Passover 2025: What you need to know about the Jewish holiday - explainer

Springtime is here, and with that comes the annual Jewish holiday of Passover, also known as Chag Haaviv, or the Holiday of Spring.

One of the Three Pilgrimage Festivals (shalosh regalim), this weeklong holiday is home to such famous religious traditions such as the Seder and remembrance of the Exodus from Egypt; eating matzah while eschewing leavened products such as bread; and more.

But what is the story of Passover? What are its various traditions and rules? And just what dates will it be taking place this year?

Here is everything you need to know about the Passover festival.

The history and meaning of Passover

So what exactly is the Passover holiday celebrating? The short answer is that it was the Exodus, when the Jews left their lives of slavery in Egypt following 10 plagues, a splitting of the Red Sea, and eventual arrival to the Sinai Desert, where they began their 40-year journey to the Land of Israel. Departure of the Israelites 'Departure of the Israelites' by David Roberts, 1829. (credit: DAVID ROBERTS/WIKIPEDIA)

The even shorter answer is that it specifically recalls the 10th plague, the slaughter of the firstborn, where God passed over the homes of the Jewish firstborn. That linguistic pun makes sense in English, but it has a similar meaning in Hebrew, where the holiday's Hebrew name, Pesach, literally translates to "He passed over."

The longer answer for what Passover is celebrated is more complicated. To understand it, it's important to note that one can first read about Passover in the Bible.

Dubbed the Festival of Matzot in the Book of Leviticus, the holiday is specifically described as beginning on the dusk of the 14th day of the first month, held traditionally to be the month of Nissan. This begins a week-long festival of unleavened bread, the first and last days of which will be days of no work (a yom tov).

The holiday was also marked by the Passover sacrifice, and its importance was reaffirmed in both the Book of Kings 2 and Book of Chronicles 2, where Judah's King Josiah restored the celebration of Passover after an ancient text was found.

Aside from being a springtime festival, Passover is also a pilgrimage holiday, similar to Shavuot and Sukkot. This is when Jews were all required to come to Jerusalem, making offerings at the Temple on what is now the Temple Mount. This included the famous Paschal lamb sacrifice, which is no longer done since the destruction of the Temple.

However, at its core is still the remembrance of the end of Jewish slavery in Egypt. This is particularly commemorated during the Passover Seder.

What is the Passover Seder?

The Passover Seder is one of the most recognizable parts of the holiday. It’s a long feast, held on the first night of the holiday – and also on the second night outside of Israel – organized into several sections, each with its own rules, as organized in a book known as a Haggadah.

In addition, there are the required four cups of wine that must be drunk during the Seder, each one at different points, which are drunk while reclining to the left, as well as a single solitary cup reserved for Elijah the Prophet. Passover Seder. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Here is a brief breakdown of the Seder order:

Name Description Kadesh The sanctification blessing over a glass of wine. Urhatz Washing one’s hand, done without a blessing. Karpas Dipping a piece of food such as parsley, potatoes, or eggs into a cup of saltwater, symbolizing the salty tears of the Jews enslaved in Egypt. Yahatz There are three pieces of matzah on the Seder table, stacked on top of each other. The middle one is then broken in half, with the larger half – known as the afikoman – hidden away somewhere. Magid The longest part of the Seder by far. This is when the story of the Exodus is recalled, filled with numerous songs and readings. Some of these include the Four Questions (Ma Nishtana), the story of the Four Sons, recalling the Ten Plagues, and iconic songs such as Dayenu and Vehi She’amda. The second glass of wine is drunk at the end of this section. Rahtza Washing one’s hand, this time with a blessing. Motzi/Matzah A blessing on the matzot, similar to the blessing over bread on normal days and holidays. Maror Eating bitter herbs, usually horseradish or romaine lettuce, to symbolize the bitterness of slavery. Also eaten with haroset, a fruit mixture meant to symbolize the mortar the slaves had to use. Korech The maror and haroset are eaten as a sandwich with matzah, as the great sage Hillel did during the time of the Second Temple. Shulchan Orech This is the actual meal. Tzafun The hidden-away afikoman is then found out, usually by children, and eaten as dessert. Barech The after-meal blessing. The third glass of wine is drunk here. Hallel Saying the Hallel prayer, as is done on most Jewish holidays. The fourth glass of wine is drunk here. Nirtza The end of the Seder, marked by several songs, most notably “Next year in Jerusalem,” “Who knows one?,” and “Chad Gadya.”

Also at the Seder is a large Seder plate, which traditionally contains the following:

Maror

Hazeret (romaine lettuce usually)

An egg

Zeroa (usually a shankbone, meant to symbolize the Paschal sacrifice)

Parsley

Haroset

Passover food

Ultra Orthodox Jews prepare Matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the 8-day Jewish holiday of Passover, in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem on March 30, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

What foods are eaten on Passover?

With such a wide variety of dietary restrictions, there are also a large number of traditional foods eaten on Passover.

The most iconic is, of course, matzah. These are basically bread that never rose, giving it a cracker-like consistency. They must be made of one of the five grains considered hametz on Passover – commonly understood to be wheat, barley, oat, rye, and spelt – and not from any other grain such as rice or corn.

Matzah itself is incorporated into much of the food eaten on Passover, such as the French toast-like matzah brei, dumplings known as matzah balls, matzah kugel, and in baking as matzah meal. There are even dessert variations, such as chocolate-covered matzah.

Haroset is also a major culinary staple. While the exact ingredients vary, it commonly consists of fruit such as apples. dates. or berries; different nuts such as walnuts, chestnuts, or almonds; honey; different spices such as cinnamon, cloves, or pepper; and sometimes wine.

Other foods that often show up during the holiday have to do with the different ingredients used as a substitute for flour. The most common of these is potato-based foods, such as potato noodles or potato bread substitute.

Many Jews also run into issues on Passover due to other dietary restrictions, such as a gluten allergy or sensitivity that would prevent them from eating matzah. However, there exist other options that many rabbis endorse for Jews with gluten issues.

It should be noted that there are two other dietary restrictions for the Passover holiday, though these are customs and not Halacha.

The first, and most well-known, is the prohibition of eating kitniyot, which bans eating legumes as well as certain grains like rice and corn. This is a prohibition exclusive to Ashkenazi Jews, and the exact reason behind it is the subject of considerable debate, with medieval Ashkenazi rabbis unsure among themselves where it began. Sephardi Jews, however, eat kitniyot on Passover.

The second one is called gebrochts, which is the prohibition against eating matzah that has come into contact with water or some other liquid. This custom is mainly observed by Ashkenazi hassidic Jews.

Passover 2025 dates

These are the dates and times for the Passover holiday. Keep in mind that in Israel, there are only two days of yom tov, the first and the last days, whereas in the Diaspora there are four, two at the beginning and two at the end.

Passover must begin on the 15th of the month of Nissan, which in 2025 begins on the evening of April 12, 2025, which means it begins right as Shabbat ends.

City name Candle lighting time Holiday ending time New York 8:14 p.m. 8:17 p.m. Los Angeles 7:08 p.m. 7:06 p.m. Jerusalem 7:48 p.m. 7:49 p.m. Tel Aviv 7:50 p.m. 7:51 p.m. Haifa 7:50 p.m. 7:51 p.m. Beersheba 7:49 p.m. 7:50 p.m. Eilat 7:47 p.m. 7:48 p.m.

The last day of Passover this year is on April 19, or April 20 in the Diaspora.