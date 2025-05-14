US-Israel ties: Having faith in God, as well as in our friends - opinion

In recent days, many within our community have expressed deep concern following the announcement of plans for US President Donald Trump’s Middle East trip, which would bypass Israel. Instead, the president is visiting only Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. This development, coupled with reports of direct US-Hamas negotiations and potential Saudi nuclear technology agreements, has stirred anxieties among Israeli and American Jews alike.

Trump’s nuclear talks with Iran and direct hostage negotiations with Hamas, without Israel’s knowledge, have stoked anxieties in a country long accustomed to being consulted by successive US administrations on regional affairs.

Many are asking whether this is the same president recently touted as perhaps the most pro-Israel in history? In Israel today, the soaring anxieties mark a sharp reversal from November, when many celebrated Trump’s election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as “history’s greatest comeback.”

Ministers in his far Right cabinet saw opportunities for expansionism and immediately called for the annexation of the West Bank. Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the Cohen Benediction priestly blessing at the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 17, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Crossroads of faith and realpolitik

As Jews, and especially in the case of observant ones, we find ourselves at a crossroads of faith and realpolitik. While these developments deserve our attention, they also demand our perspective.

First, it’s important to acknowledge the complexity of international relations. As former national security advisor Michael Waltz’s departure showed, the administration appears committed to cooling regional tensions. “Trump is adamant: He wants people to put the guns down,” one adviser noted.

This desire for de-escalation, while creating uncertainty, also opens pathways to potential stability.

One Israeli official praised Trump for providing heavy munitions to the Israeli military and noted that while the Biden administration frequently pressured Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, Trump made no such requests during the first few months of his term.

Those facts warrant our recognition and faith in the United States, Israel’s long-time friend and ally, even as we process other developments.

The Hamas release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander following direct talks with US officials should be viewed through multiple lenses. While Israel’s role in such negotiations appears to have been completely overlooked, the return of a hostage represents a tangible humanitarian victory.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee pushed back on assertions that the administration was overlooking Israeli concerns, stating that “The United States isn’t required to get permission from Israel” to reach certain agreements. This straightforwardness may be unsettling, but it also reflects the reality of sovereign nations pursuing their interests while maintaining crucial alliances.

So many Jews, especially Israelis, are deeply worried right now. Worried about America’s response to the horrors of Hamas, the current war, and the plight of the hostages. Worried about growing global antisemitism. Worried that even leaders we have trusted may not stand by us in the way we hope.

Reason to hope

Is there a reason to worry? Maybe. Is there a reason for hope? Absolutely.

Above all, especially those of us who call ourselves observant, spiritual Jews, we must remember: The Almighty runs the world.

We say that quickly, but do we live it? Real faith isn’t automatic. It’s something we work for. Sweat for. Especially now, on a national level, with so much at stake.

Throughout our history, the Jewish people have faced moments of uncertainty in our relationships with world powers. Yet we have endured, not merely through diplomatic acumen, but through an unshakable connection to something far greater.

We must act. Lobby. Protect. And fight for the security of the Jewish people. But even as we do, we must also double down and triple down on our faith, our prayers, our connection with our father in heaven.

In practical terms, this means maintaining open channels with the administration while respecting its approach to regional diplomacy. It means recognizing that America’s support for Israel remains fundamental, even if it becomes hard to see in specific policies as they evolve.

The Almighty loves us more than we can comprehend. He will never abandon us. That understanding will calm our fears and steady our hearts.

The US-Israel relationship has weathered many storms over the past eight decades. Both nations understand their strategic interests align on fundamental issues, even when tactical approaches differ. Our advocacy must continue with wisdom and patience, recognizing the complexities that are at play.

It’s not always easy to be a Jew, but it’s the greatest gift in the world.

While we thank and treasure our allies, we know this: Our fate is in God’s hands and it always will be.

May the Almighty continue to bless His children with peace and strength.

The writer, a rabbi, is CEO of Aish and chairman of Aish Ha’am, a new party in the World Zionist Congress election. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency. Prior to Aish, he was eastern director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, where he oversaw the Museum of Tolerance in New York City and contributed to the center’s fight against antisemitism.