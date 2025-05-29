The educational value of Jewish summer camp - opinion

The matzah crumbs have been swept away and the Independence Day grills extinguished. Now, Jewish families around the world face the next big hurdle: summer. As the school year begins to wane and the scent of sunscreen and pool chlorine fills the air, parents are once again asking themselves the same critical question: how will we get our children through the summer months – and more importantly, how will we make this time count?

For generations, Jewish summer camps have been more than just a seasonal pastime. Dating back to the early 20th century, they have served as a cornerstone of Jewish life in North America and beyond. Whether nestled deep in the woods or woven into the fabric of urban communities, these programs blend the best of what summer has to offer – sports, song, swimming, and silliness – with an immersive educational experience rooted in Jewish values, culture, and community. What’s more, they provide something far rarer and more enduring: an identity-affirming experience.

Camp is transformative for children

Leading developmental experts have long hailed summer camp as a catalyst for growth: fostering independence, social-emotional development, leadership, resilience, and self-confidence. But for those of us who have experienced it – either as campers, counselors, or parents – we don’t need the research to tell us what we already know. Just look at the photographs: faces streaked with face paint, arms wrapped around bunkmates, Jewish songs echoing across campgrounds. Camp isn’t just good for kids: It’s transformative.

For Jewish children in particular, camp represents something even more profound: the freedom to be fully, unapologetically themselves. In a world where Jewish identity can often feel fragile, isolating, or misunderstood – especially in the Diaspora – camp becomes a sanctuary. A place where being Jewish is not explained, but embraced; not tolerated, but treasured. The sense of belonging cultivated in these spaces can carry a child through challenges in school, on social media, and throughout life. Campers at JRNU summer camp, August, 14, 2024. (credit: Courtesy of JRNU)

And yet, one cannot ignore the pressing question that looms over many kitchen tables this time of year: can we afford it? With rising costs across the board, Jewish summer camp is a serious financial commitment for most families.

Worth the money

But the truth is, it’s not just a matter of cost – it’s a matter of priorities. For families who value continuity, connection, and Jewish identity, the choice to invest in camp is often one of the most meaningful educational decisions they make all year. Whether supported by scholarships, community subsidies, or careful planning, the return on investment is immeasurable. Because in those few weeks, our children gain something that no school year or screen can replicate: joyful, lived Judaism.

At a time when concerns about Jewish continuity are growing louder, Jewish camp offers a quiet but powerful answer. It is where the next generation learns not just how to sing “Lecha Dodi,” but what it means to stand together as a people. It’s where leadership is born, friendships are forged, and Jewish pride becomes not a slogan, but a lived reality.

So whether your child is nervously packing a duffel bag for their first overnight adventure or counting down the days to their fifth summer of ruach and relay races, take pride in knowing this: you’re not just sending them to camp. You’re sending them home – to themselves, to their people, and to a future rooted in joy, tradition, and purpose.

Because in the end, summer isn’t just a season. It’s a sacred opportunity.

The author is director of Camp Yael, an initiative of the Yael Foundation that offers a transformative summer experience for Jewish children from around the world. Sponsored by the foundation, this two-week program – designed to cultivate Jewish pride, leadership, and community – will take place this year on the coast of Greece. For registration details and eligibility, visit www.yaelfoundation.org.