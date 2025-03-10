We must thank Hagari's resilience and voice in Israel's hardest days - editorial

Few people were surprised last week when the new IDF chief of staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, announced that R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari would no longer be the army’s chief spokesperson. It was widely presumed that Hagari would be replaced, not only because most new IDF chiefs prefer to install a close ally in the spokesperson’s position but also because he had publicly clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the coalition – over the probe into some of Netanyahu’s staff for allegedly mishandling classified information relating to hostages held by Hamas, as well as regarding integrating haredim (ultra-Orthodox) into the army. The first spokesperson to emerge from the navy, Hagari served as a top aide to former IDF chiefs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

Trust in leadership

Unlike many predecessors in the role, he was also a commander at multiple levels of the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, which meant his identity was kept secret for most of his career.

After October 7, as Israelis' confidence and trust in their leaders and national institutions plummeted to an unprecedented low, Israel acquired the much-needed national comforter Hagari. Across the country, millions of Israelis heard his voice. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on December 24, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldbreg/Flash90)