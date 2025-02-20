Israel should do the West a favor and strike Iran - opinion

Recent reports indicate that Israel is seriously considering preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities—a development US intelligence agencies have warned about. Iran’s immediate reaction—threatening to build more hardened sites—illustrates the regime’s long-standing pattern of deception. They claim such strikes will do little damage, yet history shows Israel’s precision capabilities can be devastatingly effective.

At the core of this tension lies a dangerous misconception: the so-called “Fatwa Against Nuclear Weapons” issued by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

While often cited as a binding religious prohibition, this fatwa is a calculated ploy designed to lull the international community into complacency while Iran continues covert nuclear development.

Khamenei’s fatwa vaguely declares the use of nuclear weapons as haram (forbidden), yet it omits explicit bans on their development, stockpiling, or deployment. This is no oversight—it is a loophole allowing the regime to build nuclear weapons while pretending to adhere to Islamic principles.

Iran’s nuclear deception follows a clear pattern. The regime has repeatedly concealed facilities, such as Fordow and Natanz, and denied their existence until exposed. It has enriched uranium beyond civilian requirements, inching closer to weapons-grade material, while obstructing IAEA inspections, refusing transparency, and dismissing incriminating evidence as "Zionist propaganda." This is not a regime committed to peace. An Iranian drone and missile are displayed during an anti-Israeli march in Tehran, Iran, January 10, 2025 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran is a state sponsor of terror that has used proxy groups to launch attacks on Israel, orchestrated assassination plots abroad, and engaged in cyber warfare against Western infrastructure. A nuclear-armed Iran will not act responsibly—it will blackmail the world, crush domestic opposition, and accelerate its quest for regional dominance.

Combatting the Islamic regime

Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian targets—inside Syria and Iran itself—demonstrate that precision military action can severely damage critical installations. Tehran claims such actions pose no real threat, but its desperate rhetoric proves otherwise.

The regime has repeatedly threatened devastating retaliation, yet its response has been hollow and ineffective. Despite months of bold rhetoric, Iran failed to retaliate meaningfully after Israel’s precise strike on its air defense infrastructure.

The Islamic Republic is nothing more than a paper tiger.

This reality reinforces a fundamental truth: do not negotiate—strike. Engaging the Iranian regime in endless talks only buys it time.

Once Iran crosses the nuclear threshold, reversing history becomes nearly impossible. The regime thrives on manipulation—negotiation is merely a tool to stall while advancing its nuclear program. I have always said this, and I reiterated it during my visits to the Israeli Knesset and the US Congress last year at the invitation of the Middle East Forum: appeasement does not work—only strength does.

The international community must adopt a zero-tolerance stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Sanctions should not only remain in place but be intensified to curb the regime’s ability to fund its nuclear program and terrorist activities around the globe. Additionally, the narrative of a so-called religious "fatwa" against nuclear weapons must be exposed as mere propaganda, preventing Iran from using it as a shield to deflect scrutiny.

Diplomatic efforts have proven ineffective and must be backed by the credible threat of decisive military action. The Iranian regime must understand that military intervention is not just a possibility but a certainty. All options, including targeted strikes on nuclear and military infrastructure, should remain on the table.

The Iranian regime does not reflect the will of the Iranian people, who overwhelmingly oppose dictatorship and corruption. The international community should support resistance movements and provide them with the tools needed to achieve democratic change from within.

A free Iran would not only neutralize the nuclear threat but also foster regional stability and economic prosperity.

The Islamic Republic’s claims of religious restraint through a “fatwa” are a smokescreen. Iran’s recent response to possible Israeli strikes—bluffing that it can simply build new sites—reaffirms its deceptive nature. The West must grasp that any delay or appeasement inches the world closer to a nuclear-armed theocracy.

The final message is unmistakable: do not negotiate—strike. Negotiations only feed Iran’s appetite for deception, and tolerating its lies ensures an even more dangerous future. Preventing a nuclear Iran is an international responsibility that demands immediate, decisive action.

Vahid Beheshti is a leader in the Iranian exile opposition, residing in London.