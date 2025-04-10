Monstrous indoctrination: In fight against Israel, Palestinian kids in Jenin want to die - opinion

Speaking to the children of Jenin in their native Arabic language, N12 Israeli television reporter Ohad Hemo confirmed what we’ve all known for a long time: the realization of why there can never be peace between Israel and the so-called Palestinians who live in Samaria.

With special permission from the IDF, Hemo made his way through the rubble, which was once home to 14,000 people who lived in the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp, a cluster of homes that became a stronghold controlled by well-armed Islamic Jihad members.

Similar to Hamas, these terrorists brought about destruction, once a military incursion took place, resulting in the fear that another potential massacre, on the scale of October 7, was being planned. Now, all that remains is the dust and stones, along with Arabic writing on a wall still standing that says, “The Jenin Brigade is waiting for you.” Ironically, these warriors all fled as soon as the Israeli army moved in.

Journeying through the once narrow, treacherous, booby-trapped alleyways, Hemo had the rare opportunity to interview both adults and children, asking them the important questions that needed to be answered. It was his attempt to get them to reflect over the events that had upended their lives, leaving them homeless and with even less hope than what they had before.

The revealing answers told the story of a people who don’t seem to have the ability to grasp how they are being used to foment hatred, generationally passing it down, endowing their children with no future and no hope. A PALESTINIAN BOY uses a sling to throw stones at IDF soldiers during clashes following a protest near Nablus in 2014 (credit: REUTERS)

Jenin's children aspire to be martyrs

The only outlet for that profound despair, suffered by these children, is the aspiration to die as a shahid (martyr), in the belief that they will be gladly received by Allah in heaven. This is how the conversation went:

HEMO: What is your dream? What do you want to be when you grow up?

10-year-old boy: I want to be a resistance fighter. I want to die a shahid fighting in the army.

Hemo: What do you think of the war in Gaza? What will happen?

Hemo: Do you support Hamas?

Boy: God will avenge them.

Hemo: Do you support Hamas?

Boy: I’m a proud Hamas supporter.

Hemo: But Hamas destroyed Gaza.

Boy: It doesn’t matter. We are willing to sacrifice everything for their sake. We’re proud of them. They continue to fight and resist, and I will fight alongside them. It’s not a problem if you die a shahid. One thousand will rise up to take my place.

Hemo: If the army comes here – what will you do?

Boy: I’ll throw stones at them. I’ll fight them, shoot them.

Hemo: When you think about October 7, do you think it was a mistake? Maybe we shouldn’t kill Jews, so they won’t kill us?

Boy: No, we will kill. There’s no problem with that. God blesses the shahid [martyr]. He will go to heaven. We are not afraid of death.

The same conversation took place with at least three or four boys, around the same age, all of whom repeated that death, as a destiny, is a blessed end that they believe is the highest purpose and the greatest contribution they can make in this life.

This broadcast, which aired on the Sunday evening news, April 6, caused the Arabic-speaking journalist to acknowledge the pessimism that exists there, leaving no ray of optimism for a different outcome. How could 10-year-old-boys have been programmed to accept that they will likely not live beyond the age of 25, and experience the joys of family and the wonder of life? A Palestinian boy carries a tire during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City June 8, 2018. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

Hatred for Israelis outweighs love for their children

What is shocking is that the level of hatred for Israelis, felt by their parents, is greater than the natural, God-given instinct to protect and nurture their young – providing the best future that is possible for their children who are an extension of their own hopes and dreams.

It is so demonic that it only rivals the horrifying biblical stories of children being sacrificed, by their parents, to the pagan god Molech, during the era of the evil kings of Israel. It simply defies the human psyche – that someone lacks the value to save their own offspring.

It is this kind of soulless indifference which makes you realize that if there is no emotional connection to their own children, how could there ever be a desire for peace, coexistence, and mutual respect for the Israeli people? It’s futile to think that there will be a sudden revelation that will wake them up from the misery they have been content to bear, all for the goal of one day being rid of their Jewish neighbors.

But to come to that realization, they must first be willing to look at their leaders, who have led them to an abyss – believing that this is a justified fight to the death, earning them a sure place in eternity where they will be rewarded for their efforts. Sadly, when they cannot independently come to the conclusion that this is a death cult, even as rubble surrounds their feet, it testifies to an impenetrable blindness that prevents them from exercising logic, common sense, survival skills and the most basic of all normal instincts.

Before attempting to influence these children with the type of needed education that will invalidate all of this monstrous indoctrination, their parents must first be reached in a way that exposes the tragedy they have permitted in their society, one which has been leading them to ruin for decades. But how? Because if a sincere and caring reporter cannot get them to contemplate the folly of their actions, through his thoughtful questions, then who will be able to get them to see the light?

At the end of Hemo’s time spent in Jenin, one resident pleaded with him saying, “Give people solutions. Don’t drag us to violence. Give us life.” Israel has tried to do that throughout its 76-year existence, offering to share the land with them, urging them not to listen to those who promised we’d be defeated and then they could return to their homes. We’ve offered them permits to better their lives by working in Israel. And we’ve proposed land for peace year after year, but they are just not interested.

To live well, they must be willing to stop cooperating with evil leaders, because, as one Israeli soldier stated, “Where there’s terror, there’s no life!”

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.