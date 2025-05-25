For Jews, the Palestinian flag doesn't symbolize peace - only October 7 - opinion

I’m a proud alumnus of the University of Rhode Island. Growing up a surfer in landlocked Philadelphia, the moment I saw Rhode Island’s pristine beaches, I was sold. Those four years were some of the best times of my life.

Saying goodbye at the conclusion of my collegiate education was one of the most difficult days of my life. I still miss the smallest state in the union, some 20 years later, and bring my family to visit whenever I can. Until recently, I’ve had nothing but praise for the land of my alma mater.

I now live in Israel, where I’ve been for almost 18 years. If there’s one place that rates equally to Rhode Island in my heart, it’s the Holy Land, one of the smallest countries in the world. Dwarfed by all the Arab nations that surround it, the State of Israel stands alone as the only democracy in the region. It’s an oasis of freedom and opportunity for people of all religions and nationalities.

Due to the media’s hyper-focus on the Israel-Gaza conflict, most are unaware of Israel’s Arab population, 20% of the country, which has achieved the highest levels of public office, from serving as members of the Knesset to sitting as Supreme Court justices. The Arab Israeli community lives in harmony with the Jewish Israelis.

Gaza fueled by the Ayatollahs of Iran

But the population of Gaza is different. Fueled by the Ayatollahs of Iran, the Arabs to Israel’s south are radicalized in their obsession with continuing Hitler’s final solution. The fruition of this goal came to a head on October 7, when Hamas murdered, raped, and kidnapped innocent civilians on the Israeli side of the border.

The atrocities of that day were only surpassed by the Holocaust itself. And the actions carried out by the terrorists, and the many Gazan civilians who eagerly participated, were intended to reawaken that traumatic period of Jewish history.

They did just that.

The resulting war between Hamas and Israel has been taxing for all involved. The IDF has done all in its power, as is always the case, to abide by the rules of war and protect the innocent civilians of Gaza. But the terrorist entity exploits our commitment to morality, hiding among the civilian population in hospitals, mosques, and schools.

Additionally, throughout the conflict, Hamas has stolen and hoarded the humanitarian aid intended for the general population, thus exacerbating an already tragic situation.

Israel did not want this war. The conflict was thrust upon us, and every sovereign nation has the responsibility to protect its civilians. Until the goals of eradicating Hamas and returning the remaining hostages are achieved, Israel must press on.

All of this is to say: How can the Palestinian flag be raised above Providence City Hall?

In 2020, the official name of Rhode Island was changed, dropping the phrase “and Providence plantains.” This was the correct thing to do. Many citizens of the state struggled with the original name because it harked back to the time of slavery, and they didn’t want to be constantly reminded of that dark time in America’s history.

The Jewish community is experiencing the same reaction to the Palestinian flag. But unlike the Rhode Island state name, this isn’t our history. This is our present reality.

This particular flag flying near my alma mater is not a symbol of a people committed to peaceful coexistence or a symbol of struggle against a colonialist entity. The Palestinian flag represents October 7. It represents a desire to wipe out the Jewish people and erase the Jewish state. Shouldn’t Jews be afforded the same empathy as those who wish to leave slavery behind?

The writer is a rabbi, wedding officiant, and mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, Israel, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it.