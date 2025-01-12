Grapevine January 12, 2025: A time to remember

Not every synagogue, congregation or Jewish organization hosts an event to mark the 10th of the Hebrew calendar month of Tevet, which fell last Friday. In addition to its traditionally being a Jewish fast day, it has become a day to honor the memories of people whose place of burial is unknown.

The largest number of people in this category are victims of the Holocaust. One of the best known child survivors of the Holocaust is Rena Quint, who is a member of Jerusalem’s Migdal Hashoshanim congregation, better known as the Pinsker Shul.

Two days prior to the 10th of Tevet, the congregation hosted an evening of commemoration featuring Miryam Devora Kurtzer, a Ph.D. candidate and adjunct professor at Yeshiva University’s Wurzweiler School of Social Work, in conversation with Quint, who for many years has been active in Israel and abroad in making her story and the saga of the Holocaust known to both Jews and non-Jews.

The discussion, titled “From Trauma to Kedusha,” explored the trauma and life experiences that shaped Rena Quint’s journey and her ability to “elevate the trauma,” despite being the sole survivor of her immediate family, and losing people who cared for her in the ghetto and the concentration camp.

Kurtzer, whose doctoral research focuses on post-traumatic growth, highlighted the critical role of family and community in the healing process. Together, they reflected on the resilience and strength that enabled Quint to transform her personal history into a source of inspiration and spiritual growth. This is largely due to her positive personality, her love of life and social contact, her gracious hospitality and the delight she takes in the huge four-generation family that she and her late husband Rabbi Emanuel Quint brought into the world. MIRYAM DEVORA KURTZER (left) with Rena Quint. (credit: JAY SOLOMONT)

■ WHETHER IT will be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or someone else on the political horizon who moves in, there are indications that the prime minister’s official residence, which has been empty for three-and-a-half years, is being prepared for occupancy. The state is currently in no position to fund the construction of an alternative. Large sacks of concrete mix can be seen outside the premises and the tall brick walls surrounding the house are now significantly taller.

For whomever moves in, it will be like living in a luxury prison. Also, security, which has been relatively lax over the past couple of years, is getting back to what it was when the residence was occupied. Whether it will be occupied again before the next elections is anyone’s guess.

■ YAD SARAH, one of Israel’s leading non-governmental healthcare and social services organizations, recently dedicated the “Susser Center” in Netanya. This new regional hub, made possible by the generous support of the Susser family, offers cutting-edge healthcare and rehabilitation services alongside a therapeutic garden for patients and their families.

The Susser Center is a vital addition to Yad Sarah’s mission of bringing healing and rehabilitation to people throughout Israel. The unveiling ceremony honored the family’s role in helping the organization expand its reach in providing healthcare and rehabilitation services to residents of Netanya and the surrounding Sharon region.

Named in honor of the late David Susser, attendees at the center's launch included Yad Sarah founder Rabbi Uri Lupolianski; Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lau, Deputy Mayor of Netanya Tali Mulner; Yad Sarah CEO Moshe Cohen; Executive Director of American Friends of Yad Sarah Adele Goldberg; and Michael Greenberg, Trustee of the Susser Family Trust.

Among the important aspects of the Susser Center is the lending of advanced medical and at-home hospital equipment. Another important feature is the variety of community support programs such as pro bono legal work for the elderly and life-story documentation.

During the ceremony, attendees explored the therapeutic garden, which serves as a place of healing for patients and their families. In a symbolic act, donors planted commemorative plants in the garden, highlighting their vital role in bringing the center to life.

In expressing appreciation Mulner highlighted the decades of Yad Sarah’s contributions to the community, noting how the new center further enhances the quality of life for residents in the region.

The event was emceed by Philip Bendheim, Head of International Affairs at Yad Sarah and a member of its Board of Overseers. It featured a presentation by Rabbi Lupolianski, and a special prayer dedicated to the safe return of the hostages and the soldiers of the IDF led by Rabbi Lau. “The events of the past 14 months in Israel have made this event even more meaningful and inspiring as we increase the capacity to bring hope, healing and support to those who need it the most,” Greenberg said. “I hope this gift brings enduring care to all of you.”

