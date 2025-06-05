No more excuses: It's time for haredi Jews to serve in the IDF - editorial

Over the past couple of days, leaders in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox), community have counseled their representatives in the United Torah Judaism party to pull out of the coalition over its failure to shield yeshiva students from serving in the IDF.

In Israel today, the question of military service for haredim is one of the most contentious issues dividing our country. As the country faces growing security challenges, demographic shifts, and economic pressures, this question is no longer theoretical – it strikes at the heart of national unity and Jewish destiny.

From a Torah perspective, the case for shared military service is not only defensible; it is compelling. For too long, a misunderstanding of Jewish tradition has been used to justify a stance of exemption and separation. But a deeper look into our roots reveals a very different truth: Jewish law and history call for shared responsibility, even among the most devout.

For the haredi community, embracing army service should not be considered a betrayal of the Torah; on the contrary, it is its truest expression in this generation. It is bringing life to the Torah, turning scriptures into action. It strikes at the very symbolism at the core of our identities as Israelis – a return to a promised land once lost.

The principle of “Kol Yisrael arevim zeh la-zeh”– all of Israel are responsible for one another – has guided the Jewish people through centuries of exile and return. That responsibility includes spiritual and physical duties. In today’s sovereign Jewish state, with an army tasked with defending millions of Jews, the mitzvah of protecting life – pikuach nefesh – demands full participation. First recruits for the IDF Hashmonaim brigade arrive at the Tel Aviv recruitment office. January 5, 2025. (credit: via walla!)

The Torah itself never presents Torah study as a blanket exemption from military service. On the contrary, Jewish history is filled with examples of righteous individuals who fought when their people were in danger. King David was both scholar and warrior.

The Maccabees were priests who led a military revolt. In the book of Numbers, Moses rebukes the tribes of Reuven and Gad when they ask to remain outside the land while their brothers go to war: “Shall your brothers go to war while you sit here?”

Some argue Torah study protects the nation

Some argue that Torah study itself protects the nation, citing the Talmudic idea that the merit of learning shields us. There is truth in the spiritual power of the Torah. But halacha does not permit one to exempt himself from danger based solely on learning. When Jews are under threat, physical action is required. No one is above the call. True Torah greatness is not retreat; it is responsibility.

And there is another reason to encourage haredi enlistment: the opportunity to sanctify God’s name. When religious Jews serve in the IDF with integrity, discipline, and halachic commitment, they elevate the army and bring the values of the Torah into the public sphere. They demonstrate that the Torah is not a refuge from responsibility but its foundation.

To be clear, the modern army is not perfect. It is a secular institution that often challenges religious norms. But solutions exist. Special haredi units, such as the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, have created frameworks where Torah observance is respected. These units have proven that it is possible to serve without compromising religious standards. What is needed now is communal encouragement and rabbinic leadership to support this path.

The danger of continued separation is twofold. Internally, it isolates the haredi community from the broader Jewish people. Externally, it fuels resentment and division. When young Israelis risk their lives in Gaza while thousands of their peers receive blanket exemptions, the result is bitterness – and worse, chillul hashem – an act that desecrates God’s name.

The time has come for haredim to fully join the national effort – not out of coercion, but out of conviction. Zionism is not a secular ideology to be shunned; it is the modern manifestation of a 2,000-year-old hope. What could be more Torah-true than helping defend Jewish life in the land of our ancestors?

The return to Israel is a miracle. But miracles must be maintained. They require sacrifice, unity, and courage. A Torah-centric community that claims to love Eretz Yisrael and chants “Am Yisrael Chai” cannot remain passive in times of danger. Haredi enlistment is not a threat to Judaism; it is its renewal.