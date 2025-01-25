Four hostages to be released, Hamas bolsters forces in Gaza
How will hostages be treated? • Emily Damari asked for Keith Siegel to be released in her place • Hamas recruited up to 15,000 fighters
What will greet the released hostages at the new hostage treatment complex at Beilinson hospital?
Early next week, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbracher, and Romi Gonen, the three hostages released last week, are expected to be discharged to their homes.
The four female IDF observers finally set to be released in the second part of the first phase of the hostage deal are expected to arrive at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital via a CH-53 "Yasur" helicopter tomorrow. Their families will greet them at one of the border crossings.
Upon arrival and reuniting with their families, the hostages will also be accompanied by female personnel from the IDF Medical Corps. Both the IDF and Beilinson Hospital emphasized that most of the staff surrounding the released women for the duration of their care will be female.
Emily Damari asked for Keith Siegel to be released in her place - report
The report also revealed that Emily was held with Keith before her release and provided fresh evidence that he has survived the ordeal.
Emily Damari, who was released in last week's batch of hostages, asked her captors if Keith Siegel could be released in her place, according to a report on N12.
Once Emily was informed that she was to be released and that Keith, 65, was not going to be released with her, she reportedly asked her Hamas captors if he could be released in her place.
כשאמילי דמארי התבשרה שהיא עומדת להשתחרר, היא פנתה למחבלים, ביקשה להישאר בשבי ודרשה לשחרר את החטוף קית' סיגל (בן 65) במקומה. המחבלים סירבו לבקשה@naimleee @DanyCushmaro pic.twitter.com/W36vDp3qkA— החדשות - N12 (@N12News) January 24, 2025
Hamas has added up to 15,000 fighters since start of war, US figures show
US intelligence suggests a similar number of Hamas terrorists have been killed since the start of the Isarel-Hamas war, and that most of the new recruits are young and untrained.
Hamas has recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 members since the start of its war with Israel, according to two congressional sources briefed on US intelligence, suggesting the Iran-backed terrorists could remain a persistent threat to Israel.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 94 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal