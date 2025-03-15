Can Jews support Trump’s pro-Israel policies while criticizing his US record? - opinion

US President Donald Trump’s relationship with the Jewish community, Israel, and America is complex and multifaceted.

His actions have certainly had an undeniable impact on the political and geopolitical landscapes, especially in relation to Israel.

However, as a Jew, one must ask: Do we blindly follow him because of his support for Israel and overlook his other actions, or do we judge his record as a whole?

The answer is not simple.

Trump, with the assistance of that powerful Jewish philanthropist and mensch Sheldon Adelson, was instrumental in moving the American embassy to Jerusalem – a long-held wish for many Israelis and a victory in US-Israel relations.

His administration made it clear that it recognized Jerusalem as the rightful capital of Israel, a stance that American politicians had hesitated to take for decades.

In addition, Trump’s policies have resulted in unprecedented support for the Israeli Defense Forces, including providing them with the necessary resources to confront threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and other adversaries in the Middle East.

This kind of tangible support is welcomed by Israel as it strengthens the Jewish state’s position and security in the region.

While his foreign policy on Israel is commendable, his domestic policies have left much to be desired.

While his foreign policy on Israel is commendable, his domestic policies have left much to be desired.

His trade wars with China, destructive tariffs on allies such as Canada and Mexico, and attacks on NATO and European partners have undermined the global alliances that the US has spent decades building.

Under his leadership, the US has withdrawn from multilateral agreements and international organizations, diminishing its standing on the world stage.

A weakened America is not good for Israel and can only enhance antisemitism as he supports Israel and attacks everyone else except Russia.

At home, Trump’s approach to domestic policy has been equally divisive.

His actions have been controversial, from slashing funding for social safety nets like Social Security, Medicare, and programs such as SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program], to creating hostile rhetoric toward immigrants and refugees.

Trump’s denouncements of “illegal” immigrants and his characterization of refugees as criminals contradict the values of “welcoming the stranger” and upholding human dignity, deeply rooted in Jewish tradition.

Many Jewish texts emphasize the importance of compassion for the vulnerable, yet, often, Trump’s rhetoric has shown little regard for these values.

On the other hand, Trump’s strong stance against antisemitism is noteworthy. His administration has taken steps to fight rising antisemitic incidents, even signing an executive order to combat discrimination against Jewish students on college campuses.

Trump believes anti-Zionism is antisemitism

Additionally, he supported the notion that anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism, something that resonated deeply with many Jews who have seen the rise of hostile, pro-Hamas rhetoric against Israel and its supporters.

However, as a Jew who worked within Trump’s orbit and then left it, I cannot ignore the narcissism, the temperamental outbursts, and the recklessness that often characterized his approach to leadership.

I witnessed firsthand the way he operates – his erratic decisions, his disregard for expertise, and his tendency to prioritize his own ego over the collective good.

These are not traits that should be ignored in any leader, especially when his decisions have far-reaching consequences for millions of Americans, including Jews.

Trump’s record, particularly on social services for the disabled, the elderly, and children, must be held to account. He has actively sought to dismantle the very systems that vulnerable populations rely on.

His approach to veterans’ issues, too, has been disappointing, firing those who serve the country and removing benefits for those who have given their lives for the nation.

For Jews, who have historically supported the social safety net and equality, this cannot be ignored. We must not allow our support for Israel to blind us to the damage his policies are doing to the United States.

Jews, in particular, need to divide Trump’s actions and judge them separately.

It’s not about being part of a cult of personality, nor is it about condemning him as a monster. It’s about recognizing that support for Israel does not automatically mean support for Trump’s broader agenda.

We must separate these issues, acknowledging when he acts in the best interest of Israel and confronting him when his policies harm Americans, especially those in vulnerable situations.

The Jewish community should feel empowered to speak out, to voice our support for Israel, but also to demand that Trump respect the core values that many of us hold dear – such as compassion, social justice, and the importance of nurturing the common good. It is possible to support policies that defend Israel while also opposing policies that harm America’s most vulnerable.

As we move forward, Jews must not be afraid to engage critically with Trump. He has shown that his support for Israel is not unconditional, and we must remain vigilant to the fact that his policies could turn against the Jewish state and its interests if it serves his political needs.

We must challenge him when he undermines our values and demand that he follow through on his responsibilities to both the Jewish community and to the broader American public.

This moment calls for critical engagement, not blind loyalty or blanket hatred.

We must stand firm for Israel and fight against antisemitism, but we must also stand for the values that make America truly great. Those include caring for the vulnerable, embracing compassion, and respecting the dignity of every human being, regardless of their background or immigration status.

The writer is president of Leyden Communications, a crisis communications, public affairs, AI, and digital PR organization with offices in New York and Ra’anana. He has served as an officer in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and as a senior media/cross-cultural communications and social media consultant to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.