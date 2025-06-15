IT IS in this divisive internal atmosphere that we could read on June 10 that UN experts issued a report that Israel is committing an “extermination” in Gaza by killing in schools. Those “experts,” of course, were members of the infamous Independent International Commission of Inquiry of Palestinian Territory. Their next report (there have been at least seven) is already out and is to be presented at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council’s 59th session this or next month.