What the families of the hostages need now - opinion

We are in the midst of an extremely tense and turbulent time with the drawn-out return of the hostages.

I think it’s important to pay attention to the following verses from last week’s parasha: "The Israelites were groaning under the bondage and cried out; and their cry for help from the bondage rose up to God. God heard their moaning, and God remembered the covenant with Abraham and Isaac and Jacob. God looked upon the Israelites, and God took notice of them.”

What is the Torah describing here? The situation of the Children of Israel is excruciating, they cry out from the depths of their hearts, God hears their prayers, remembers His covenant with the patriarchs, and the exodus from Egypt gets underway.

Note that these verses first focus on our response, our collective prayer. Let’s bear in mind that prayer is a critical component of salvation. I can’t tell you how many times I received requests for prayer from Meirav Berger, the mother of Agam, or from Shelly Shem Tov, mother of hostage Omer Shem Tov. Every chapter from Tehilim, every prayer after lighting Shabbat candles, every mitzvah and good deed, every personal and heartfelt prayer — all are so vital now and can make the difference.

Parashat Va’Era: Exile of the Soul

In this week’s parashah, when Pharaoh hears the demand to send the Jews free from slavery, he reacts by imposing additional work. Not only does he refuse to free them, he also adds to the slaves’ burden. Why does he react in such a manner?

Pharaoh understood something fundamental about human nature. If the Children of Israel are completely engrossed in their physical slavery and have no time to think about spiritual matters, ideas about freedom and deliverance will disappear. If all their time is taken up with mind-numbing work, they will not have a spare second to think in peace. This truth is always valid.

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov explains that we are all in exile —an exile of the soul:

Everything that happened to the Children of Israel during the Exodus from Egypt happens to everyone who wishes to achieve everlasting life. At the time of Redemption, Moshe, the truly righteous person, comes and wants to extract the Jew from the exile of his soul. It is then that the forces of evil become stronger and stronger, increasing the person’s burden with desires and temptations, until he finds it difficult to move from his current situation and return to God.

This is exactly what every Jew goes through all the time. Everyone can understand this according to his own experience. All the ups and downs that a person goes through throughout his life can be compared to the exile in Egypt, because the main exile is the exile of the soul. A person who is aware of this will recognize it in all the events of his life, both the good and the bad.

Events that enslave and confuse us, that distract us from our main purpose in life, were not one-off events that occurred in Egypt; they are with us at all times in our life, even now.

At the Age of 29-Mazal Tov!

Having a Bar Mitzvah and a brit (circumcision) at a later age is not unusual in our times. Lt. Col. Ofer Marom wrote to me: “At the beginning of our operational deployment, we asked one of the guys named Adam to complete a minyan. He told us he was 29 and had never been to a synagogue, and that he never had a Bar Mitzvah.

“We decided to take this on as a mission, and today we surprised him with a Bar Mitzvah ceremony on base. He received tefillin and a tallit, was called up to the Torah, and there were refreshments and dancing. He was very moved and said it was important to him, especially for the children hopes to have one day. In the coming days, we will continue to help him put on tefillin until he learns how to do it on his own.”

There are many Jews in Israel and around the world like Adam who want to come full circle now. It's worth being sensitive and paying attention to them, wherever they are.

Why do we care?

Why are we so concerned about Romi Gonen? What connects us to Emily Damari? And why does Doron Steinberger's situation stir such emotions right now?

Most of us have never met them. They appear to be complete strangers. Yet that’s precisely the point; they are not strangers — they are our sisters. The bonds that unite the Jewish people are invisible but incredibly strong. Notice that even those who warn against the deal do so from a place of profound concern and sensitivity for the lives of fellow Jews.

It's so clear and self-evident that we seldom stop to appreciate its power: Jewish children in Australia spent over a year praying for Romi, the daughter of Meirav; elderly residents in Jewish nursing homes from New York to Haifa have been mourning fallen soldiers they have never met, and praying for the healing of wounded soldiers they don’t know.

This is also why the retrieval of Oron Shaul’s body, which was held in Gaza for a decade, elicited a collective sigh of relief from millions around the world.

The love and caring that we have discovered within ourselves since Simchat Torah are beyond comprehension. Rabbi Shmuel Pollak expressed a compelling idea: Why wait for people to be kidnapped, injured, or God forbid, killed, in order to feel this bond? To awaken the deep Jewish spark in our hearts?

Whether it’s a neighbor or someone I encounter at work, we share the same eternal, holy connection. Let’s start to embrace this perspective from today, extending greater love and solidarity to all.

