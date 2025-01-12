A tale of two Knessets: unity or chaos? - opinion

Last week illustrated the contradictions within our country’s leadership and the misalignment of our global Jewish Communities’ priorities. On one side of the Knesset, influencers and Likud MKs gathered in a highly publicized event, engaging in what felt like a government-staged showcase. On the other, a mother—advocating for the release of her son, Matan Zangauker, held hostage in Gaza—was initially barred from entry for the second consecutive week.

Einav Zangauker’s son has been in Hamas captivity since October 7, and like many other families of hostages, she has been tirelessly fighting to keep his plight at the forefront of national discourse, even as the government seems eager to shift the public's focus elsewhere.

Following widespread outrage across all corners of Israeli society, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has since announced that Einav Zangauker will be allowed back into the building—on the condition that she adheres to “the rules.” While this is a positive development, it doesn’t erase the insensitivity of her earlier exclusion. The pain and urgency carried by Zangauker, whose son remains in captivity, are a sobering reminder of the real issues this country faces.

Meanwhile, inside the same Knesset, at “The Voices of Iron For Israel Awards,” the influencers mingled and shared curated moments with their followers. Invited by a low-profile MK, their presence was likely well-meaning—an attempt to bolster pride and optimism about Israel. However, their participation risks coming across as tone-deaf in a moment demanding deeper attention to the pressing issues at hand.

The influencers are not to blame for this misstep; many of them genuinely care about Israel and its future. However, their involvement in this kind of public relations exercise highlights a disconnect. Posting patriotic hashtags or smiling in photos doesn't address the profound challenges Israel faces, including the plight of families like the Zangaukers.

This dichotomy raises questions about the government’s priorities. When given the choice between addressing a mother’s urgent plea or focusing on optics, the decision seemed clear. It’s this misalignment that frustrates so many citizens—both in Israel and in the broader Jewish world—who expect leadership that reflects empathy and accountability.

Making clear distinctions

There’s an important distinction to be made here. True leadership doesn’t shy away from difficult conversations or avoid painful realities. It confronts them head-on. Allowing Einav Zangauker into the Knesset is a step in the right direction, but it should never have required public outcry to make it happen.

The government and those with influence have an urgent responsibility to ensure the voices of people like Zangauker are heard. Her story and advocacy should have been the center of attention, not an afterthought.

Flashy ceremonies detached from reality have no place in the Knesset, while our soldiers remain on the front lines and our hostages remain captive in Hamas’s terror dungeons.

We, the Israeli public and the broader Jewish world, must continue to hold our leaders accountable. It's important to celebrate Israel's achievements, but not at the expense of addressing its challenges. The true patriots in moments like these are those willing to ask tough questions, demand action, and ensure no one—especially those fighting for their loved ones—is left outside the conversation.

No amount of photo ops or hashtags will matter if this government continues to fail in its most basic duty: bringing our hostages home.

Tova Dorfman is the President of the World Zionist Organization.