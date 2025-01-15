Biden's failure to build a legacy - opinion

At his grandfather’s funeral, Jason Carter’s words reminded us of Jimmy Carter’s unwavering belief in equality and human dignity. The 39th president’s legacy is a testament to moral leadership – one that prioritized peace, human rights, and the intrinsic value of every life, regardless of nationality, race, or creed.

Jimmy Carter’s presidency was defined by principles that often put him at odds with political expediency. He tried to achieve peace in the Middle East – based on equal rights for the Palestinians – in the last two decades; denounced apartheid in South Africa; and consistently stood up for the oppressed. His post-presidency was even more remarkable, marked by efforts to eradicate disease, monitor elections, and promote global justice. Carter believed leadership was about moral clarity, not political calculation.

In stark contrast, Joe Biden’s presidency risks being remembered for its moral failure in the face of mass atrocities. At the very funeral where Biden eulogized Carter’s legacy, his words rang hollow, overshadowed by the bloodshed his administration has tacitly supported.

As thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, are killed in Gaza, the Biden administration has provided unwavering military and political support to Israel. Bombs supplied by the United States rain down on residential neighborhoods, hospitals, and schools. A humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions unfolds daily, yet Biden’s response has been tepid at best and complicit at worst.

While Biden speaks of "humanitarian pauses" and "two-state solutions," his actions tell a different story. His administration has repeatedly blocked ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations, enabled the continuation of an indiscriminate bombing campaign, and failed to hold Israel accountable for violating international law.

Jason Carter’s eulogy of his grandfather – a man who stood firmly for equality and justice – only highlights Biden’s abdication of moral responsibility. For all his rhetoric, Biden’s presidency increasingly appears defined by its willingness to turn a blind eye to the suffering of the most vulnerable.

Joe Biden campaigned as a leader who would restore America’s moral standing. He promised to prioritize human rights and diplomacy, pledging to reverse the damage inflicted by his predecessor. But in the face of the Gaza crisis, these promises have evaporated.

Leadership is measured not by words but by actions. Jimmy Carter understood that standing on the right side of history often means making difficult, unpopular choices. He criticized Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories long before it was politically acceptable. He spoke out against apartheid and advocated for human rights globally, regardless of the political cost.

Biden's safer route

Biden, on the other hand, has taken the politically safer route – aligning with America’s allies, even as they commit atrocities. By refusing to act decisively, he has signaled that Palestinian lives are expendable in the name of geopolitical convenience.

Biden's complicity will not be forgotten. History will judge him as a president who watched as thousands were killed, and who had the power to act but chose not to. His administration's unconditional support for Israel not only undermines America's moral credibility but also perpetuates cycles of violence and injustice.

Jimmy Carter’s legacy teaches us that neutrality in the face of oppression is complicity. Leadership requires courage, the willingness to confront allies when they stray from the path of justice, and the conviction to prioritize humanity over politics. Biden has failed on all these counts.

If Biden truly wishes to honor Carter’s legacy, he must take bold and immediate action – yes, in the last days of his presidency. This means demanding an end to the bombardment of Gaza, pushing for an immediate ceasefire, and holding Israel accountable for violations of international law. It also means recognizing the humanity of Palestinians and treating their rights and lives with the same respect afforded to others.

Biden’s eulogy of Carter could have been a moment of reckoning – a chance to reflect on what leadership rooted in values looks like. Instead, it became a stark reminder of his own moral failures.

Carter’s life was a beacon of what is possible when leaders prioritize justice over expediency. Biden still has time to learn from Carter’s example, but the window is closing. History will not remember the words spoken at funerals but the actions taken in moments of crisis. And right now, Joe Biden’s actions – or lack thereof – are an indelible stain on his presidency.

The writer is an MK on behalf of the Hadash-Ta’al faction.