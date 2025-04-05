Fruits of Eretz Yisrael: A gateway to spiritual connection and growth - opinion

The Land of Israel, Eretz Yisrael, is celebrated in Jewish tradition as “a land flowing with milk and honey” (Exodus 3:8). Its praises extend beyond its physical beauty to the unique sanctity imbued within its soil and produce.

The fruits of Eretz Yisrael are particularly revered, as reflected in the blessing “Al Hamichya,” recited after consuming certain foods: “…and may You bring us back there… and may we eat of its fruit and be satisfied with its goodness.”

This raises a profound question: Why does the blessing emphasize eating the fruits of Eretz Yisrael? Shouldn’t our yearning for the Land focus solely on fulfilling the mitzvot (commandments) that can only be observed there?

Rabbi Yoel Sirkis, known as the Bach (Bayit Chadash), offers a penetrating insight to address our question. He suggests that the fruits of Eretz Yisrael are not merely physical sustenance; they are imbued with sanctity because they draw their nourishment from the holiness of the Shechina (Divine Presence) that resides within the Land. The Bach writes:

"The sanctity of the Land influences its fruits because they are nurtured by the Shechina itself. Therefore, eating these fruits allows one to partake in this sanctity and purity."

According to the Bach, yearning for the Land of Israel’s fruits is entirely appropriate as consuming them elevates us spiritually. Through eating these holy fruits, we connect with the divine presence that permeates the Land.

The Bach emphasizes that Eretz Yisrael’s unique holiness is reflected in every aspect of its produce. When we eat fruits nurtured by this holy soil, we absorb some of this sanctity into ourselves.

Scope of the Land's beauty

For those who long for Israel or call it home today, this message resonates deeply. The Land’s beauty lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes or agricultural abundance but also in its ability to elevate every aspect of life, turning even a simple piece of fruit into a connection with God.

As we recite blessings like “Al Hamichya,” expressing our yearning to eat from Israel’s fruit and be satisfied by its goodness, let us remember that this yearning reflects both a love for tangible beauty and an aspiration for spiritual growth. In doing so, we affirm our bond with a land where heaven meets earth, a bond that nourishes body and soul alike.

Adapted from the Eretz Yisrael Yomi Torah Lesson: "The Fruits of Eretz Yisrael," which can be found here.

The writer is a contributor to the Eretz Yisrael Yomi project.