The Abraham Peace Corridor: A strategic path to Middle East stability, cooperation - opinion

The idea of “David’s Corridor” has been widely discussed in state-sponsored Arab, Iranian, and Turkish media, linking it to Kurdish-Israeli collaboration and the notion that the biblical borders of the Land of Israel extend from the Nile to the Euphrates.

These news outlets claim that the corridor is part of an Israeli plan to take control of Syria’s eastern border and connect areas to Israel that are controlled by Kurdish factions loyal to Israel and the US, thus partitioning Syria and the Middle East by leveraging Kurdish populations in both Syria and Iraq.

Such narratives from Arab, Iranian, and Turkish sources are clearly projections, rooted in the colonial ambitions of these powers and fueled by antisemitic and anti-Kurdish policies. They divert attention from the legitimate concerns and necessary efforts to foster stability, peace, and security in a region long ravaged by conflict.

Furthermore, they reflect the strategic interests of imperial powers in Ankara and Tehran, who invoke the notion of David’s Corridor within the context of Kurdish-Israeli relations to delegitimize Kurdish aspirations for autonomy and Israeli security concerns. By portraying these as threats to the territorial integrity of sovereign states, they justify their interventions in the region and seek to preserve the existing geopolitical status quo.

This rhetoric appears to obstruct peace efforts and perpetuate control over diverse communities, particularly those with significant Kurdish populations. The reality is that the Kurds have neither engaged with the question of ancient Israel’s biblical borders nor expressed any intention to partition Syria. Illustrative of an Israel flag and Syria flag, with soldiers and weapons. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

While certain threads of Israeli popular discourse have raised questions about the relationship between the borders of the modern State of Israel and the ancient Kingdom of David, these are marginal voices with no impact on state policy. Moreover, Israel’s recent incursions into Syria have clearly been driven solely by security concerns; a corridor to the Euphrates could have been created had that been Israel’s intention.

Both Kurdish and Israeli representatives have emphasized their commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and promoting the inclusion of all communities in a post-Assad Syria, advocating for decentralized governance models that safeguard cultural and political rights.

These objectives align with the spirit of the Abraham Accords, which promote cooperation, stability, and respect for diverse communities while countering the destabilizing actions of Iran and Turkey.

TO REALIZE these objectives, however, the establishment of an “Abraham Peace Corridor” is a vital necessity for the Syrian and Iraqi Kurds, Druze communities, and Israel. Extending from the Israeli borders through the city of As Suwayda in southern Syria, along the borders of Jordan and Iraq, down to Deir ez-Zur, Al Hasaka, and Qamishli, this corridor could be patrolled by the Kurdish and Druze armed forces, as integral components of Syrian society, and monitored by Israel and Arab Gulf states.

By establishing the Abraham Peace Corridor, Israel, the Kurds, and other regional stakeholders would have an unprecedented opportunity to forge partnerships in security and energy policies, as well as in commerce, investment, and agriculture. Furthermore, this arrangement could help prevent the partitioning of Syria and reduce cross-border terrorism. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This vision should be supported by key international actors, including the United States, European powers, and Arab Gulf States, all of whom have a vested interest in reshaping Syria for long-term stability and cooperation.

In 2017, when the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq planned an independence referendum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened the Kurds with an economic siege and starvation if they pursued independence. This threat continues to loom over the entire Kurdish population across all four parts of Kurdistan. It reflects the reality of the Kurds’ landlocked position, trapped within four repressive states – Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria – all of which view Kurdish autonomy and cultural rights as existential threats to their sovereignty.

This geographic confinement has left the Kurds in a vulnerable position, unable to secure cultural rights and economic freedom, dependent on the goodwill of adversarial regimes. Their stateless status has led to cycles of economic pressure, political repression, and violent conflict. In this context, Erdogan’s threat represents a reality the Kurds have long endured, making their pursuit of freedom seem distant and difficult to achieve.

How could an Abraham Peace Corridor help Israelis and Kurds?

MEANWHILE, DESPITE occasional conflicting interests, Iraq, Iran, and Syria have aligned in their shared opposition to Israel, enabling the flow of weapons and extremist ideologies across their borders.

Iran, for example, has used the porous Iraq-Iran border to supply weapons and support to extremist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syrian forces loyal to the Assad regime, further destabilizing the region and complicating the geopolitical landscape.

The rise of ISIS exemplifies how regional instability contributes to a broader network of terrorism. In the early 2010s, the Assad regime in Syria released Sunni jihadists from its prisons, including Al-Qaeda members, with the explicit aim of portraying the Syrian opposition as terrorists. These extremists moved into Iraq, where they regrouped and became the core of ISIS.

They launched a genocidal campaign against the Yazidis and other non-Sunni groups before returning to Syria to carry out global terrorist attacks. This destabilization strategy sparked a wave of violence that extended far beyond the Middle East, further deepening regional instability. Portrait image of Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria has created a new chance to break the Kurdish geographic confinement and address the ongoing threats posed by hostile regimes, particularly those targeting Israel. This shifting regional dynamic presents a unique opportunity to establish the Abraham Peace Corridor, inspired by the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

This corridor could end hostilities and foster peace and cooperation from Israel to the Kurdish regions, leveraging Kurdish influence to eventually bring Iraq and Syria into the peace agreement. The successful establishment of the corridor depends on the cooperation and active support of key international powers in the region, including the United States, European states, the United Kingdom, and Arab Gulf countries.

Their involvement is crucial, as their diplomatic and political influence can help overcome the various barriers currently obstructing such an initiative. These barriers are not only regional but also political, requiring careful navigation of the complex relationships between state actors in the Middle East.

THE ABRAHAM Peace Corridor could foster long-term stability and cooperation in the region. One of its key objectives is to address the vulnerabilities of weak state borders between Iraq and Syria, which have long been exploited by terrorist groups and rogue actors. The corridor could help thwart these forces, preventing them from reorganizing and posing threats to the Kurds, Israel, and the Western world. It could provide the Kurds with greater access to the outside world through Jordan and Israel, reducing their dependence on repressive regimes and enabling them to pursue economic and peaceful agendas.

For Israel, the corridor offers access to vital energy resources and agricultural commodities while also mitigating its existential security threats.

By addressing these shared concerns, the Abraham Peace Corridor would enhance regional and global security and peace through trade and commerce, all within the framework of the Abraham Accords. This initiative represents a strategic shift with far-reaching implications, offering more than just a territorial arrangement.

Ultimately, it has the potential to become a vital lifeline for peaceful coexistence and economic prosperity in a region long marred by conflict and division. With cooperation between the Kurds, Israelis, and other regional and international powers, the corridor could transform the Middle East, providing a foundation for a more secure and prosperous future for all.

The writer is a research fellow in the Department of International Relations at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.