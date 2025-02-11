Efforts to improve cancer research must persist and intensify - opinion

As we marked World Cancer Day last week, we were dealing with alarming statistics: According to estimates by the Israel Cancer Association, approximately 33,570 men and women in Israel were diagnosed with cancer in 2024 – an average of about 92 new cases each day and around 12,000 Israelis lost their lives to the disease.

Data from the Health Ministry indicates that the most common types of cancer among men were prostate and lung cancer, while among women, breast and colorectal cancer were the most prevalent.

Focusing on lung cancer, updated Health Ministry figures show that approximately 2,800 people are diagnosed with lung cancer annually in Israel. About 90% of lung cancer patients are current or former smokers. Among them, around 1,800 are men (84% Jewish and 16% Arab), and about 1,100 are women (85% Jewish and 15% Arab).

The highest incidence of cancer diagnoses across all age groups is observed among Arab men, with the average age of diagnosis being around 70.

Fortunately, when discussing treatment approaches, it is essential to note that Israel is at the forefront of cancer care, offering leading medications through public funding. This is largely due to the country's focus on personalized medicine in oncology: tailoring treatment plans based on the molecular profile of both the patient and the tumor and utilizing innovative techniques such as tumor cell analysis and genomic testing. This is a significant factor in the fight against a disease that claims so many lives, yet the road to a cure remains complex.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Operation Iron Swords on the healthcare system have been substantial. Crises of this nature often lead to a decline in the number of people undergoing critical early detection screenings, particularly for lung and breast cancer. The pandemic and the war likely caused severe delays in routine screenings, reduced access to oncological treatments, and hindered early detection. Additionally, heightened stress and general anxiety have affected public health, deterring individuals from seeking care for critical symptoms.

In recent months, the emotional toll of coping with severe illness in a tense reality has also become evident. Cancer patients, already dealing with anxiety and uncertainty, found themselves facing a dual challenge: the battle against the disease alongside an overarching sense of insecurity. Many reported feelings of loneliness and isolation as their social and support networks weakened due to the circumstances.

Now, as we begin to glimpse the “day after” and attempt to return to a semblance of routine, every effort is being made to ensure that patients continue receiving uninterrupted and tailored care.

Available and accessible effective treatments

The good news is that effective treatments are available and accessible. In recent years, significant breakthroughs have been made in the development of immunotherapy and other biological therapies that help the immune system combat cancer cells. These treatments have demonstrated improved survival rates and quality of life for patients at both early and advanced stages, and in some cases, have even led to a cure.

Particularly in breast and lung cancer, biological therapies and immunotherapy offer new hope with higher survival rates. This is crucial because, for example, many lung cancer patients do not even make it to first-line treatment, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis. Furthermore, recent studies indicate that combined immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments before and after surgery improve survival rates by 60% in lung cancer patients and over 86% in breast cancer patients.

Despite the challenges, Israel remains at the forefront of medical innovation, with continuous investment in research and development.

The integration of new technologies and treatment paradigms into the country’s health system each year enhances patients’ quality of life and enables many to manage their illnesses more effectively.

Cancer Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder of the progress made thus far – yet the efforts must persist and intensify.

A healthy lifestyle, early detection, and access to advanced treatments are the key tools at our disposal in the fight against cancer. Early diagnosis saves lives, offering not only a higher chance of recovery but also a significantly improved prognosis compared to treatment at later stages of the disease.

The writer is an oncology specialist at The Legacy Heritage Oncology Center at Soroka University Medical Center of the Clalit group.