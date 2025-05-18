Israel needs a strategy to cut plastics industry's carbon footprint - opinion

We rarely stop to consider the infrastructure beneath our feet – the pipes that transport water, chemicals, and waste through the systems that support the modern economy. Yet, these often-overlooked networks hold immense potential to transform one of the world’s greatest environmental challenges – plastic waste – into a valuable resource.

The pipe industry, traditionally reliant on raw materials like polyethylene, PVC, HDPE, and PP, can be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Instead of treating old or replaced plastic pipes as waste to be discarded, they can be seen as recyclable raw materials – resources that can re-enter the production cycle again and again. This approach is not only economically sound but also environmentally critical, as the pressure on natural resources continues to intensify.

For example, new technologies now make it possible to break down and melt old pipes to recover reusable raw materials. Processes like chemical and physical recycling, which break down the molecular chains of plastic and return them to a state similar to the original raw material, enable higher-quality recycling.

This approach not only reduces costs but also cuts the carbon footprint of Israel's plastics industry, which includes around 500 manufacturers and exports approximately $2.6 billion annually, accounting for about 6% of the country's total industrial exports.



To turn this vision into a reality, a multi-layered strategy is needed, combining advanced technology, innovative industrial design, and supportive regulatory policies:

1. Investment in advanced recycling technologies. There must be significant investment in cutting-edge recycling technologies that can effectively break down and clean materials so they can be reused as high-quality raw inputs.

2. Efficient collection and sorting systems. Comprehensive collection and sorting systems are needed to bring old pipes back into the recycling process. These systems must be capable of distinguishing between different types of plastics and efficiently separating them for reprocessing.

3. Economic incentives and government support. Economic incentives such as tax breaks and government support for green industrial projects can drive demand for recycled products, encouraging manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices.

4. Innovative reuse processes. Finally, innovative methods for integrating recycled materials into new applications are crucial. Unlike aluminum, for example, recycled plastics often have slightly different properties than their virgin counterparts, requiring new approaches to material use and product design.

Beyond technology and infrastructure, there is also a need for education and awareness to create real demand for recycled products. Companies that lead this movement will benefit not only from lower production costs but also from significant image improvements, as today’s consumers expect their suppliers to consider not just product quality but also environmental impact.

However, realizing this potential requires broad collaboration between manufacturers, regulators, and customers. New standards, government incentives, and the development of advanced recycling technologies must become an integral part of every company’s strategy in this sector. This circular approach is not just a business opportunity but also a call for industrial responsibility, recognizing its critical role in supporting communities, protecting the environment, and securing a sustainable future.

I believe that the infrastructure and piping industry can lead the circular economy revolution if it embraces innovation, collaborates across the value chain, and places sustainability at the core of its operations. In this way, what is seen today as unnecessary waste can become a valuable resource, contributing to a cleaner future and a stronger economy.

The writer is CEO of Golan Renewable Industries.