Divine protection comes in Israel's darkest hour after Bibas murder - opinion

In the shadow of unprecedented challenges since October 7, a remarkable pattern has emerged that transcends human capability and points directly to divine intervention.

Last Thursday’s events with the failed bus bombings, served as yet another powerful reminder of God’s watchful presence over the Jewish people, even in our darkest moments.

On that Thursday, the entire nation of Israel was struggling with the heart-wrenching news of the Bibas children’s fate and the devastating absence of their mother who returned home two days later, also in a coffin. Yet, the nation’s collective spirit was tested once again.

Amid this profound grief, we witnessed what can only be described as a miracle. A young woman happened to notice suspicious activity on a bus and told the bus driver to stop the bus and let everyone off. Moments later a device planted by the suspicious individual exploded, and while the bus itself sustained heavy damage, No one was hurt. ''Explosives weighing 4-5 kg were found.'' The bus that exploded in Bat Yam (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Similar bus explosions took place in Holon and Bat Yam. In total, five buses had been targeted, as well as the light rail in the center of the country.

The terrorists, however, had made a mistake and set the devices to explode at 9 p.m. when the buses were in the depot, instead of at 9 a.m. when they would have been full of passengers in the middle of rush hour. What could have been another catastrophic tragedy was averted. Not a single injury was reported.

A growing list of divine interventions since October 7

This incident joins a growing list of divine interventions we’ve witnessed since October 7, including the incredible defensive achievements when Iran attacked Israel twice, the beeper explosions, and many others.

While much attention surrounding the war has rightfully been paid to the extraordinary response of the Jewish people – our military preparedness, our unity, our resilience – we must acknowledge that human capability alone has its limitations.

The “hand” of God has been clearly visible throughout these challenging times, offering protection and guidance when we needed it most.

Mark Twain once pondered the inexplicable survival of the Jewish people, noting how civilizations have risen and fallen while the Jews, who have suffered more than any other nation on earth, have endured. But we not merely survived – we have thrived.

This resilience and perseverance aren’t merely testaments to human determination; they are a reflection of our covenant with the Almighty and our unique role as a light unto nations.

Israel isn’t just a Jewish state in name – it’s a state aligned with divine purpose. Our mission has always been to bring morality and ethics to the world. The 10 Commandments, given to the Jewish people by God, established the foundation for civilized society, providing a framework for human interaction that transcended the chaos of unbridled conflict.

Ironically, over the past year, we’ve witnessed attempts to pervert these very principles and use them against us. Despite our unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and moral behavior, we’ve faced accusations that defy reason.

The irrationality of this hatred became painfully clear last Thursday as we watched footage of young people dancing and singing on stage celebrating the deaths of the Bibas children – highlighting the culture of hatred being inculcated in Gaza’s next generation.

We must deepen our spiritual connection

This moment in Jewish history calls for more than military strength or diplomatic strategy. It demands a deepening of our spiritual connection.

Every Jew must strengthen their bond with heaven, recognizing that without this divine connection, there is no Judaism. This relationship with God isn’t merely a religious nicety – it’s the essence of our identity and the source of our strength.

The miracles we’ve witnessed since October 7 aren’t coincidental. They’re reminders of our eternal partnership with the Divine, a continuation of the protection that has preserved our people for thousands of years. In these challenging times, we must fight the good fight while keeping our hearts firmly connected to the Almighty.

As a Jew, it is important to remind ourselves that we are never alone in our struggle for survival and our mission to bring light to the world.

It is our message and our mandate to recognize the divine protection that has preserved us through millennia and continues to manifest in our modern struggles.

As we face the challenges ahead, let us move forward with the confidence that comes from knowing that the Almighty has our back, just as throughout our long and enduring history.

The writer, a rabbi, is the CEO of Aish and chair of Aish Ha’am, a new party running for the World Zionist Congress this spring. He has served on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency and the executive board of the Rabbinical Council of America.