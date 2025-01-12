Israel's future depends on the ability to adapt to climate change - opinion

The future depends on the ability to adapt to climate change and to plan with a broad vision of sustainability and energy efficiency.

In Israel, the short but intense winter months repeatedly expose significant challenges in urban planning, particularly in the construction and management of road and drainage infrastructures.

In recent years, heavy rainfall over short periods has placed a significant burden on urban drainage systems. In most cities in Israel, these systems are based on infrastructures established decades ago, which are inadequate for coping with changing rainfall patterns caused by the climate crisis. The infrastructures in Israel have not been adapted in most cities to the climatic changes we are experiencing. Flooding in major cities – as well as in medium-sized ones in sensitive areas – highlights the urgent need to upgrade drainage systems.

Beyond flooding, the issue of thermal insulation in existing buildings is another major challenge. Many old buildings in Israel were designed and built during a time when energy considerations and insulation were not priorities. As a result, these homes are difficult to heat during winter, leading to high energy consumption, significant costs for residents, and a negative environmental impact.

Despite the challenges, the Israeli winter offers many opportunities for innovation. The solution lies in adopting advanced technologies and thinking outside the box, including interim solutions for older buildings. For example, many current projects incorporate smart sensors that monitor water flow in drainage systems in real time. People walking in the rain on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, on May 6, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Another example of climate-adapted development is the use of permeable paving in public spaces and urban areas, which helps reduce the water load on drainage infrastructures. Additionally, advanced solutions such as rainwater harvesting systems for reuse in irrigation, and investment in green construction with an emphasis on thermal insulation and renewable energy use, are also available. It’s important to integrate these principles into Israel’s building culture, recognizing the importance of initial investments in these developments, which can lead to significant long-term savings, both in costs for addressing failures caused by flooding and in dealing with penetrating cold conditions.

Weather poses significant challenges

While the Israeli winter poses significant challenges, it also provides fertile ground for creative solutions and collaborations between entrepreneurs, local authorities, and experts in the field.

The future of the changing Israeli winter depends on our ability to adapt, innovate, and plan with a broad vision of sustainability and energy efficiency. Whether through upgrading existing infrastructures or investing in advanced technologies, these challenges can become significant opportunities to transform the industry and make Israeli cities more resilient and advanced. This is an important issue for every city, regardless of its size.

The writer is the deputy CEO and head of business development and planning at the ELG Group.