Four hostages to be released, Hamas bolsters forces in Gaza

Beilinson Hospital from the Clalit Health Services prepares to welcome more released hostages. (photo credit: Courtesy)

The four female IDF observers finally set to be released in the second part of the first phase of the hostage deal are expected to arrive at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital via a CH-53 "Yasur" helicopter tomorrow. Their families will greet them at one of the border crossings.

Upon arrival and reuniting with their families, the hostages will also be accompanied by female personnel from the IDF Medical Corps. Both the IDF and Beilinson Hospital emphasized that most of the staff surrounding the released women for the duration of their care will be female.

This decision was made based on insights from previous debriefings with released hostages who reported that an environment with mostly women made their initial recovery easier after enduring captivity by Hamas terrorists.