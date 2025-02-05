Letters to the Editor February 5, 2025: Impulsively decisive

Impulsively decisive

Regarding “Deals can go wrong, Mr. President” (February 4): Does Yisrael Medad honestly think that President Trump is in the least interested in the historical context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? The president is, if anything, impulsively decisive; his decisions come from instinct rather than careful analysis and scenario-based modeling. The events that shaped the last hundred years matters little as far as Trump is concerned.

Medad was quite right when he wrote that Prime Minister Netanyahu had no picnic waiting for him at the White House, but only because the prime minister likely wouldn’t have the opportunity to provide input or perspective on what should take place in the Middle East. That, we can be sure, has already been determined by the president.

The question relates to what happens when Trump says: “Jump!” Would the Israeli leader reply: “How high?” Netanyahu could, instead, answer: “Not so fast, sir,” but will he?

With Saudi Arabia of utmost importance, it is all but certain that secreted away in the Oval Office desk is a white paper outlining the structure of a proposed two-state solution. Such an agreement, and only such an agreement, will be the basis of any normalization between Israel and that kingdom. Bibi can most certainly expect to have his arm twisted to publicly approve this concept, and twisting arms is one of Trump’s more dubious talents.

AMI SHIMON BEN-BARUCH

Be’er Ya’acov

Incredible holy work

Regarding “‘Haredim must join IDF, but must be respected for who they are’ – Smotrich” (February 3): In his interview, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich gave a few reasons why the haredi position regarding the draft might actually be changing. Certainly there are those individuals who have accepted that they need to join the war effort. May the rest of the haredi sector be blessed with that same wisdom, clarity and holiness to do this incredible holy work to serve the State of Israel.

Smotrich’s statement that the haredim must join the war effort but must be respected for who they are is impressive, but only compelling if it’s part of a consistent policy regarding any person serving in the IDF. Why should haredim get special dispensations more than others who serve?

All those serving in the IDF continue to sacrifice much on a daily basis. Certainly there are reasons for special dispensations individually based on special needs all across the Israeli population.

One point stated by Smotrich is that haredim who do, and will, serve in the military should not be expected to become Zionists. I find it most fascinating that a population so committed to prayers thrice daily with the blessing of returning to Zion wouldn't be expected one day to see the blessing, beauty and light of Zionism. How sad for them and how shameful for their leaders who have misguided them for way too long.

PHYLLIS HECHT

Hashmonaim

An unprecedented threshold

Regarding “Painting the world orange” (editorial, February 3): That much of the world views the blood-soaked and murdering Hamas terrorists as “militants,” “freedom fighters,” or “resistance patriots” is in itself a tragic case of anti-Jewish bias, and that keeping innocent civilians as hostages is viewed as an acceptable form of retaliation against oppression defies all systems of logic.

Yet, that nary a demand was made by the international community to release young children from captivity crosses an unprecedented threshold. Amnesty International’s statement that the kidnapping of children is a war crime was little more than a mild, overlooked rebuke in comparison to the attention which the organization generated when it accused Israel of genocide.

What Yarden Bibas is being forced to endure has yet to be adequately defined or described. By putting the hostages through emotional as well as physical torture, Hamas immediately forfeits any notion that the attack on October 7 was justified or acceptable; or, that is, should forfeit any notion. The prism through which the world is gazing at this part of the world is woefully skewered.

It’s only a matter of time until Hamas or some other Palestinian entity refutes the accusations and charges of violence, starvation, and mistreatment, knowing full well that their supporters on all seven continents will readily believe that the hostages received hospitality and services worthy of a four-star hotel.

BARRY NEWMAN

Ginot Shomron

Name of the game

In “Should Israel expand its borders?” (January 30), we are told that international law dictates that states must not seize foreign territory through military means. However, there are also laws again rape, mutilation, murder, and even against antisemitism. Yet, none of this has stopped many members of the international community from supporting those who have violated and continue to violate many of these laws.

What’s more, among those in the world who don’t show support, the approbations stop at words and no action is taken against those who are guilty. Hypocrisy is the name of the game and in a world where enemies abound, if we are not for ourselves, who will be?

BARRY LYNN

Efrat

Violent antisemitism

I was not surprised upon reading “Poll: Half of Jews consider if they want to stay in UK” (January 29). I grew up in England, loved the country and received a great education there, achieving a Ph.D. at Cambridge University. However, the people were a different matter.

Growing up in East London, I was subjected to constant and even violent antisemitism: “F*** off you Jew bastard,” while at college, the tone was more polite: “Oh, I’ve never met a Jew before, how interesting.”

I realized that although England had provided my family with a haven from even more extreme hatred, nonetheless antisemitism was endemic in English culture and society. The concept of fair play or basic tolerance was largely a myth. As soon as I could, I left; first to Israel, then to the US, and then back to Israel.

I hope that most English Jews will follow my example. Why live in a country where most of the population want you gone (“go back to your own country”) or dead.

JACK COHEN

Beersheba