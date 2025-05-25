Grapevine, May 25, 2025: Resilience in the face of racism

IF RESILIENCE is an Israeli characteristic, it shows up best in Holocaust survivors, who not only triumphed over Nazi brutality but also over the vicissitudes of time, and after making new lives for themselves, are now in their nineties and even older.

One such person is Auschwitz survivor, former Israel Navy officer, and celebrated photographer Dan Hadani, who, last Wednesday, was one of many people, including foreign diplomats, first- and second-generation Holocaust survivors, Holocaust researchers, and others who gathered at Beit Wohlin, Yad Vashem’s Givatayim branch, for an international conference on “Shaping the Memory of the Holocaust – Challenges for the Future.”

The event, within the framework of the 17th Plenary Assembly of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), was organized by Colette Avital, chair of the Center for Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, who was roundly praised by speakers for her dedicated work and efficiency.

Avital, a former Israeli ambassador with a long and varied history in the foreign service, former MK, who lifted the lid on Swiss bank accounts of Holocaust victims whose heirs had not been notified that they had monies coming to them, and a child Holocaust survivor from Romania, celebrated her 85th birthday this month.

Speaking briefly at the opening of the conference, she said that 80 years ago, as Europe emerged from the ashes, survivors thought the hate was over. Now hatred, violence, and incitement against Jews have resurfaced, and this phenomenon made such a conference timely and necessary.

Speaking briefly at the opening of the conference, she said that 80 years ago, as Europe emerged from the ashes, survivors thought the hate was over. Now hatred, violence, and incitement against Jews have resurfaced, and this phenomenon made such a conference timely and necessary.

DC shooting

■ SEVERAL LESSONS were learned from the fatal shooting in Washington on Wednesday night of a young couple about to become engaged. The obvious lesson was that anything that happens in Israel related to the Israel-Hamas and Israel-Palestinian conflicts has repercussions around the world. The assailant reportedly yelled “Free Palestine” as he was apprehended by security personnel.

The second was that competition is not always good for business. Media outlets, in their eagerness to report the tragic incident that occurred at an event for young diplomats, issued several conflicting reports before the facts were released by Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter.

In an emotional yet firm voice, he spoke of the victims, members of the Israeli embassy staff, whom he described as a beautiful young couple about to become engaged. The ring had already been purchased, and the male victim, Yaron Lischinsky, had planned to propose to his prospective bride this week when both were scheduled to be in Jerusalem.

Earlier in the week, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had assured attendees at the opening gala of the WJC in Jerusalem that social media reports of a rift between the US and Israel were untrue and that there would be “no divorce.” This was borne out by US President Donald Trump’s immediate reaction to the shooting when he phoned Leiter to express his condolences.

WJC's latest addition

■ BACK IN the saddle after having been cut loose by the WJC following sanctions imposed by the EU, UK, and Switzerland on Russian oligarchs living in Britain, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, scientist and mega philanthropist Moshe Kantor has been reinstated as president of the European Jewish Congress, one of the many organizations under the WJC umbrella.

While still sanctioned by the UK, sanctions against him by the EU and Switzerland were lifted earlier this year, and his eligibility to serve the Jewish people through the WJC and, more importantly, the EJC, which he had previously headed, was restored. He served as EJC president from 2007 to 2022 when he was replaced by Ariel Muzicant, who had long been an influential figure in the EJC.

The Moscow-born Kantor developed close relationships with many European heads of government. His accessibility to them was extremely relevant regarding issues related to Jewish communities in their respective countries.

The son of a Jewish Red Army soldier from Ukraine who had many family members murdered in the Holocaust, Kantor has been very active in fighting antisemitism and preserving Holocaust remembrance. He was the founder of the World Holocaust Forum and, twenty years ago, organized the first Let My People Live forum in Krakow to mark the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army.

Since then, he has organized commemorative events in other European cities. All were attended by heads of state, political leaders, parliamentarians, EU leaders, and other dignitaries.

He also founded the European Jewish Fund, which promotes Jewish life throughout Europe, supporting Jewish education, identity, culture, and religion, and encouraging Jewish leadership programs.

In Israel, he founded the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University. Each year the center formerly known as the Kantor Center releases a report on antisemitism worldwide. Activists in this sphere have described antisemitism as a “growth industry.”

In recognition of his fight against antisemitism, racism, neo-Nazism, and intolerance, his philanthropy, and his many other initiatives, Kantor has been the recipient of numerous awards from both Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and institutions.

