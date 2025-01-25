Live Updates
Four hostages to be released, Hamas bolsters forces in Gaza

How will hostages be treated? • Emily Damari asked for Keith Siegel to be released in her place • Hamas recruited up to 15,000 fighters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, Liri Albag and Karina Ariev. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90, Canva, Courtesy)
Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, Liri Albag and Karina Ariev.
What will greet the released hostages at the new hostage treatment complex at Beilinson hospital?

Early next week, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbracher, and Romi Gonen, the three hostages released last week, are expected to be discharged to their homes.

By ITAY GAL
Beilinson Hospital from the Clalit Health Services prepares to welcome more released hostages. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Beilinson Hospital from the Clalit Health Services prepares to welcome more released hostages.
The four female IDF observers finally set to be released in the second part of the first phase of the hostage deal are expected to arrive at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital via a CH-53 "Yasur" helicopter tomorrow. Their families will greet them at one of the border crossings.

Upon arrival and reuniting with their families, the hostages will also be accompanied by female personnel from the IDF Medical Corps. Both the IDF and Beilinson Hospital emphasized that most of the staff surrounding the released women for the duration of their care will be female.

This decision was made based on insights from previous debriefings with released hostages who reported that an environment with mostly women made their initial recovery easier after enduring captivity by Hamas terrorists.

Emily Damari asked for Keith Siegel to be released in her place - report

The report also revealed that Emily was held with Keith before her release and provided fresh evidence that he has survived the ordeal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Keith Siegel, held in captivity in the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: Courtesy Tal Wax)
Keith Siegel, held in captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Emily Damari, who was released in last week's batch of hostages, asked her captors if Keith Siegel could be released in her place, according to a report on N12.

Once Emily was informed that she was to be released and that Keith, 65, was not going to be released with her, she reportedly asked her Hamas captors if he could be released in her place.

Hamas has added up to 15,000 fighters since start of war, US figures show

US intelligence suggests a similar number of Hamas terrorists have been killed since the start of the Isarel-Hamas war, and that most of the new recruits are young and untrained.

By REUTERS
Hamas terrorists parade as they prepare to hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, to the Red Cross as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, January 19, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)
Hamas terrorists parade as they prepare to hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, to the Red Cross as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, January 19, 2025.
Hamas has recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 members since the start of its war with Israel, according to two congressional sources briefed on US intelligence, suggesting the Iran-backed terrorists could remain a persistent threat to Israel.

The intelligence indicates a similar number of Hamas terrorists have been killed during that period, the sources said. The latest official US estimates have not been previously reported.

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 94 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal