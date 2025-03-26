Israel's antisemitism strategy: Picking political allies over Diaspora Jews - opinion

The Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry’s International Conference on Combating Antisemitism has laid bare a troubling paradox at the heart of Israel’s current diplomatic strategy.

By extending invitations to controversial European politicians – figures widely regarded by European Jewish community leaders as antithetical to the fight against antisemitism – and focusing almost exclusively on antisemitism associated with radical Islam and progressive politics, the Israeli government has exposed a growing rift between its political calculations and the actual concerns of Diaspora Jews.

The speaker list sparked widespread backlash, with major leaders such as Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League and British Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis canceling their participation. Prof. David Hirsh, director of the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism, who also withdrew, explained:

“There are too many far-right speakers on the agenda who associate themselves with anti-democratic movements. Israel should not offer the populist right, which has fascistic antisemitism in its heritage, an official Jewish stamp of approval.”

This controversy reveals a fundamental misalignment of priorities that threatens to undermine Israel's historical purpose of being a sanctuary and advocating for Jewish people worldwide.

First, Diaspora Jews are most immediately affected by antisemitism and should be full partners with the Israeli government on priorities and tactics.

Instead, the conference reflects an almost exclusive focus on how radical Left antisemitism threatens Israel’s legitimacy, leading the government to seek common cause with those who view Muslim immigrants as an existential threat to Europe. As Hirsh notes, “My enemy’s enemy is not necessarily my friend.”

The second issue reflects the sensitive position Jewish communities occupy. Without understating how Hamas solidarity has driven up antisemitism, this cannot spill over into Islamophobia.

The Jewish Diaspora believes in fighting all forms of racism. Building broad political support for the fight against antisemitism depends on standing shoulder to shoulder with other minorities – a nuance Israeli politicians have little feel for.

They stated: “We now have the specter of a Ministry for Diaspora Affairs conference without the Diaspora, but with politicians whose forebears were responsible for the worst antisemitism in history.

“The Ministry may have failed the Diaspora on antisemitism. But the Diaspora will not fail to stand with Israel in their hour of need.”

The current Israeli administration, the most right-wing in its history, appears to form alliances based primarily on political alignment, rather than considering what best serves global Jewish communities.

Figures like Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán express support for Israel’s security policies, but their movements have troubling positions that European Jewish leaders consistently warn against.

These alliances are set against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s return to power and resurgent global right-wing populism. This reality requires careful navigation, not opportunistic embraces of whoever voices support for Israel.

The conspiratorial right presents a complex challenge that tactical alliances cannot wish away. Amichai Chikli may be the specific minister responsible for the conference, but it is to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu we should turn to understand the long-term trend.

Famed Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff explained to me: “The choice of inviting the European extreme Right politicians to the conference on fighting antisemitism is reminiscent of a tactic used by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when dealing with the members of the European Union.

“Aware of the gap between the Western European democracies who are often quite critical of Israeli policy vis-à-vis the Palestinians, he sought to gain favor with their Eastern European counterparts, by ignoring the rampant Holocaust distortion promoted by these governments.”

In 2018 Netanyahu praised Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis for, in his opinion, taking great steps to commemorate the Holocaust victims and for fighting modern-day antisemitism. Zuroff told me that this was “a disgraceful act which did not even help him achieve his ulterior motive.”

Israel's diplomatic approach must be changed

The path forward requires reorienting Israel’s diplomatic approach. Rather than pursuing relationships serving narrow political interests, Israel should recommit to meaningful partnership with Diaspora communities – genuinely listening to Jewish leaders who understand local manifestations of antisemitism in ways Israeli politicians cannot.

This means developing a coherent strategy acknowledging antisemitism’s complexity and challenging prejudice across the political spectrum, not selectively ignoring it from political allies.

This eruption reflects brewing tensions on how to fight antisemitism globally and presents an opportunity for course correction.

Israel should replot its diplomatic path away from problematic partnerships toward deeper collaboration with worldwide Jewish communities. Only by recommitting to this foundational relationship can Israel fulfil its promise as a secure homeland for all Jewish people, wherever they may live.

The writer is founding Partner of Goldrock Capital and founder of The Institute for Jewish and Zionist Research. He currently co-chairs the Coalition for Haredi Employment and is a former chair of Gesher and World Bnei Akiva.