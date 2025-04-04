Averting ayatollah's atomic Auschwitz: The US, Israel should bomb Iran now - opinion

Over the past few decades, various efforts have been made to prevent Iran from building a nuclear arsenal, whether through international diplomacy and deals or economic sanctions.

But despite the countless hours and untold energy devoted by the US and others, the tyrants of Tehran are now reportedly within reach of their goal.

They must be stopped at all costs before it is too late.

On March 26, US Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of the US Strategic Command, told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington that if the Iranian regime chooses to, it could produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear device in less than a week.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran,” Cotton testified, “continues to expand its nuclear program by increasing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and deploying additional advanced centrifuges.”

He noted that Tehran has reduced the “breakout time” – the time required to produce sufficient weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon – from an estimated 10 to 15 days to just a handful of them.

Simply put, less than 1,000 miles east of Tel Aviv, an atomic Auschwitz is being constructed. Instead of gas chambers being fired up, centrifuges are being installed. And in place of Zyklon B gas, the lethal delivery mechanism of choice is now uranium.

While the language spoken by its Persian architects may be different, the threat to the future of the Jewish people – and that of the entire Western world – is no less grave than it was eight decades ago in Europe.

Hard to 'deal' with the ayatollahs

Negotiations with the ayatollahs are pointless. For years, Iran intentionally deceived the international community, pretending to comply with nuclear agreements while covertly advancing its weapons program, interfering with inspections of its nuclear facilities, and repeatedly defying demands to cease and desist from its dangerous actions.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action temporarily slowed Iran’s progress, but Tehran never fully adhered to the terms of the deal. After the US wisely withdrew from the country in 2018, Iran continued its uranium enrichment, expanding its nuclear capability. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Indeed, just six weeks ago, a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said, “Iran states that it has declared all of the nuclear material, activities, and locations required under its Safeguards Agreement. This is inconsistent with the agency’s assessments.” Translation: Iran continues to lie about the extent of its nuclear program.

The IAEA also noted that Iran’s stock of near-weapons-grade uranium has surged by 50% in just two months. If its current inventory were to be further enriched, the IAEA estimates it would suffice for six nuclear warheads.

A similar appraisal was made on March 28 by Iran Watch, a site run by the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, which said, “Iran’s nuclear program has reached the point at which Iran might be able to enrich enough uranium for five fission weapons within about one week and enough for eight weapons in less than two weeks.”

It is this terrifying reality that explains the tough stance taken by US President Donald Trump toward the Iranians, whom he has put on notice that they face bombing “like they have never seen before” if they do not dismantle their nuclear program.

Time to strike

Trump’s approach is precisely what is needed at this critical juncture, if only because it has become abundantly clear that Iran’s leadership has no intention of giving up its nuclear ambitions. The longer the world waits, the closer Iran gets to a functional nuclear weapon.

Just this past Monday, at a sermon delivered in Tehran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei reaffirmed his previous calls for Israel’s destruction, saying, “Uprooting the Zionist entity is both a religious and moral duty.”

Like it or not, we are all in his crosshairs, and with each passing day the would-be Hitler of Persia is drawing ever closer to his goal of obtaining a nuclear arsenal, threatening everyone and everything that all of us hold dear.

And once Iran dispenses with the Jews, as we know it is the West that will be next. So this is not just Israel’s battle; it is everyone’s war, and it is time for Washington and Jerusalem to act.

Sure, the thought of striking Iran is terrifying. But as frightening as the idea might seem, it pales in comparison with the atomic ayatollahs having their finger on the button and being able to threaten the world with nuclear blackmail and destruction.

A strike by the US and/or Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities is not just a strategic necessity but a moral imperative. It is the only way to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran from destabilizing the Middle East and menacing humanity.

Time is of the essence; there is not a moment to lose. The US and/or Israel should bomb Iran now before it proves too late.

The writer served as deputy communications director under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.