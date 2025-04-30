Rehabilitation is not enough: Why Israel must invest in rebuilding the North – opinion

The war in the North painfully exposed the deep-rooted gaps between Israel’s center and its periphery. Many of the evacuees, forced to relocate to central Israel, experienced for the first time accessible and available healthcare services, diverse educational systems, and employment opportunities that simply did not exist for them in the North. This tragic experience became a wake-up call for many: Returning to the North must not mean returning to the way things were.

This Independence Day, more than ever, it is clear that the North needs not just rehabilitation but true rebuilding. We must strive to transform the North into a major powerhouse in Israel – no longer a neglected periphery but a thriving, attractive, and economically and socially resilient region.

The foundation for strengthening the North rests on three key, complementary pillars: advanced and accessible healthcare services, high-quality and diverse employment opportunities, and an excellent, innovative education system.

The war highlighted the massive healthcare gaps, with urgent needs emerging among both wounded soldiers and civilians. Until recently, residents of the North had to travel to central Israel for essential rehabilitation services – during the war and before it. A military truck seen on top of a truck in traffic, on their way to the northern border with Lebanon, on Road 1, September 18, 2024 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Closing the gaps in the North's growth

Only recently did we open the Helmsley Rehabilitation Center at the Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya) – the first and only rehabilitation center in the North, housing the first pediatric rehabilitation unit north of Ra’anana.

Moreover, the severe shortage of mental health centers in northeastern Israel makes coping with war-induced trauma and anxiety even more difficult for residents.

At Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya), we are committed to closing these gaps. The centers of medical and surgical excellence we have established are part of this vision – and not only in the area of healthcare services.

Alongside them, we created the AIR Hub (Academy, Innovation, Research) – a significant growth engine in the health sector. This hub attracts young talents from across Israel and the world, creates quality employment opportunities, fosters academic and industrial collaborations, and drives forward technological innovation alongside local incubators and emerging start-ups.

I believe that the key to the North’s growth and strength lies in true collaboration – a shared pursuit of excellence, partnerships, and mutual support. We work closely with surrounding municipalities, led by the Kinneret Cluster, based on a philosophy not of zero-sum competition but of mutual enrichment.

Together with companies, start-ups, and tech incubators, we create quality jobs for the spouses of our employees. Together with academic institutions, we build academic pathways to attract the best medical professionals. Together with local authorities, we find housing solutions and create tailored education tracks for families relocating from the center.

These efforts are made possible thanks to the support of multiple government ministries, the Kinneret Cluster, local authorities, philanthropy, the Health Ministry, the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Ministry, the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry, and others.

The North’s development will succeed only through a true partnership among national and regional entities. A strong North is not just about buildings and roads – it’s about a complete renewal of healthcare, society, and the economy.

Through these collaborations, we can turn the North into an attractive place to live, work, and innovate – making it easier to recruit the very best to our medical center.

We must not miss the historic opportunity embedded in the current crisis. Central government, local authorities, business leaders, educators, civil society organizations, and the residents themselves must unite around the national mission of building a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous North.

This Independence Day, as we celebrate Israel’s freedom, it is crucial to remember: Building up the North is not just a local repair – it is a national imperative that strengthens us all. By creating a shared vision for a better future for northern residents and for Israel as a whole, we fulfill our collective responsibility – and our duty to future generations.

The writer is director of Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya).