Why Israel makes me smile: Reflections on life, culture, and connection - opinion

In a previous article, I began alphabetically cataloging the many reasons Israel brings a smile to my face. Today, I continue with the letter “I,” beginning not with international access, as mentioned in my previous article, but with something more fundamental: Israelis themselves.

This reflection offers a glimpse into the daily experiences, cultural nuances, and deeply personal moments that make life in Israel both challenging and rewarding.

Rough neighborhood

Israelis are certainly a unique bunch, hardened by a lifetime of living in a rough neighborhood. With determined enemies on all sides, how could they be anything but tough? In my class at Bar-Ilan University the other day, I noted the difference between American and Israeli communication styles, mentioning that ChatGPT has a very chipper, polite, and specifically American voice. Reminiscent of C3PO from Star Wars, Chat says things like “If you’d like any further help, please feel free to reach out.” I joked that if ChatGPT were Israeli, it might bluntly respond, “Why are you asking such dumb questions?”

In comparison to other cultures – especially those of the many Asian students I have taught – Americans are considered very direct; not too much beating around the bush. Israelis, however, make Americans look more reserved than Asians.

Just today at the Poleg Country Club, a lifeguard bluntly responded to my cheerful comment about the beautiful pool by calling me naïve, citing the dangers Israel faces.

An earful

Recently, on Remembrance Day, while I was waiting at the Yitzhak Navon Jerusalem train station for a train that never arrived due to the fires in the Jerusalem Hills, the woman sitting next to me gave me an earful about how our nation is fraying. When I said we needed unity, I did not mean like North Korean soldiers marching in lockstep but like an orchestra that is harmonious despite its different instruments, she smiled and accused me of naivete.

Still, what I appreciate very much is the ability and the willingness of Israelis to be honest and straightforward, even with relative strangers. Though often jarring to outsiders, this candor reflects a cultural norm of sincerity and familial connection.

Such a comfort level with strangers exists because we don’t really think of ourselves as strangers. There is a sense that we are one extended family, albeit with many disgruntled siblings or distant cousins. This blend of boldness and familial openness is one of the traits that make daily life in Israel so dynamic.

Jerusalem

If Israelis represent the pulsing heartbeat of the nation, then Jerusalem, with its layers of ancient and modern identity, is surely its soul.

When I spent a year in Israel after high school at the Machon L’Madrichei Chutz La’Aretz training institute for Diaspora youth leaders, I lived in the dorms in Kiryat Moriah, next to Talpiot Mizrach. Back then, the Hass Promenade overlooking the Old City from the south of Jerusalem was about one third the size it is now, and a good portion of the land heading north from Kiryat Moriah toward the old train station, now known as First Station, was either empty, sketchy, or simply underdeveloped.

The same was true for the entire area from Jaffa Road to the Old City, now home to the beautiful Mamilla Hotel and open air mall.

Back then, while Ben-Yehuda Street was the “cool” center of town, Jaffa Road was a congested mess. Nowadays, one strolls on Jaffa Road, made car-free for use by pedestrians and the light rail, or one meanders through the Old City to the expanding Western Wall Plaza, and one feels the special beauty of this old/new city, the modern capital of the third commonwealth of the nation of Israel.

And what a pleasure to zip through town on the light rail, like something out of the Carousel of Progress at Disney World.

Packed with 3,000 years of history, yet refreshingly modern, Jerusalem is a place like none other in the world.

Although we’ve chosen to make our home in Netanya, every visit to Jerusalem brings a feeling of joy. When we inadvertently got stuck overnight in Jerusalem on Remembrance Day, I said to myself that Jews throughout time and space would have done anything to be in my predicament. I feel privileged indeed to be living just a train ride away from our holy city.

Kosher dining

Observing kashrut outside of Israel often imposes limitations, which can simplify dining decisions but restrict culinary variety. In cities such as Houston, kosher options – though increasing – remain limited. Although Houston now boasts six or seven quality kosher restaurants, for many years the choices were a paltry few. These eateries are homey, meaning that, for better or for worse, one almost always sees a familiar face when dining out.

By contrast, Israel offers an abundance of diverse and accessible kosher food options across the country, from urban centers to rural communities.

Prof. Barry Schwartz once gave a TED talk explaining the paradox of choice. He argued that while one choice, which is really no choice, is insufficient for satisfaction, having too many choices leads to decision paralysis. While this could certainly be true regarding choosing cereal, a dishwasher, or a marriage partner, with unlimited kosher dining choices one simply feels like a normal citizen of a country, rather than an adventurer on a treasure hunt.

Kosher food here isn’t a niche category as it is abroad; it is the norm. One of the greatest pleasures we enjoy here as kosher consumers is the limitless availability and variety of food, in every city and every town, from the most secular to the most religious.

One of the most pleasurable moments of our hol hamoed (intermediary days of the holiday) trip to the Carmel Mountains was the availability of kosher-for-Passover ice cream, sold by the vendors outside the park. Living kosher outside of Israel, one never has such an opportunity except perhaps in the major Jewish enclaves of Los Angeles, Miami, or New York City.

Here in Israel, kosher is ubiquitous. We’ve barely made a dent in the eateries of Netanya, let alone of greater Israel, and we notice new spots all the time that we’d like to check out. We look forward to the countless opportunities ahead. It is no exaggeration to say that being a free nation in our own land includes the freedom to eat in public as we do in private.

Rhythm of a nation

These facets of Israeli life – its people, its capital, and its culture – illustrate the unique rhythm of a nation steeped in history yet evolving rapidly.

While challenges remain, the everyday moments of connection, progress, and tradition continue to inspire me with joy, pride, and gratitude. How do I love Israel? I just counted three more ways.

The writer is a recent new immigrant from Houston, Texas. A former professor of English as a second language to international students at Houston Community College and University of Houston, she is currently a lecturer of English at Bar Ilan University and Ruppin Academic College.