Acquiring ambulances for southern Israel

■ ANOTHER MEGA philanthropist and prominent business executive is Danna Azrieli, who heads the Israeli branch of the Azrieli Foundation, which recently assisted in the acquisition of an ambulance for the southern region. The ambulance is part of a small fleet operated by the Savyonim Association.

This new, modern, highly advanced ambulance will enable the Savyonim Association to significantly expand its ability for the benefit of people with disabilities in mobility – with a special emphasis on soldiers in rehabilitation – by providing them with convenient access to any destination and for any purpose, from essential medical check-ups and treatments to leisure and welfare activities.

The Savyonim Association, founded in 2015 by Yeshayahu Menat and David Wortzman, has promoted the motto: “Assistance to every person at any time.” Since its establishment, the association has been a resource for more than 5,000 individuals from all parts of Israeli society, out of a deep commitment to ensure that no person with a disability is left without a response, at any hour.

Since the outbreak of the war, the association’s activities on behalf of wounded soldiers have significantly increased, with about 61% of its trips carried out for them. Today, about 65 dedicated volunteers work around the clock to ensure a quick and efficient response to every request for mobility assistance.

The new ambulance, the third in the association’s fleet, began operating last February in the southern and central regions. It is mainly intended to assist soldiers undergoing rehabilitation in rehabilitation centers. Its outstanding advantage is its ability to transport three passengers using wheelchairs. This capability is expected to significantly increase the number of trips the association can make and also enable group transportation.

The ambulance is dedicated to the memory of two of Israel’s fallen heroes, Capt. Elay Elisha Lugasi, 21, an only child from Kiryat Shmona, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, and Avshalom Haran, who did all that was possible to protect his family on October 7 and was murdered at Kibbutz Be’eri.

The new ambulance was officially unveiled last week at a festive, ceremonial event for IDF soldiers wounded in the war held by the Azrieli Group in collaboration with the Azrieli Foundation Israel and the Savyonim Association at the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv. As part of the event, hundreds of soldiers enjoyed a stand-up comedy performance by Guy Hochman, a delicious meal prepared with the help of the foundation and Azrieli Group employees, plus a gift card.

Some of the soldiers arrived directly from the Rehabilitation Department, some had been discharged and were in day care rehabilitation, and some were wounded in the war and had completed the physical rehabilitation process. The evening was intended to give them a moment of respite and fun and to simply say thank you.

In addition to Danna Azrieli and Yeshayahu Menat, the event was attended by Galit Gal, CEO of the Azrieli Foundation Israel, and former Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau.

“The decision to support the Savyonim Association stemmed from our deep appreciation for their dedication and unique activities on the ground,” said Azrieli. We saw how they fill a critical gap in providing transportation solutions for people with disabilities, especially for soldiers, who need it so much during this time. It is our privilege to be partners in this effort and to help grant independence and dignity to those who contribute so much to the country.”

Menat responded, “We are excited to be partners in providing hope, freedom, and a sense of independence to people with disabilities, especially to our soldiers. All they have to do is call us, and if the ambulance is available, a volunteer will come to pick them up and bring them to any destination they desire.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to the Azrieli Group for the generous hospitality and to the Azrieli Foundation for its ongoing support, which helps us expand our circle of assistance. Beyond the independence and ability we give to soldiers and people with disabilities, we are actually enabling them to experience routine activities outside the walls of the hospital.”

Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, better known as the Technion, is the oldest institution of higher learning in Israel and was established more than a century ago when its initial language of study was German. Records show that German intellectuals have had considerable influence on Israeli culture and Israeli academic institutions.

It should be very proud as two of its faculty members, Associate Prof. Yoav Shechtman and Yaniv Romano, have been selected to join the Israel Young Academy, which operates under the framework of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. The Young Academy was established to promote the status of young scientists in Israel and enhance their engagement with Israeli society, decision-makers, and young researchers around the world. Its members, outstanding scientists in their fields, are selected based on academic excellence and public-social involvement.

Shechtman, an associate professor from the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, develops innovative computational microscopy tools. His developments combine optical design and manufacturing with image processing, enabling new capabilities in super-resolution, depth perception, and multi-color imaging of various biological samples, including multicellular structures, single cells, and DNA.

Romano, from the Henry and Marilyn Taub Faculty of Computer Science and the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, focuses on equipping AI systems with formal reliability guarantees, which is a fundamental requirement given the significant implications of their decisions and outputs.

He explains: “AI research today largely follows an experimental science model based on trial and error. That’s why we develop technology that ‘wraps around’ these systems to ensure the reliability and the correctness of their conclusions, under minimal and practical assumptions.”