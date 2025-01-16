Antisemitism isn't history, it's current events - opinion

World leaders pride themselves on progress and enlightenment, but the most recent study by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has revealed a disturbing reality: Nearly half the global adult population harbors antisemitic beliefs.

The world’s oldest hatred is not disappearing but instead is growing. This revelation is not just unsettling; it is a call to action for societies worldwide to confront and combat these prejudices head-on.

ADL’s comprehensive survey, conducted across 103 countries and territories, encompassed over 58,000 adults, representing 94% of the world’s adult demographic. The findings are stark.

Approximately 46% of respondents exhibit antisemitic attitudes, translating to an estimated 2.2 billion people. These figures are not just numbers; they represent a ubiquitous mindset that poses a significant threat to the worldwide Jewish community and to the foundational principle of human equality.

One of the most alarming aspects of the study is the widespread ignorance and even odious denial of the Holocaust. Despite extensive documentation and survivor testimonies, a fifth of those surveyed had never heard of the Holocaust. The opening of a Holocaust Cattle Car in commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Washington DC, May 6, 2024 (credit: REBECCA HAMMEL)

Even more troubling is that 21% of respondents believe that the Holocaust has been exaggerated or, worse, that it never happened at all. This denial is not merely a rejection of historical fact; it is an affront to the memory of the six million Jews who perished and a dangerous step towards allowing history to repeat itself.

The ADL Global 100: Index of Antisemitism serves as a stark reminder of the work still needed to combat these prejudices. Since its inception a decade ago, the number of people holding antisemitic views has more than doubled. This rise is indicative of a larger, more insidious trend of growing intolerance and hatred worldwide.

The reasons behind this surge in antisemitic beliefs are complex and multifaceted. They include economic instability, political polarization, and the rise of extremist ideologies, all of which create fertile ground for scapegoating and conspiracy theories.

Issues of the digital age

The digital age, with its unregulated platforms, has also played a role in the spread of misinformation and hate speech, further exacerbating the problem. This may also indicate that hasbara is not accomplishing what it should be.

Addressing this challenge requires a concerted effort from governments, educational institutions with a particular focus on civics, and civil society in general. Education is a powerful tool in dismantling stereotypes and promoting understanding. Schools must prioritize teaching about the Holocaust and the dangers of antisemitism as part of a broader curriculum on human rights and historical truth. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Far too many government leaders capitalize on vilifying ethnic groups, and the Jewish nation is often the prime target. Nevertheless, governments do have a crucial role to play, and policy measures should be complemented by public awareness campaigns – perhaps highlighting the contributions of Jewish communities to global culture, science, and society.

Furthermore, tech companies must acknowledge their responsibility to curb the spread of antisemitic content online. Despite Zuckerberg’s move ending Meta’s monitoring of hate speech, implementing stricter content moderation policies and promoting digital literacy can help stem the tide of hate that flows unchecked through social media and other digital platforms.

The rise in antisemitic beliefs is a sobering reminder that the fight against hatred is far from over. It requires vigilance, education, and a commitment to the values of empathy and understanding.

Combating antisemitism is not just a Jewish issue; it is a human one. Israel advocacy should emphasize that only by standing together against bigotry in all its forms can we hope to build a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

The results of the ADL’s study constitute a wake-up call. We must heed it by renewing our commitment to tolerance and justice. The cost of inaction is too high, not only for the Jewish community but for all of humanity.

Dr. Michael J. Salamon is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY. Louis Libin is an expert in military strategies and innovation, and advises and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications at military colleges and agencies. He founded a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.