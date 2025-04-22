Why the Islamic Republic of Iran threatens Israel, the West, and its own people - opinion

From the outset, the Islamic Republic of Iran has nurtured a deep-rooted ideological hostility toward the Jewish people and the state of Israel. This animosity became clear from the early days of the revolution when Ruhollah Khomeini welcomed Yasser Arafat as his first foreign guest and swiftly renamed the Israeli Embassy in Tehran to the “Embassy of Palestine.”

However, the Shiite clerical regime’s antisemitism did not begin with the revolution. Long before the rise of the Islamic Republic, the clerical establishment harbored resentment toward Jews. Upon seizing power, Khomeini’s regime confiscated successful businesses, factories, and commercial properties belonging to Iranian Jews, transferring them to regime-controlled institutions.

The regime’s radicalism was reinforced through an unofficial alliance with leftist groups closely tied to the Soviet Union. This alliance solidified Iran’s anti-American, anti-Western, and anti-Israel ideology.

Under Khamenei, regime orchestrated terror attacks

Following Khomeini’s death, Ali Khamenei assumed power. Under his leadership, the regime orchestrated terrorist attacks, including the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Argentina, which killed nearly ninety Jews. Khamenei also denied the Holocaust—a historical atrocity—and stated that Israel would cease to exist within twenty-five years.

Throughout the Islamic Republic’s existence, it has sponsored numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli embassies and Jewish communities worldwide, often attempting to kidnap and kill Jews. The wealth of the Iranian people, which could have been used for healthcare, infrastructure, and education, has instead been funneled into supporting Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations, furthering attacks on Jews. Iranians burn a US flag during a gathering in support of Gaza, in Tehran, Iran April 9, 2025 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The October 7 terrorist attack, planned under Khamenei’s orders and carried out by the IRGC, brought the specter of another Holocaust to the Jewish people. More than 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians were murdered in a brutal act of terror, a tragedy that spared no one, including infants and the unborn.

The Islamic Republic, a barbaric regime that has held Iran hostage for over four decades, continues to spread false narratives, claiming the real enemy is external. Yet, the Iranian people themselves are the true hostages of this oppressive regime.

Despite repeated uprisings—the student protests of 1999, the Green Movement of 2009, the nationwide protests of December 2017, the November 2019 uprising against economic corruption, and the 2022 Mahsa Amini movement—the people of Iran have been met with bullets, imprisonments, torture, and killings.

In Iranian prisons, many have been subjected to sexual torture and abuse.

The people of Iran have consistently raised their voices: • “Not Gaza, not Lebanon—my life for Iran!” • “Our enemy is right here; they lie when they say it’s America!”

In recent months, the regime has seen a significant loss of influence over groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and even the Hashd al-Shaabi militias in Iraq.

Anyone who has engaged with the people of Iran—from students to professors, doctors to ordinary citizens—knows that the vast majority of Iranians seek the complete overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

But the reality is stark. The Iranian people ask, “Every time we take to the streets, the regime kills us, tortures us, rapes us. If only the U.S. and Israel would put an end to this regime once and for all!”

Meanwhile, regime-affiliated lobbyists continue to deceive the world, suggesting that everything will change after Khamenei’s death. This is a dangerous lie.

Do not fall for this narrative. Iran’s history and cultural background are vastly different from Iraq and Syria, and it is the Islamic Republic itself that has caused the instability in both nations.

The Iranian people are now waiting for a decisive response from the U.S. and Israel.

They must remember: 1. If this regime remains in power, it will continue its terrorism at the first opportunity.

2. If the Islamic Republic survives, radical Islamists worldwide will be emboldened to carry out their own campaigns of terror.

The focus must be the downfall of the entire regime, not just one faction. The Iranian people have already made their choice: they stand alongside Israel and the U.S. against the Islamic Republic.

Now, the world must answer:

• Hasn’t the time come for the Jewish people to live without fear?

• Can peace and safety be achieved while the Islamic Republic remains in power?

This is the question history will ask.

The Iranian people have already chosen their side. They stand with Israel and the U.S., rejecting the Islamic Republic, again and.

And now, they await your action.