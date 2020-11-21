The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Can AI replace humans in psychology?

AI can not replace the human touch when dealing with mental health issues, but it can lend a helping hand in this time of need.

By HAVA DORON SOFERMAN  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 20:39
Depressed person broods in tunnel (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Depressed person broods in tunnel
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 Various artificial intelligence initiatives in the field of mental health have emerged over the last few years. The current size of the e-health ecosystem is mammoth, with estimates of expenditures to be in the tens of billions of dollars per year.
Why are so much time, energy, and financial resources being poured into e-health? Because mental distress, particularly among young people, is a global pandemic.
The latest World Health Organization study shows that one in five teenagers experiences mental distress, and research confirms that some 90% of young adults ages 18-29 in the United States utilize social media, preferring text to phone calls. A study done this year in Hong Kong found that 30% of students who committed suicide shared it online first but no one detected those calls for help.
During COVID-19, there has been a dramatic increase in mental distress. Recently, there was a tragic case of a 12-year-old boy who jumped out of his bedroom window while his mother and sister were in the other room.
Mental health helplines, which are set up to work with people suffering from mental distress, are inundated with calls for help. A recent study in the European Union shows that of the nearly 2,000,000 appeals for help, approximately half – yes, 1,000,000 – went unanswered. The professional helplines, whether run by the government or by non-profits, simply cannot keep up with the workload.
The cost of failing in mental health is great, not only in the costs associated with the interventions required when the situation is not detected in time, but also in the psychological or physical damage done to the people in distress and those around them. 
This week is “Suicide Awareness Week” in Israel. To date, very little has been done to help curb the number of suicides. There have been studies done, research conducted, many recommendations put forth and meetings held, but when it comes to tachlis – practical matters – almost nothing.
I am the creator of MoodKnight, an artificial intelligence based software solution that has the proven ability to detect and prioritize mental distress situations online, in real time. The MoodKnight software has consistently scored in the range of 92% accuracy in a review of millions of posts from various social media websites.
MoodKnight understands human language and particularly texting, slang, emoji-speak, and more. A digital risk assessment is created and the post is categorized as mild, moderate or high risk. High-risk situations are immediately referred to the 105 Mental Distress Helpline or to a nonprofit that provides anonymous, immediate, free online help.
In most cases, posts with risk levels in the mild-to-moderate range can be helped from within the network, and dramatically reduce distress by use of peer-to-peer support and trained volunteers.
This year, MoodKnight received a second round of grants from the Israel Innovation Authority and has become part of the Digital Israel initiative. Over the last few weeks, we presented during the Ministry of Health’s Health IL 2020 Innovation Week, and demonstrated MoodKnight’s software at the Knesset session on Science and Technology: Technological Resources for Protecting Children and Youth Online. Eti Shmueli, director of the Communications Engineering Division of the Ministry of Communications, was present and her response to the technology was “We need this technology!”
We cannot replace the human touch that is necessary when dealing with mental health issues, but we can greatly assist mental health professionals in doing their job more efficiently, effectively, and successfully.
The writer is the founder and CEO of MoodKnight by 4Girls, Ltd. Learn more at moodknight.com, or write to office@moodknight.com.


Tags Mental Health Artificial intelligence Coronavirus Depression
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis deserve a leader who stands by their word, no shticks and tricks By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by