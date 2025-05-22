The Perils of “America Only”: A Path to Global Chaos

A dangerous new ideology is taking root on the American right. What began as a sensible “America First” doctrine to prioritize American interests has, in some circles, morphed into an “America Only” worldview that views global engagement as a threat. Implementing this ideology would prove catastrophic for the world and dangerous for America.

“America First” is a call for strategic, interest-driven global leadership, asserting that American power abroad should be wielded judiciously, not abused, and that global alliances can be assets, not burdens.

“America Only,” by contrast, is a retreat, a refusal to lead, an abandonment of allies, and a fantasy that America can insulate itself from the world’s problems. The distinction is critical, as “America Only” is both historically unsound and strategically disastrous.

When America retreats from its role as a global leader, adversaries fill the void. History demonstrates this without exception. After World War I, America turned inward, creating a power vacuum that allowed authoritarian regimes to rise. This led to global instability and forced the U.S. to step back in to defend freedom.

Today, as “America Only” ideology is gaining traction among some of the right’s most vocal voices, including media figures like Tucker Carlson and isolationist elements within the Trump administration, we risk repeating the same mistakes.

Retreat Will Empower Our Enemies

If America withdraws from the global stage, the consequences will be swift and severe:

China is rapidly modernizing its military and expanding its global influence. It stands ready to seize Taiwan and extend its reach across the Indo-Pacific, threatening allies like the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and others.

Russia, driven by its imperial ambitions, seeks to dominate beyond Ukraine. Its strategic goals include Poland, the Baltics, and other former Soviet states.

Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons and the ballistic missiles to deliver them. It destabilizes the Middle East through proxy warfare and terrorism, seeking regional dominance from Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its chants of “Death to America” are not just rhetoric, they are policy.

North Korea, emboldened by U.S. disengagement, continues threatening South Korea and Japan with its growing nuclear arsenal.

These threats are interconnected, not isolated. Their risks and impact will amplify with America’s retreat, challenging the “America Only” belief that prioritizing one region over another is viable. A universal withdrawal triggers a collective surge of adversaries, sowing chaos worldwide.

Patriotism Requires Nuance

Many young conservatives, disillusioned by the failures of nation-building and endless wars, are drawn to the idea that America should focus solely on domestic issues. This sentiment is understandable. They see billions in foreign aid allocated to Ukraine and other countries while the southern border remains unsecured and question the disconnect. They observe lost manufacturing jobs and shuttered towns, while global corporations prosper at the expense of American workers, reeling from globalization’s toll on communities like coal miners and steelworkers.

But retreating is shortsighted. Instead, America must lead more strategically, with greater accountability. Global engagement doesn’t equate to endless war but preserves a world order that secures American interests. Without it, chaos will escalate and reach our shores.

America shouldn’t be the world’s policeman. But it must be the world’s anchor. This involves maintaining robust alliances with key partners like the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Israel. It requires pushing back against authoritarian expansionism, leading trade initiatives, and offering viable alternatives to the Global South to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

A Purge of Strategic Thinking

Alarmingly, the American right is witnessing an ideological purge of leaders who grasp these geopolitical realities, often labeled as “neoconservatives” (neocons). Figures like Mike Waltz, a decorated Green Beret and staunch advocate for American strength abroad, are being sidelined. In April 2025, six senior National Security Council staffers were dismissed under pressure from “America Only” advocates. This trend is undermining the right, where isolationist ideologues increasingly dominate.

America cannot afford to hollow out its foreign policy establishment at a time of unprecedented geopolitical instability. Continued engagement is vital for global peace and U.S. strength. Isolation has never delivered security or prosperity, and continued engagement remains critical.

This Isn’t the Cold War, It’s the Interwar Period

Some compare today’s challenges to the Cold War, but the better analogy is the volatile interwar period after World War I, when America recoiled from global responsibility, and the world paid a heavy price through zero-sum economic policies, territorial grabs, and a failed League of Nations. The current moment is equally volatile. Adversarial powers are rising, with the Russia-China-Iran axis gaining momentum, power, and influence. American alliances are fraying, and the temptation to turn inward is growing.

Yet turning inward only delays the inevitable. The problems America ignores abroad will eventually reach its shores. Isolation has never delivered security or prosperity, and continued engagement remains critical.

Reimagine America First, Not America Only

The original “America First” vision focused on protecting the American people, rebuilding the economy, and restoring sovereignty. These goals remain valid but must not be co-opted by those who advocate complete disengagement or reckless brinksmanship.

America’s leaders must pursue a doctrine that avoids reckless interventionism while maintaining strategic leadership. This balanced approach ensures national security and economic prosperity by fostering trade agreements, technological innovation, and cultural ties to counter revisionist powers.

If America embraces “America Only,” it will face a world where hostile powers shape the rules, redraw borders, and control the flow of goods, ideas, and influence. However, if America leads with resolve, on its terms, with clear goals and steadfast alliances, it can secure peace abroad and prosperity at home.

Such leadership is what this moment requires.

Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American “Strategic Venture Philanthropist.” He can be reached at adam@milsteinff.org, on Twitter @AdamMilstein, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/AdamMilsteinCP.

