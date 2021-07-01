The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Canceling free speech leads to whitewashing history - opinion

Whatever happened to the once-noble American traditions of free speech, an open marketplace of ideas and academic freedom?

By KENNETH LASSON  
JULY 1, 2021 20:54
PROTESTERS ATTACH a chain to a statue of Andrew Jackson in front of the White House in Washington last summer. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
PROTESTERS ATTACH a chain to a statue of Andrew Jackson in front of the White House in Washington last summer.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
The Cancel Culture hit home this past semester, when a law professor at Georgetown University was fired for comments she made about the inferior performance of Black students.
“I end up having this angst every semester,” Prof. Sandra Sellers said privately to a colleague, David Batson. “A lot of my lower ones are Blacks [and] just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy.”
The comment was somehow posted on social media – immediately kicking in the contemporary notion of “cancel culture,” a latter-day form of ostracism whereby ideas are condemned and rejected if they are considered to be politically incorrect.
Thus did Georgetown Dean Bill Treanor reflexively terminate Prof. Sellers and place Prof. Batson on administrative leave: “I am appalled,” he said, “that two members of our faculty engaged in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students.”
Whatever happened to the once-noble American traditions of free speech, an open marketplace of ideas and academic freedom?
The First Amendment was designed to protect virtually all manner of expression – not just praising motherhood and apple pie but uttering provocative, even offensive, ideas as well – from governmental control or suppression. The goal was to encourage an open marketplace of ideas, testing their truth by competition with other statements, not by the opinion of an authoritarian censor.
Similarly, academic freedom rests upon the moral and legal conviction that unfettered inquiry by faculty is essential to their mission – that scholars must have the ability to communicate both fact and concept, including those that may be alien to the public at large or sectarian political groups or governmental authorities, without fear of repression or job loss or imprisonment.
Coming down the cancel-culture chute at virtually the same time was the spontaneous resignation of Alexi McCammond as the new Teen Editor of Vogue magazine, after her appointment drew complaints because of allegedly racist and homophobic tweets she had posted a decade ago, when she’d complained about Asian teaching assistants she thought were incompetent.
And now there’s the annual flap over Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, which in the past has centered around feminist complaints about the objectification of women. But this year SI bravely wandered into the world of woke by featuring a transgender man/woman as its centerfold. The editors praised Leyna Bloom’s “undeniable sense of self that shines through the minute she walks on set. Her story represents one grounded in resilience and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help her tell it.”
All of these flaps reflect cancel culture’s new national purpose of sanitizing the world in which we live. Its proponents ignore both history and reality.
The ostensible outrage they feel over Prof. Sellers’s comments about Blacks should pale in comparison with the way America’s Founding Fathers actually treated people they deemed inferior. No fewer than a dozen American presidents owned slaves. George Washington kept over 300, although he preferred to call them “servants” and conceded that human bondage was “a wicked, cruel, and unnatural trade.”
But Washington recognized that slaves were integral to the early American economy and fully approved of whipping them if the occasion warranted. “There are few Negroes who will work unless there be a constant eye on them,” Washington advised an overseer, warning of their “idleness and deceit” unless treated sternly. By today’s standards that view would be considered decidedly racist.
Thomas Jefferson, who authored the phrase “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence, owned more than 600 slaves during his lifetime. He once confided to a friend that he envisaged eventual emancipation as “exporting to a distance the whole black race.”
In his Federalist Paper No. 54, James Madison, who kept around 100 slaves, defended the famous Three-Fifths Compromise, which counted black people as only three-fifths of a person when allotting southern states electoral votes and seats in Congress.
Nor, in fact, could any of the presidents who followed conceive of a biracial society. James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James Polk, Zachary Taylor, Andrew Johnson and Ulysses S. Grant all owned slaves. Even Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator, was tainted by his early attitudes toward Black people; his expressed feelings that they were inferior would certainly have raised eyebrows today.
Even more visible is the way self-appointed protectors of our collective moral conscience seek to erase the facts of history. Thus, do we witness calls to decontaminate public parks by removing monuments perceived to be morally toxic, such as the statues of Washington at the University of Texas and of Jefferson at the University of Missouri. Christ Church in Alexandria, Va., has already removed memorials to Washington and former Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which stood on either side of the altar.
In Baltimore, once known as “Monumental City” because it had more statues per capita than any other place in America, former Mayor Catherine Pugh took it upon herself to dismantle statues of Lee and Roger Taney, the latter of which had long stood in Mount Vernon Square, a half-block north of the nation’s first monument to Washington. Taney is now known primarily for his Supreme Court opinion in the 1857 Dred Scott case, which declared that black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” (In fact Taney was personally opposed to slavery and freed his own slaves early in his career.)
One wonders how PC revisionists might handle the huge stone sculptures of Washington and Jefferson at Mount Rushmore or view the uncomfortable realities of the Gettysburg Battlefield’s 1,300-plus monuments both Confederate and Union.
Revisionists have a way of ignoring inconvenient facts — trying to erase the past merely because it doesn’t fit the present. But ceding memory to political progressives is to tamper with reality, to lose context and perspective.
To expunge the inherent contradictions contained in most historical figures is to engage in a form of self-deception by ignoring negative qualities that inevitably exists in all of us.
We should learn from history, not whitewash it.
The writer is a law professor at the University of Baltimore, where he specializes in civil liberties and international human rights.


Tags Politics history racism free speech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish Diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by