with the haredi party’s official proclamation: Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“God has granted us the right, and the nations of the world have affirmed our right, to independence in our own state, in part of the Land of Israel. As a result, the entire Yishuv, across all its sectors, is prepared to take extraordinary efforts and to defend against rioters and attackers. May God strengthen the hands of Israel’s defenders who stand in battle. We therefore call upon all our male members aged 17–25 to report to the offices of the Assembly for National Service (Mifkad Le-Sherut Ha-am), in accordance with the directives of the Yishuv’s institutions.”

The proclamation later emphasized: “Our members who report for duty should ask to be attached to religious units.”

IT WAS Tuvia Bier who maintained communication with the rabbis and created a suitable religious framework, which operated for seven months. It must be noted that of 900 potential recruits, only 370 actually enlisted, while 260 received exemptions as spiritual prodigies and others were released for medical reasons.

To gain further insight into the developments of the time, one need only examine correspondences. On the 28th of Kislev, 5708 (December 11, 1947) it became clear that the Etzion Bloc was under siege. On the day of the funeral for ten fallen members of a convoy, Kfar Etzion received a telegram from Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Ha-Levi Herzog with the following message:

With tears and sorrow, I write you these words of comfort. Be strong and courageous, for God’s salvation is near. Now, whatever you find necessary for defense – do it. Build whatever is needed, and do not consider the sanctity of Shabbat; this is not only permitted, but obligatory. May God protect you and hasten His salvation.”

A significant number of those who inquired about this matter were from homes that observed a haredi lifestyle. Their dilemmas – and Rabbi Herzog’s ruling – clearly indicate the extent to which they appreciated the magnitude of the moment.

At ANU: The Museum of the Jewish People, we have chosen this year to highlight lone soldiers who, like the heroes of 1948, are filled with a sense of mission, duty, and historical perspective about their place in the grand story of the Jewish people. They have not lost sight of the fact that this duty is indeed a privilege.

Their profound and pervasive moral values should inspire us all. It is also fitting for other communities to re-embrace the moral compass that oriented and guided them during the founding of the state. Through their actions, lone soldiers are writing new chapters in the story of Israel’s rebirth in the current Second War of Independence, once again demonstrating the power of our shared Jewish destiny.

The writer is the CEO of ANU: The Museum of the Jewish People, a reserve lieutenant-colonel, a former mayor of Efrat and international liaison of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.