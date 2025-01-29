Letters to the Editor, January 29, 2025: Will of the people

Will of the people

“Amit’s appointment” (editorial, January 27), describing the cloud hanging over the appointment of Isaac Amit to head Israel’s Supreme Court was spot on. The current process of choosing the members of the 15-justice court is problematic to start with. The Judicial Selection Committee which nominates the judges has a majority of its nine members not democratically chosen.

With the composition of that committee through most of Israel’s judicial history leaning toward progressive individuals, Israel’s highest court often does not reflect the will of the people. Contrast this with the U.S. process of the nominees submitted by the president and the confirmation done by members of the Senate, democratically-elected positions. Amit, in his family-owned property lawsuit in which he uses a semi-alias, Goldfriend – his previous family name before he changed it, demonstrates his understanding that the whole sordid situation is not good for his reputation and high standing. Judicial reform is necessary and all those opposed to any sort of reform on the basis of democratic criteria are now exposed as hypocritical whiners, elites trying to hold on to their last bastions of power and control: the Supreme Court and the position of attorney-general.

Former Minister of Justice Dan Meridor speaks during a protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A deafening cacophony

In a true democracy, power should belong to the people.FRED EHRMANRa’anana

Regarding “Nearly half the world hates Jews” (January 27): That headline hits you and sets off the age-old question of why they hate us so much. I have always viewed it as a futile exercise to attempt to explore the reasons why we elicit such a negative reaction. However, what truly should be explored in 2025, and what is truly causing a major problem, especially for the Jews of the Diaspora, is the link which the haters will and do deny: anti-Zionism and antisemitism.

We would have rightly thought that the heinous happenings of October 7, 2023 would have garnered so much sympathy that the hating of Jews would have decreased dramatically. Instead, we have unfortunately witnessed, as early as October 8, a deafening cacophony of unabated hatred coupled with numerous false skewed allegations. It’s grown even far greater during this period since then, both on university campuses and at an endless number of institutions worldwide, including the usual suspects, such as the United Nations and a country like Ireland.

Even as we mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the modern information highway, that instrument in our hands, is giving the instant ability to all those who are so inclined to spew and circulate hatred at will.

Yes, the cunning of the Goebbels propaganda machine has been served up steroids. Israel’s enemies have tried once again to depict themselves as victims, and many in the world have swallowed that argument. Our ability, unlike 80 years ago, to protect ourselves has no doubt ruffled more than a few feathers of those whose hatred of Israel and Jews in general knows no bounds.

STEPHEN VISHNICKTel Aviv

Inability to think

I had always suspected but was never certain that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was both callous and unfeeling, and severely handicapped by the inability to think before speaking. His response to the brother of hostage Nimrod Cohen – “How much blood will the deal cost us?” – removes all doubt (“Brother of hostage sends message to Ben-Gvir: A vote against a deal is a vote ‘to kill my brother,’” January 28).

That the deal to free the hostages is more than a little troubling is not being disputed. Still, we are welcoming back into civilization – men, women, and children who have, since October 7, 2023, been subject to physical and emotional duress that will not be easily treated. Now is most definitely not the time to further aggravate what is already a divided environment into which they are returning. A bit of common sense is sorely needed.

What can possibly be gained by inflicting guilt and blame on the hostages and their families over something that has not yet happened? Will recriminations such as Ben-Gvir’s assist in the therapy that they will undoubtedly be requiring? Is the former cabinet minister tacitly suggesting that we should be greeting the freed hostages with a flag flying at half-mast rather than joyously inviting them to the Western Wall, where they can be given the opportunity to recite the blessing of thanks for delivery from a perilous situation?

I do hope that a way will be found to censure the MK and that Prime Minister Netanyahu will resist any call to have him reinstated as a minister.

BARRY NEWMANGinot Shomron

Future death and suffering

Susan Hattis Rolef (“Freedom for 4 hostages,” January 27) is concerned about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statements “to the effect that Israel will not continue the ceasefire beyond the current stage of the [hostage] deal.” When combined with her previous column (“A bumpy hostage deal,” January 20), in which she appeared to argue erroneously that the Jewish principle of redeeming captives is limitless, it is clear that Hattis Rolef’s single overarching goal is to return the hostages, with scant recognition of the long-term threat this agreement poses for the nation as a whole.

Keep in mind that the next stage of the process will include establishing a permanent ceasefire, requiring a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and exchanging remaining living hostages for more Palestinian prisoners.

Our entirely justified defensive war began with the two parallel goals of returning all hostages and decimating Hamas so that it could never again control Gaza or jeopardize our citizens’ safety. Hattis Rolef seems willing to forgo the second goal once the first is achieved.

If this happens, Hamas will reasonably conclude that taking hostages pays handsome dividends. This would guarantee that many more hostages will be taken in the future with ever more outrageous demands in exchange for their release. Also, based on previous deals, we can be certain that a substantial number of prisoners freed during both stages will return to terrorism, leading inexorably to future death and suffering throughout Israel.

Laying down our arms prematurely will invite a repeat of October 7 at a time of Hamas’s choosing. Much as we pray for the return of all hostages, we dare not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

EFRAIM COHENZichron Ya’acov