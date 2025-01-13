Beware of symbols used by Hamas - comment

After a performance of the Nutcracker was recently performed in Belgrade, several members of the cast demonstrated by showing the audience symbols used by the Hamas terrorist organization, in this case gloved hands painted red.

Such a demonstration exhibits either crass ignorance of the symbols used by Hamas or a totally misplaced sympathy for a vicious terror organization, which committed horrific crimes on October 7th, such as the murder of innocent civilians, sexually assaulting dozens of Israeli women and girls and burning alive civilian men, women and children. The symbol of the bloody palm is an unavoidable sight of brutal anti-Israel demonstrations around the globe, which included attacks on Jewish students in the US and Israeli football fans in Europe.

According to a report by Belgrade’s portal b92.net (Hamas symbols in Serbian theatres - B92), some of the dancers led by Dragan Bjelogrlic, famous Serbian actor, director and producer, concluded their performances by displaying symbols, which have been banned by many European governments, some of whom has punished the individuals responsible. Reflecting the sentiments of a father whose child attended this display of poor taste and horror, he conveyed to b92.net: They are either totally ignorant or fascist, and their animosity and bitter criticism of various social and economic issues so profound that they conceal themselves behind Hamas symbols, stated the father of a girl who attended the performance of Nutcracker.

Victims of attempting to change the narrative

Serbs, together with Roma and Jews, are the victims of attempts to manipulate symbols from the Second World War and the Holocaust, the sources of which are attributed to historical time periods, without any basis, as is the case with the Ustasha greeting "Za dom spremni (For homeland – ready)!" How then is it possible that caution was omitted with the use of symbols that are simultaneously used by those who support Hamas?! Since the demonstrations were started to protest against domestic political and social issues, they came a quite a shock in Serbia, a country whose government has been very supportive of Israel throughout the ongoing war.

February last year Serbia agreed with the decision of the EU Council on the introduction of restrictive measures against those who support, facilitate or enable the violent actions of Hamas. During the fifteen months of the gruesome war, Serbia is one of the countries where Israelis feel not only the safest, but also the most comfortable. In the first ten months, the number of Israelis who visited this beautiful country at the crossroads of the Balkans and Central Europe increased by 37% compared to the same period last year.

During the war, the impressive growth of trade exchange between the two countries continued, making Israel the most important trade partner in the Middle East, and Serbia to Israel in the Western Balkans region. I am particularly pleased to note the cooperation between the universities of Serbia and Israel, as well as innovative ecosystems. Expo 2027, which will be held in Belgrade, is a special opportunity for deepening various types of cooperation, as well as networking with other countries around the world.

During the September visit of the President Isaac Herzog to Belgrade and the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, several cooperation agreements were signed, primarily between the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries, but also the Israel Innovation Authority with the respective Serbian partners. The cooperation in many delicate issues, of special importance for the two countries, is especially enviable.

One of the remaining 98 kidnapped hostages in the Gaza Strip, Alon Ohel, is also a citizen of Serbia, a yellow piano dedicated to him toured the cities of Serbia, and President Vucic and the Serbian Minister of foreign affairs, Marko Djuric, spared no effort to try to help in every way.

Israeli basketball clubs, Maccabi and Hapoel from Tel-Aviv, as well as Jerusalem's Hapoel, play their European games as hosts in the Serbian capital. Not only that no incident has ever been recorded, but the exceptional atmosphere for Israeli clubs and their fans is highly appreciated. Last month, the legendary President of the Maccabi Tel-Aviv basketball club, Shimon Mizrahi, was a guest of the President of Serbia.

Relations between the two countries are on an upward trajectory, which is especially important in the globally challenging times in which we live. Therefore, it is important to avoid in every way, for any purpose and for any motive, symbols that are completely unacceptable, and it is up to the users to be aware of their wider international context.

Dr. Efraim Zuroff is an Israeli Holocaust historian.