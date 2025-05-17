Grapevine: Recognizing Rubinstein

Considering the many important roles that he has held and the many honors that he has received in recognition of his contributions to the law and to Israeli society, it is small wonder that Elyakim Rubinstein is among the 12 honorees who on Jerusalem Day will be publicly named as a Distinguished Citizen of Jerusalem (Yakir Yerushalayim).

Rubinstein is being recognized for his former roles as vice president of the Supreme Court, attorney-general, cabinet secretary, and more. The prize also honors his contributions to the peace negotiations with Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinians, as well as his scholarly writings and lectures on Jerusalem’s significance in Jewish law and history.

The other 11 honorees include Stuart Hershkowitz, who serves as chairman of the board of the Jerusalem College of Technology. He will be honored for his role in developing the new Tal Campus for women, a $150 million initiative that will provide state-of-the-art facilities for religious women pursuing careers in computer science or nursing.

The award also acknowledges his philanthropic work and community efforts on behalf of many Jerusalem institutions, including his role as president of OU Israel, chairman of Nishmat, chairman of Shagririm Balev (a marital matchmaking platform for Modern Orthodox Jews that has over 350 successful matches to its credit), board member of the Jerusalem Foundation, board member of World Mizrachi, and board member of Netzach (an organization that educates haredi youth in STEM education, as well as Torah studies).

Other honorees

• Ayala Tal-El, for her work integrating deaf and hearing-impaired children into society through AV Israel, where she has led support programs, training initiatives, and research efforts to improve inclusion.

• Itzik Kala, for his contributions to Israeli and Mizrahi (Middle East) music, as well as his behind-the-scenes philanthropic efforts, which include fundraising for various social causes.

• Deborah Mandelovitch, for founding and managing Israel’s first community center for religious and ultra-Orthodox residents, and serving this sector for nearly 50 years.

• Yehuda Rahamim, for his impact on Jerusalem’s construction and development, his philanthropic efforts to assist needy families, and his dedication to bridging societal divides within the city.

• Meir Ehrenfreund, for his leadership in advancing hi-tech industries in Jerusalem, developing Atarot’s industrial park, and his contributions to Israeli heritage education through initiatives like Masa Israeli and the Orot Foundation.

• Michael Barzilai, for his contributions to Jerusalem’s economy, industry, and tourism, and his volunteer service in various public sectors.

• Dr. Saleh Jaber, for his work as a senior physician treating thousands of patients and managing multiple medical centers. He is also recognized for teaching courses, publishing research, and fostering unity within the city’s diverse communities.

• Rachel Dvir, for her entrepreneurial achievements in establishing and managing multiple hi-tech companies in Jerusalem, employing individuals from diverse backgrounds. The award also recognizes her pioneering work in integrating ultra-Orthodox women into the tech industry.

• Prof. Shalva Weil, for her groundbreaking research on Jewish communities worldwide and their historical ties to Jerusalem. She has also played a significant role in absorbing Ethiopian immigrants, strengthening Israel-India relations, and combating violence against women.

• Rabbi Avraham Gershon Bint, for founding and managing educational institutions, such as El Hamekorot and the Tomer Devorah Kollel, and for his volunteer work with Yad Sarah and Ezer Mizion.

Jerusalem Day

■ In honor of Jerusalem Day, Hazvi Yisrael Synagogue will host a festive Shabbat third meal on Saturday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Gili Stern, a grandson of Lehi (Stern Group) founder Avraham (Yair) Stern.

Remembrance Day

■ On Remembrance Day, Yad Sarah, as it does every year, mobilized dozens of volunteers to assist attendees at ceremonies held on Mount Herzl and at Kiryat Shaul.

Visitors at both cemeteries were greeted by youth volunteers offering wheelchair transportation to anyone requiring physical assistance at the sites, which have challenging terrain, as well as many staircases.

The volunteer effort at Mount Herzl was led by students from the Netiv Meir and Himmelfarb high schools in Jerusalem, who dedicated their contribution to the memory of Rabbi Avi Goldberg, a cherished high school teacher at Himmelfarb and IDF reservist. Goldberg had coordinated Himmelfarb’s volunteer efforts for a number of years, including at last year’s ceremony, before falling in battle in Lebanon later that year.

The loss of Goldberg, who was the first casualty from the Military Rabbinate to fall in combat since the Yom Kippur War, was felt deeply, particularly in Jerusalem and among the Anglo-Jewish community.

Shabbat kiddush

■ Among the synagogues that frequently host a Shabbat kiddush is Migdal Hashoshanim. Last Saturday, Jay Solomont, who is the synagogue’s beadle, paid tribute to Rosie, a friendly and efficient Asian woman who organizes the kiddush, sets it up, and clears away afterward. It was Rosie’s 50th birthday, and everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to her. The look on her face was pure sunshine.

Pelech school lab

■ A new, NIS 5 million state-of-the-art laboratory building at the Pelech school for girls was inaugurated early this month in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, members of the board of the Jerusalem Foundation, and its president, Arik Grebelsky.

Lion emphasized the importance that the city places on education, and he pledged that the municipality and its partners would continue to invest in education.