Hebrew U celebrating 100 years of Jewish studies

■ LAST WEEK, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem hosted an international conference celebrating 100 years since the establishment of its Institute of Jewish Studies. The conference, titled “Jewish Studies Between the Past and the Future,” brought together leading scholars, policy makers, and public figures to reflect on a century of achievements and envision the future of Jewish studies.

The event, which opened with a special ceremony, was attended by President Isaac Herzog, who said: “It is no coincidence that the establishment and flourishing of this remarkable institute took place here, within this unique incubator of excellence. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has long stood as a beacon of academic and research brilliance, driven by extraordinary talent, tireless dedication, openness, curiosity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in this important and, in my eyes, sacred mission of advancing Jewish studies. A special thanks to you, esteemed Prof. Noah Hacham, for your leadership of this institute.” Hacham is head of the institute.

“As Jewish scholars, you are undoubtedly aware that we are living through one of the most challenging periods in the history of our people,” the president said. “In such times, it is more important than ever to delve deeply into our roots, using the invaluable tools provided by Jewish scholarship to explore and uphold the most cherished values of our tradition.

“We must, without hesitation—both as a united people and as a sovereign state—act decisively, using all means at our disposal to bring our kidnapped men and women home. This is an urgent and critical task that demands our unwavering commitment.”

Just over a century ago, during Hanukkah of 1924, the Institute of Jewish Studies was founded, laying the academic cornerstone for what would become the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “The establishment of the Institute of Jewish Studies marked a transformative moment in the history of Jewish scholarship,” Hacham said. “Over the past hundred years, it has become a global leader in the field, advancing our understanding of Jewish history, culture, and identity. This centennial conference is not only a celebration of our past but also an opportunity to chart an ambitious course for the future of Jewish studies.”

On April 1, the Hebrew University will mark the 100th anniversary of its opening. Considering that April 1 is known as April Fool’s Day, it’s a strange date for the opening of an academic institution. But the alumni and faculty of the university have since then chalked up admirable achievements in all spheres of academia.

Among those attending the opening a century ago were UK prime minister Lord Balfour, Israel’s first president Chaim Weizmann, first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of British Mandatory Palestine Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, British High Commissioner Sir Herbert Samuel Chaim Nachman Bialik, representatives of universities around the world and many other notables.

■ PEOPLE IN several communities in the North have more than once complained that there was no warning alert of an impending rocket attack.

Communities in the South know all too well the importance of being on constant alert and have begun to do something to improve communications.

The Sderot Municipality’s Public Relations Department will begin integrating artificial intelligence technologies in its communication with the public. City spokesman Yaron Sasson has decided to initially implement a personal avatar of Mayor Alon Davidi as an innovative tool for communicating with the city’s residents.” This initiative aims to improve the delivery of information in multiple languages and provide fast and clear responses, especially in emergency situations,” he said.

In a recent pilot conducted in Sderot in collaboration with “Advatar” – a company specializing in AI-driven content and public relations services for municipalities – a digital avatar of Mayor Davidi addressed the city’s Russian-speaking residents in a video marking the Novy God (New Year) holiday. The video, which included a disclaimer indicating it was a digital representation of the mayor, received positive feedback from residents, who appreciated the direct communication in their native language.

According to Sasson, the integration of the avatar addresses the complex communication needs of a city like Sderot, situated on the conflict line. “The workload on the PR system is immense, especially during emergencies when every minute counts,” he explained. “With the avatar, we can broadcast messages quickly and in multiple languages, enhancing communication with residents and enabling real-time responses. Using the voice and likeness of a familiar figure, especially the mayor, provides a sense of security far beyond written text, even when people know it’s an avatar.”

The city’s public relations team is currently working to promote technological innovation by adopting advanced digital systems to expand accessibility for residents and improve the information and services provided to them.

“Technology enables us to deliver messages not only in different languages but also across various platforms, from social media to personalized messages for each resident,” Sasson explained.

Elinor Shishportish, head of the city’s digital operations, said: “Amid the complex security reality we have faced for many years, we have developed unique mechanisms for communicating with residents. These mechanisms will allow us to offer residents the highest level of accessibility and engagement, even in routine times.”