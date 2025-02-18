The Abraham trade route: A roadmap for peace, power, and prosperity - opinion

For too long, the Middle East has been defined by its fractures. Wars have been fought over lines in the sand, alliances have shifted with the winds of power, and prosperity has remained the privilege of the few while the many have been left to navigate the ruins of conflict.

But what if this ancient land, rich in history and burdened by strife, could be reimagined? What if the future was not dictated by division but by the binding force of commerce? What if, in place of battle lines, there were trade routes, linking not just markets but destinies?

The Abraham trade route is that vision – a bold reimagining of the region’s geopolitical architecture. It is a corridor of possibility, stretching from Afghanistan through a free Iran, across the Gulf, and into the Mediterranean via Israel and Gaza.

It is a path that bypasses the old vulnerabilities, the maritime chokepoints that have held the world hostage to geopolitical blackmail, and instead carves a new artery of commerce through the very lands that have, for generations, been synonymous with discord.

No longer would the world's economy be dictated by a single passage through the Suez Canal, that fraught bottleneck whose fragility was laid bare when a single vessel ran aground and sent shockwaves through global trade.

No longer would the Strait of Hormuz remain a pressure point, where the threats of an emboldened Iran could dictate the price of oil with a well-placed provocation.

This new trade route would do more than simply offer an alternative – it would break the monopoly, erode the leverage of those who have long held the world’s supply chains in their grip, and establish a commercial pathway that is resilient, unassailable, and transformative.

Yet the significance of this corridor is not merely economic. It is, at its core, a political revolution. Israel, long regarded as an isolated outpost in a hostile region, would no longer be a state under siege but a keystone in an economic structure that serves the interests of all who pass through it.

No longer an enemy to be fought, but an indispensable partner, its security would become a matter of urgent concern for every nation whose prosperity depended on the stability of this trade route.

A free Iran, no longer shackled to the old paradigms of proxy warfare and economic isolation, would see in this route the opportunity to integrate, thrive, and replace the stagnation of sanctions with the dynamism of trade.

Fundamental challenge to extremists

BUT BEYOND the calculations of power and commerce lies a far greater truth: the fundamental challenge to the extremists who have for so long preyed on the hopeless and the desperate.

Where there is prosperity, there is no room for the poison of radicalism. Where there are jobs, there is no need for warlords. Where there is trade, the narrative of eternal grievance crumbles under the weight of economic opportunity.

Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis – these entities whose existence depends on the perpetuation of despair – would find themselves not empowered, but irrelevant. The Abraham trade route would do what generations of diplomacy have failed to achieve: offer something stronger than the lure of destruction.

The implications stretch beyond the Middle East. The great powers of the world – those who have, with varying degrees of commitment, sought to stabilize this region – would find in this project a real and tangible way to do so.

The United States, long entangled in the Middle East’s conflicts, would finally have a model of peace through prosperity rather than peace through force.

Europe, too often at the mercy of unstable energy supplies, would have an answer to its dependence on unreliable transit routes. Even the growing specter of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has sought to draw the Middle East into its orbit, would find a counterweight in this regional-led effort, one that is rooted not in dependency but in mutual growth.

And with this transformation would come the march of innovation. High-speed rail networks spanning deserts and mountains, tunnels burrowing beneath ancient lands, AI-driven logistics hubs streamlining the movement of goods, solar-powered infrastructure turning the relentless sun into an engine of economic mobility.

This would not simply be a trade route; it would be a technological marvel, a showcase of what the region can achieve when it turns its focus from the grievances of the past to the possibilities of the future.

Not without challenges

YET SUCH AN undertaking does not come without its challenges. Political will must exist to push this vision forward, to tear down the barriers that for so long have been seen as immutable. The investments must be secured, drawn from sovereign wealth funds, global financial institutions, and private-sector leaders who recognize that their interests lie in the stability of a new trade order.

Above all, security must be guaranteed, and the threats of those who would seek to sabotage this future neutralized before they can take root.

This is not just a project of commerce. It is a project of civilization. It is an answer to the question that has loomed over the Middle East for generations: what comes after the war, after the revolutions, after the cycles of vengeance and retribution? The Abraham trade route is that answer.

It is a vision of the Middle East as a crossroads not of conflict, but of commerce. It is an assertion that the old ways need not be the future, that the region need not be a battlefield but a marketplace, that prosperity can be the great unifier where politics have failed.

The Forum for Foreign Relations is preparing to unveil a research briefing that will lay out, in meticulous detail, the blueprint for this transformation. This is not speculation; this is strategy. This is not an abstract hope; this is a concrete plan. The Abraham trade route is not a fantasy – it is a necessity. And the time to make it a reality is now.

The writer is executive director of the Forum for Foreign Relations.