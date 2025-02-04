Israel's innovative ingenuity can help with our mental health crisis - opinion

‘Can you help me?’ asked the letter carrier who delivered a package that showed my profession, psychologist. With Israeli-style intimacy and a worried parent’s angst, she poured out her story.

Her daughter was suffering from acute and serious emotional distress, and the family was unable to get an appointment with a therapist. “Do you know anyone who can see her?” she pleaded.

Sadly, her situation is not rare. Although I suggested a name, I had to advise her to expect that most therapists these days have long waiting lists. It was not what she had hoped to hear. The demand for psychological help far surpasses the supply.

How can we extend the reach of our mental health resources?

Mental health begins with a deeply human need: connection. Whether it’s the compassionate presence of a therapist or the understanding nod of a peer in a support group, human contact is a cornerstone of healing. Yet, in Israel today, the mental health system is under immense strain, leaving many without the care they desperately need. Technological innovation; illustrative (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

In response to this growing crisis, a blend of technological innovation and community-driven initiatives has emerged. While technology can’t replace the unique bond between therapist and patient, it offers tools that expand access and enhance care when thoughtfully used. I have not personally used nor do I endorse any of the specific apps I will mention. They serve as examples.

AI meets mental health

Consider an AI-driven therapy tool designed to help individuals with schizophrenia. These tools simulate the voices and personas of auditory hallucinations, allowing patients to confront their fears in a controlled environment. Early research suggests these virtual avatars can significantly reduce the intensity and frequency of hallucinations, giving patients a renewed sense of agency over their lives.

Similarly, AI-powered apps for cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) are making waves, particularly for treating insomnia. These apps guide users through evidence-based strategies to reframe thought patterns that disrupt sleep. By offering immediate, scalable support, they allow therapists to focus on the patient’s more complex needs.

For children, technological innovations are equally promising. Platforms like Mightier, developed by clinicians at Boston Children’s Hospital, combine gaming with biofeedback to teach kids how to manage anxiety. Virtual reality (VR) tools are another game-changer, creating safe environments for children with autism or social anxiety to practice social interactions and build confidence.

While these tools are exciting, they come with limitations. An AI chatbot might provide coping tips but lacks the empathy and nuance of a trained therapist. Privacy concerns are also significant; safeguarding sensitive mental health data is critical to maintaining trust.

Cultural context matters as well. Tools developed abroad may not fully address the unique stressors faced by Israelis. To be effective, these innovations must be adapted to Israel's specific needs and experiences.

Cultural context matters as well. Tools developed abroad may not fully address the unique stressors faced by Israelis. To be effective, these innovations must be adapted to Israel’s specific needs and experiences.

The community plays an essential role. Even with groundbreaking technology, the human element remains irreplaceable. Community-based initiatives are vital in bridging the gaps in care. Peer support groups, for example, provide safe spaces where individuals can share their experiences and find a sense of belonging.

Organizations like Enosh, the Israeli Mental Health Association, have developed effective peer-led programs that complement professional services. Hotlines also play a critical role. Services like Eran (Israel’s mental health hotline) and Tikva Helpline (for recent and long-time immigrants) offer 24/7 support, especially for those in remote or underserved areas. These lifelines provide a compassionate ear when it’s needed most.

The most important fact to keep in mind is this: behind every statistic lies a real person: a young mother grappling with postpartum depression, a soldier haunted by PTSD, or a teenager paralyzed by anxiety. Like my letter carrier’s daughter, they need timely care, empathy, and connection. Cutting-edge tools can help.

Israel has the ingenuity and resources to meet this challenge. By blending human compassion with technological innovation, the nation can create a mental health system that not only heals but uplifts its people.

The writer, a Ph.D., is a psychologist, commentator, and host of The Van Leer Series on Ideas with Renee Garfinkel, on Spotify and all podcast platforms.