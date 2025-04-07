The Indian Jewish journey to Israel: A story of return, not invasion - opinion

For centuries, the Jews of India have viewed Israel not as a distant, foreign land but as their ancient homeland – a place they longed to return to as the fulfillment of an age-old spiritual connection.

I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Ann Samson, an exceptionally resilient Indian-born Jewish woman living in Canada, on our new book project, Tasting Faith. Ann’s story mirrors the broader experience of Indian Jews who made aliyah to Israel.

Their migration wasn’t born of fleeing oppression but of a deep-rooted desire to reconnect to the land that had always been at the heart of their identity.

This powerful journey challenges the narrative that we often hear in antisemitic circles that Israel is a “settler colonial outpost,” offering a compelling counterpoint to the myth that the Jewish return to Israel is a modern political imposition.

For the Jews of India, Israel was not viewed as a foreign land to colonize but rather as the ancient homeland of the Jewish people. This connection, rooted in faith and history, has existed for thousands of years. Their journey to Israel wasn’t about conquering new land, but about returning to the place where their ancestors had once lived – and prayed for throughout history. A municipal worker cleans the street in front of a bilboard displaying Indian and Israeli flags for PM Netanyahu's visit, Ahmedabad, India, January 2018 (credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)

Unlike Jews in Europe or the Middle East, who often faced violent persecution and were forced to flee, the Jews of India – whether Bene Israel, Cochin, or Baghdadi – migrated to Israel as returnees to their rightful homeland, fulfilling a longing to reunite with a place they considered their own for centuries.

As in Jewish communities worldwide, in India too, it is a common tradition to end the Passover Seder with the words, “Next year in Jerusalem.” This wasn’t a mere wish – it was a prayer, a longing, and a reflection of the connection Jews felt toward Israel, regardless of where they lived. It was a longing that spanned generations and remained a central part of Jewish consciousness in India, just as it is across the globe.

For centuries, Jews in India maintained a connection to the Land of Israel. The Bene Israel, for example, believed their ancestors had come from the ancient kingdom of Israel more than 2,000 years ago. They kept their Jewish faith alive, practiced their customs, and remembered Israel as their rightful homeland, even as they lived in India. Similarly, Cochin and Baghdadi Jews knew their roots were in Israel, and their migration was driven by a desire to return, not to escape persecution.

When the State of Israel was established in 1948, it marked the fulfillment of a centuries-old dream for Jews worldwide, including those from India. The migration of Indian Jews to Israel was the realization of a spiritual connection that had always existed. The creation of Israel was not a foreign political event but a sacred return to the land of their ancestors.

Indian Jews offer counter-narrative to "Israeli colonizers"

The narrative that often surrounds Israel today, especially in some academic and political circles, describes it as a “settler colonial outpost” imposed on an indigenous population. However, the experiences of Indian Jews offer a strong counter-narrative to this claim. Indian Jews, like Ann and her family, came because they had always viewed Israel as their homeland. Their migration was driven by a spiritual and historical connection to the land, not by colonial ambition. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The story of the Jews of India, who had lived in peace and security in India for centuries, is one of return, not of invasion.

Upon arriving in modern-day Israel after its founding, Indian Jews contributed fully to the development of their ancestral homeland. Many served in the military, fought in the 1948 War of Independence, and contributed to Israel’s growth and security. Their cultural heritage, from Cochini music and cuisine to Bene Israel’s Malida ceremonies, has enriched Israel’s vibrant tapestry.

However, the integration of Indian Jews into the broader Israeli society was often challenging initially, especially for the Bene Israel. Their women, who wore saris, stood out from other Jewish groups, and their identity, rooted in customs rather than records, made recognition harder. Despite this, the Bene Israel have become a vital part of Israeli society now, their unique traditions embraced, and their contributions recognized. Today, they thrive in Jerusalem and cities such as Beersheba and Ashdod, preserving their Judeo-Marathi dialect and heritage.

For the Jews of India, their migration to Israel was not about colonizing a foreign land but about returning to a place they had always considered their own. This enduring connection between the Jews of India and the land of Israel reflects the true nature of Israel’s founding: a return to the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people, not the establishment of a foreign colonial state. It is a story of hope, heritage, and identity, deeply rooted in faith and history.

Today, for Jews making aliyah from India, the cultural challenges remain, as many still hold deep ties to the traditions of their upbringing in colorful India. Nevertheless, they are committed to preserving their heritage while blending the best of both these ancient cultures – creating a vibrant, dynamic identity that honors both worlds.

The writer is an intercultural educator, writer, and international speaker of Indian origin, based in Germany. With a deep connection to Israel, her work bridges Jewish and Christian communities, as well as different cultures, with a focus on education and faith-based initiatives.