The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs?

Every crisis, the old adage goes, carries within it the seeds of opportunity.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
APRIL 22, 2020 21:04
Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 24, 2020 (photo credit: MOHAMD ALNBARE/MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 24, 2020
(photo credit: MOHAMD ALNBARE/MDA SPOKESPERSON)
The video clip broadcast last week on Channel 13 was touching.
Two nurses in white protective suits worn by those who care for coronavirus patients were caught on video carefully placing tefillin on the arm of a quarantined patient in a Tel Aviv hospital.
What made a touching image downright soul-stirring was that the two male nurses were Israeli Arabs. “B’ezrat Hashem [with God’s help],” replied Khalil Ghazawi, one of the nurses, when told by the interviewer it looks like he knows his way around tefillin pretty well.
A few days later, another heartwarming image emerged, this time of an Arab doctor, Abded Zahalka, also dressed in the space-suit-like protective gear, cradling a tallit-draped Torah scroll to be taken to worshipers at Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak for their daily prayers. This photo competed for space in the media with pictures of soldiers in uniform and masks distributing food packages to residents of the Arab villages Kafr Yasif and Deir el-Asad.
Every crisis, the old adage goes, carries within it the seeds of opportunity. And one of the biggest opportunities coronavirus has presented Israeli society is the chance to repair relations between the country’s Jewish and Arab populations, so badly strained over the last two years by the Nation-State Law and divisive rhetoric by Jewish and Arab politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Nobody has any illusions that this plague will wipe out the deep ideological differences that exists between the country’s Jews and Arabs. But what it can do is nurture  sympathy and empathy – two ingredients critical in getting disparate communities to view one another positively.
Sympathy is having compassion for the plight of another and showing concern, evident in the IDF distribution of those food packages. Empathy is being able to put yourself in another’s shoes, identify their predicament and, where possible, try to alleviate it, something Ghazawi did. Both emotions are essential in seeing the other not as a terrifying “Other,” but as someone with whom there is much humanity in common.
Finding those commonalities has always been a huge challenge in building bridges between Israeli Jews and Arabs. It has always been much easier highlighting the differences.
But then along comes the coronavirus, and suddenly both Jews and Arabs are fighting the same enemy. As Netanyahu said a month ago when announcing more stringent measures to combat the virus, coronavirus does not differentiate between those bareheaded, those with kippot and those wearing keffiyehs.
And people in each of those categories are working tirelessly to protect the entire nation from the plague. Arab and Jewish doctors and nurses – religious and secular – are working at great risk to save Jewish and Arab patients, secular and religious.
One picture from this crisis that will endure long after the coronavirus is gone is that of two Arab and Jewish paramedics praying outside their Magen David Adom ambulance, the Jew in a tallit praying toward Jerusalem and the Arab kneeling on a prayer rug facing Mecca.
Life, of course, is much more complicated than a single image of harmony captured in a photograph, and real, deep problems and misunderstandings exist. But the virus – which has created a degree of goodwill between the communities as each appreciates what the other is doing for it – provides a good opportunity upon which to build.
The agreement reached on Monday between Likud and Blue and White for the establishment of an emergency unity government calls in its first paragraph for the establishment – alongside a coronavirus cabinet – of a “reconciliation cabinet to work toward mending the rifts in Israeli society.”
This cabinet should be given high priority and not relegated to one well-photographed meeting. The government should take real action immediately to send a message to the country’s Arab minority that its concerns are being taken seriously and will be addressed. And the Arab community – probably through local council heads rather than Joint List MKs who, as part of the opposition, will reflexively downplay or denigrate anything the government proposes – should encourage and take an active part in this undertaking.
Both sides separately, and the country as a whole, can only benefit from a genuine process of reconciliation.


Tags Israeli Arabs jews Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by