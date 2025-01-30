Society will play a crucial role in released hostages mental health healing - opinion

The return of the hostages this past week stirred deep emotions among all of us. It was a moment of relief, joy, and excitement for everyone involved. Yet, beneath the surface, a complex world of mental health challenges emerges, casting a shadow over the transition back to everyday life. The nightmare of captivity may be over, but the emotional journey is just beginning for the released hostages, their families, and Israeli society.

After 15 long months of captivity, the hostages are now reunited with their families and are home, only to discover a world that has changed. Many former hostages describe this moment as bittersweet; joy mixed with pain.

The trauma of their captivity remains deeply etched in their consciousness. They often struggle with harsh flashbacks, overwhelming anxiety, and a profound sense of lost control. Even the most ordinary daily routines can feel foreign and intimidating.

Many survivors also grapple with survivor’s guilt, questioning why they made it back while others did not. This can lead to difficulty in rediscovering the meaning and purpose of returning to their pre-captivity lives. These challenges demand patience and empathy from those around them.

For families, the return of a loved one is a moment of mixed emotions. Months of waiting, worry, and hope end in this reunion, but it also marks the start of a new chapter filled with its own set of challenges. Expectations may clash with reality, as the person who has returned is not the same as the one they remember. This gap can create communication barriers and frustration on both sides.

Families often feel a massive responsibility to serve as emotional anchors for those released, sometimes taking on an overwhelming burden. They, too, need professional guidance and support to navigate this new reality and maintain family resilience.

As a society, the return of hostages fills us with a sense of unity and national pride. However, the public excitement can sometimes become a burden for the released and their families. Media attention, invasive questions, and expectations for dramatic stories can hinder the healing process.

We must recognize the importance of boundaries. Sensitivity and privacy are key to allowing them and their families to recover at their own pace. Every case is unique, and our role is to support them without overwhelming them.

One of the most effective ways to assist the released hostages and their families is by providing tailored professional support.

Individual therapy can help the hostages process their trauma, regain a sense of control, and rebuild their confidence.

Family counseling is equally vital, helping relatives understand the needs of their loved ones and offering guidance on how to provide the right kind of support.

The community also plays a crucial role in the healing process. A nonjudgmental, supportive environment can be a source of strength but it is essential to act with sensitivity and avoid overwhelming the released hostages.

A new helpline

IN ADDITION to these efforts, a new initiative called Kamim Line was recently launched – a support line established by Kamim Foundation and the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center (NATAL). This helpline offers focused emotional support for returned hostages, their families, and the families of those whose loved ones are still in captivity.

Staffed by trained mental health professionals, it provides both short-term and long-term emotional assistance, guidance on additional resources, and referrals to external organizations when necessary.

The return of the hostages is a profound moral and human triumph but it also marks the beginning of a challenging journey toward emotional healing. As a society, we bear the responsibility to acknowledge these challenges, approach them with greater sensitivity, and give those released the space they need to recover.

Sometimes, even a small gesture of understanding can make a significant difference. This way, we can help them not only return to a sense of normalcy but also rebuild lives filled with meaning and purpose.

The Kamim Line is a dedicated support line for released hostages, their families, and the families of those still held hostage: 073-236-3316.

The writer is the professional director of the clinical unit at NATAL, a certified social worker, psychotherapist, and licensed couples and family therapist.